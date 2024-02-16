Mumbai vs Assam Match Prediction
MUM
90%
Chance of Winning
ASM
10%
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai’s opener, scored a century and a half-century in their previous match against Chhattisgarh.
- Rahul Hazarika has overtaken Riyan Parag as the leading batsman for Assam with 403 runs in 11 innings.
Mumbai vs Assam Chances of Winning
Mumbai’s previous match against Chhattisgarh was an unfortunate draw after having put up a competitive total. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first, and they seized the opportunity by scoring 351 runs in the first innings with major contributions from the top order, specifically their openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani who amassed 159 runs and 102 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh retaliated with 351 runs during their innings but it did not amount to anything as Mumbai extended their lead with 253/6 and the match was drawn as they ran out of time.
Assam had an impressive run against Bihar in their last encounter, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Assam to bat first. However, this turned out to be a disastrous decision as Assam accumulated 405 runs in the first innings alone. Bihar was left to chase after this total and they managed to score 207 runs in the first innings and, following on, they scored an additional 292 runs. Assam, though, was not deterred by this in the slightest as they added 100 runs to their tally for the loss of one wicket and emerged victorious by nine wickets.
- Mumbai chance of winning - 90%
- Assam chance of winning - 10%
Mumbai vs Assam Betting Tips
Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opener, leads the team’s run charts with 493 runs in ten overs so far, including a century and five 50s. Prithvi Shaw, having participated in a mere three innings, has amassed 239 runs after achieving a ton in their previous match. Mohit Avasthi is their top wicket-taker with 28 wickets in ten overs while Shams Mulani is a close second with 21 wickets in nine innings.
Rahul Hazarika has performed quite well as Assam’s opener, having accumulated 403 runs in 11 innings which includes two centuries. He is their major contributor with the bat as Riyan Parag is out due to injury concerns. Rahul Singh leads their bowling attack with 24 wickets under his belt while Mukhtar Hussain has captured 18 wickets so far.
Mumbai vs Assam Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was between Mumbai and Andhra, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. The home side batted first and scored 395 runs in the first innings, to which Andhra retaliated with 184 runs in the first innings and 244 runs in the second innings. Mumbai made up their deficit by scoring an additional 34 runs, winning by a whopping ten wickets. Considering this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai Player List
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Bhupen Lalwani
|
Batter
|
Amogh Bhatkal
|
Batter
|
Ajinkya Rahane (C)
|
Batter
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
Batter
|
Hardik Tamore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Tanush Kotian
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Royston Dias
|
Bowler
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has been in brilliant form with just two setbacks so far in six matches. They are arguably one of the strongest contenders in the tournament this season.
Assam Player List
Denish Das (c), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Parvej Musaraf, Abhishek Thakuri, Ranjeet Mali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parvej Musaraf
|
Batter
|
Rahul Hazarika
|
Batter
|
Rishav Das
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Thakuri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Denish Das (C)
|
Batter
|
Swarupam Purkayastha
|
All-rounder
|
Saahil Jain
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Ranjeet Mali
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Singh
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Assam finally had luck on their side as they overcame Bihar by an excellent margin. However, with just a single victory in the season, their form does not inspire confidence and it would take a miracle for them to defeat Mumbai.
Mumbai vs Assam Head-to-Head
Mumbai and Assam have faced each other on two occasions in the past, out of which the former clinched victory once while the other match concluded in a draw.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Mumbai - 1
Assam - 0
Draw - 1
Mumbai vs Assam Betting Odds
Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Assam
Assam’s openers performed exceptionally well against Bihar as Parvej Musaraf and Rishav Das maintained a partnership of 45 runs in the first innings and added 61 runs to the first wicket in the following innings. Although this was rather impressive, Mumbai’s openers took it a step further in their match against Chhattisgarh. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani collaborated for a whopping 244 runs in the first innings and scored 78 runs together in the second innings. They are undoubtedly more likely to outperform Assam in terms of opening partnership.
Mumbai vs Assam Best Batters
Prithvi Shaw to be Mumbai’s Best Batter
Prithvi Shaw has only participated in three innings so far, having amassed 239 runs. In their first innings against Chhattisgarh, he achieved a ton with 159 runs off 185 deliveries. He was also impressive in the second innings as he narrowly missed out on a half-century and scored 45 runs from 58 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their top batsman.
Abhishek Thakuri to be Assam’s Best Batter
Abhishek Thakuri, Assam’s wicket-keeper batsman, played his second innings of the season against Bihar. He accumulated a century in the first innings, scoring 115 runs off 244 deliveries. With 34 runs in just two innings, he could be anticipated to continue as their standout batter in the upcoming match.
Mumbai vs Assam Best Bowlers
Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler
Tushar Deshpande played his first innings against Chhattisgarh in their previous match. During his solitary spell, he delivered 26.1 overs, conceded 121 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 4.62. He also managed to bag five wickets in the process. He could be relied upon to be their leading bowler once again.
Rahul Singh to be Assam’s Best Bowler
Rahul Singh stands as Assam’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just nine innings. He made a slow start to the innings against Bihar, having captured a single wicket during the first innings. However, he kicked it up a notch in the second innings and bagged a whopping five wickets. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
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