Mumbai vs Assam Match Prediction

MUM

90%

Chance of Winning

ASM

10%

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Test

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC

Mumbai and Assam are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. They will meet at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai’s opener, scored a century and a half-century in their previous match against Chhattisgarh.
  • Rahul Hazarika has overtaken Riyan Parag as the leading batsman for Assam with 403 runs in 11 innings.

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Mumbai vs Assam Chances of Winning

Mumbai’s previous match against Chhattisgarh was an unfortunate draw after having put up a competitive total. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first, and they seized the opportunity by scoring 351 runs in the first innings with major contributions from the top order, specifically their openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani who amassed 159 runs and 102 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh retaliated with 351 runs during their innings but it did not amount to anything as Mumbai extended their lead with 253/6 and the match was drawn as they ran out of time.

Assam had an impressive run against Bihar in their last encounter, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Assam to bat first. However, this turned out to be a disastrous decision as Assam accumulated 405 runs in the first innings alone. Bihar was left to chase after this total and they managed to score 207 runs in the first innings and, following on, they scored an additional 292 runs. Assam, though, was not deterred by this in the slightest as they added 100 runs to their tally for the loss of one wicket and emerged victorious by nine wickets.

  • Mumbai chance of winning - 90%
  • Assam chance of winning - 10%

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Mumbai vs Assam Betting Tips

Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opener, leads the team’s run charts with 493 runs in ten overs so far, including a century and five 50s. Prithvi Shaw, having participated in a mere three innings, has amassed 239 runs after achieving a ton in their previous match. Mohit Avasthi is their top wicket-taker with 28 wickets in ten overs while Shams Mulani is a close second with 21 wickets in nine innings.

Rahul Hazarika has performed quite well as Assam’s opener, having accumulated 403 runs in 11 innings which includes two centuries. He is their major contributor with the bat as Riyan Parag is out due to injury concerns. Rahul Singh leads their bowling attack with 24 wickets under his belt while Mukhtar Hussain has captured 18 wickets so far.

Mumbai vs Assam Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was between Mumbai and Andhra, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. The home side batted first and scored 395 runs in the first innings, to which Andhra retaliated with 184 runs in the first innings and 244 runs in the second innings. Mumbai made up their deficit by scoring an additional 34 runs, winning by a whopping ten wickets. Considering this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw

Batter

Bhupen Lalwani

Batter

Amogh Bhatkal

Batter

Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Batter

Suryansh Shedge

Batter

Hardik Tamore

Wicket-keeper

Shardul Thakur

All-rounder

Shams Mulani

Bowler

Tanush Kotian

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Royston Dias

Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been in brilliant form with just two setbacks so far in six matches. They are arguably one of the strongest contenders in the tournament this season.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Parvej Musaraf, Abhishek Thakuri, Ranjeet Mali.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf

Batter

Rahul Hazarika

Batter

Rishav Das

Batter

Abhishek Thakuri

Wicket-keeper

Denish Das (C)

Batter

Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounder

Saahil Jain

Batter

Mukhtar Hussain

Bowler

Ranjeet Mali

Bowler

Mrinmoy Dutta

Bowler

Rahul Singh

Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam finally had luck on their side as they overcame Bihar by an excellent margin. However, with just a single victory in the season, their form does not inspire confidence and it would take a miracle for them to defeat Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Assam Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Assam have faced each other on two occasions in the past, out of which the former clinched victory once while the other match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Mumbai - 1

Assam - 0

Draw - 1

Mumbai vs Assam Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam’s openers performed exceptionally well against Bihar as Parvej Musaraf and Rishav Das maintained a partnership of 45 runs in the first innings and added 61 runs to the first wicket in the following innings. Although this was rather impressive, Mumbai’s openers took it a step further in their match against Chhattisgarh. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani collaborated for a whopping 244 runs in the first innings and scored 78 runs together in the second innings. They are undoubtedly more likely to outperform Assam in terms of opening partnership.

Mumbai vs Assam Best Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Prithvi Shaw has only participated in three innings so far, having amassed 239 runs. In their first innings against Chhattisgarh, he achieved a ton with 159 runs off 185 deliveries. He was also impressive in the second innings as he narrowly missed out on a half-century and scored 45 runs from 58 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Abhishek Thakuri to be Assam’s Best Batter

Abhishek Thakuri, Assam’s wicket-keeper batsman, played his second innings of the season against Bihar. He accumulated a century in the first innings, scoring 115 runs off 244 deliveries. With 34 runs in just two innings, he could be anticipated to continue as their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Mumbai vs Assam Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tushar Deshpande played his first innings against Chhattisgarh in their previous match. During his solitary spell, he delivered 26.1 overs, conceded 121 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 4.62. He also managed to bag five wickets in the process. He could be relied upon to be their leading bowler once again.

Rahul Singh to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Rahul Singh stands as Assam’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just nine innings. He made a slow start to the innings against Bihar, having captured a single wicket during the first innings. However, he kicked it up a notch in the second innings and bagged a whopping five wickets. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler once more.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai

Mumbai and Assam have experienced contrasting results in the tournament so far. Assam managed to achieve their first victory of the season against Bihar which put them in the penultimate position of the Group B standings. However, Mumbai has been incredibly successful with four wins out of six matches, one defeat and one draw. Considering the fact that they are the table toppers and have been nearly invincible, Mumbai are the clear favorites to come out on top.
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