Mumbai vs Assam Match Prediction MUM 90 % Chance of Winning ASM 10 % Bet Now! Mumbai and Assam are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. They will meet at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Assam Chances of Winning

Mumbai’s previous match against Chhattisgarh was an unfortunate draw after having put up a competitive total. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first, and they seized the opportunity by scoring 351 runs in the first innings with major contributions from the top order, specifically their openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani who amassed 159 runs and 102 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh retaliated with 351 runs during their innings but it did not amount to anything as Mumbai extended their lead with 253/6 and the match was drawn as they ran out of time.

Assam had an impressive run against Bihar in their last encounter, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Assam to bat first. However, this turned out to be a disastrous decision as Assam accumulated 405 runs in the first innings alone. Bihar was left to chase after this total and they managed to score 207 runs in the first innings and, following on, they scored an additional 292 runs. Assam, though, was not deterred by this in the slightest as they added 100 runs to their tally for the loss of one wicket and emerged victorious by nine wickets.

Mumbai chance of winning - 90%

Assam chance of winning - 10%

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Mumbai vs Assam Betting Tips

Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opener, leads the team’s run charts with 493 runs in ten overs so far, including a century and five 50s. Prithvi Shaw, having participated in a mere three innings, has amassed 239 runs after achieving a ton in their previous match. Mohit Avasthi is their top wicket-taker with 28 wickets in ten overs while Shams Mulani is a close second with 21 wickets in nine innings.

Rahul Hazarika has performed quite well as Assam’s opener, having accumulated 403 runs in 11 innings which includes two centuries. He is their major contributor with the bat as Riyan Parag is out due to injury concerns. Rahul Singh leads their bowling attack with 24 wickets under his belt while Mukhtar Hussain has captured 18 wickets so far.

Mumbai vs Assam Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was between Mumbai and Andhra, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. The home side batted first and scored 395 runs in the first innings, to which Andhra retaliated with 184 runs in the first innings and 244 runs in the second innings. Mumbai made up their deficit by scoring an additional 34 runs, winning by a whopping ten wickets. Considering this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Amogh Bhatkal Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Suryansh Shedge Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been in brilliant form with just two setbacks so far in six matches. They are arguably one of the strongest contenders in the tournament this season.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Parvej Musaraf, Abhishek Thakuri, Ranjeet Mali.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Rishav Das Batter Abhishek Thakuri Wicket-keeper Denish Das (C) Batter Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Saahil Jain Batter Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Ranjeet Mali Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam finally had luck on their side as they overcame Bihar by an excellent margin. However, with just a single victory in the season, their form does not inspire confidence and it would take a miracle for them to defeat Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Assam Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Assam have faced each other on two occasions in the past, out of which the former clinched victory once while the other match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Mumbai - 1

Assam - 0

Draw - 1

Mumbai vs Assam Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam’s openers performed exceptionally well against Bihar as Parvej Musaraf and Rishav Das maintained a partnership of 45 runs in the first innings and added 61 runs to the first wicket in the following innings. Although this was rather impressive, Mumbai’s openers took it a step further in their match against Chhattisgarh. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani collaborated for a whopping 244 runs in the first innings and scored 78 runs together in the second innings. They are undoubtedly more likely to outperform Assam in terms of opening partnership.

Mumbai vs Assam Best Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Prithvi Shaw has only participated in three innings so far, having amassed 239 runs. In their first innings against Chhattisgarh, he achieved a ton with 159 runs off 185 deliveries. He was also impressive in the second innings as he narrowly missed out on a half-century and scored 45 runs from 58 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Abhishek Thakuri to be Assam’s Best Batter

Abhishek Thakuri, Assam’s wicket-keeper batsman, played his second innings of the season against Bihar. He accumulated a century in the first innings, scoring 115 runs off 244 deliveries. With 34 runs in just two innings, he could be anticipated to continue as their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Mumbai vs Assam Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tushar Deshpande played his first innings against Chhattisgarh in their previous match. During his solitary spell, he delivered 26.1 overs, conceded 121 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 4.62. He also managed to bag five wickets in the process. He could be relied upon to be their leading bowler once again.

Rahul Singh to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Rahul Singh stands as Assam’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just nine innings. He made a slow start to the innings against Bihar, having captured a single wicket during the first innings. However, he kicked it up a notch in the second innings and bagged a whopping five wickets. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler once more.