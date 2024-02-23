Mumbai vs Baroda Match Prediction MUM 60 % Chance of Winning BRD 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.342 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Baroda are going to lock horns in the second quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy from February 23 to February 27, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Mumbai had a simple task ahead of them in their previous encounter against Assam. They won the toss and relegated Assam to batting first which witnessed them get bundled out for a mere 84 runs in the first innings. Mumbai was under no pressure during the match as they comfortably scored 272 runs in their innings with an invaluable contribution from Shivam Dube who amassed a ton with 121 runs in 140 balls. Assam faltered in their attempt to chase down the total and were bowled out yet again for 108 runs. Mumbai enjoyed a substantial victory by an innings and 80 runs.

Baroda’s result against Uttarakhand was inconclusive as they lost the toss and were asked to field first. They allowed Uttarakhand to accumulate 382 runs during the first innings. Unfortunately for Baroda, they were dismissed for 180 runs in their innings which is rather uncharacteristic of them. This gave Uttarakhand the opportunity to further their lead and score 221 runs for the loss of six wickets when they decided to declare the total. Baroda recuperated from their initial setback, having posted 218/4 on the board and managed to draw the match as they played for time.

Mumbai chance of winning - 60%

Baroda chance of winning - 40%

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Mumbai vs Baroda Betting Tips

Mumbai to score high before their first dismissal

Mumbai’s opening partnerships have been incredible in their last few matches and they have managed to achieve consistently high scores more often than not. In their previous three matches, they have scored 31, 244, 78 and 50 runs during their innings before their first dismissal. Given how reliable they have been, they could be anticipated to put on a high score before the fall of their first wicket.

Mumbai vs Baroda Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. In the 2023 season of the tournament, two matches were hosted at the venue between Mumbai and Saurashtra and Mumbai and Hyderabad. On both occasions, the teams batting first emerged victorious by decent margins. The pitch appears to offer high-scoring conditions and the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are predicted on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Suryansh Shedge Batter Shivam Dube Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai performed admirably during the tournament and conceded defeat just once in the season in their match against Uttar Pradesh, who edged out victory by two wickets. Mumbai is otherwise formidable and undoubtedly have it in them to overcome Baroda.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane, Akash Singh, Babashafi Pathan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh All-rounder Pratyush Kumar Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Shivalik Sharma All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Abhimanyusingh Rajput Bowler Atit Sheth Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda had a successful start to their campaign with three consecutive victories but their performance took a downturn in the next few matches as they failed to garner any more wins. With two drawn results and loss in their previous three fixtures, it seems unlikely that they could be in a position to beat Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Baroda Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters, four matches have concluded in drawn results while Mumbai emerged victorious in their last outing.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Mumbai - 1

Baroda - 0

Draw - 4

Mumbai vs Baroda Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh and Pratyush Kumar, Baroda’s opening pair, struggled a tad in their match against Uttarakhand as they could not muster a respectable opening partnership in either of their innings. They scored four runs together in the first innings and seven runs in the second innings. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s openers, had a significantly better outing against Assam as they achieved a stand of 31 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Based on these recent results, it seems likely that Mumbai could outperform Baroda in terms of first wicket partnership.

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Mumbai vs Baroda Best Batters

Shivam Dube to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Mumbai’s asking rate was rather low in their previous match against Assam but Shivam Dube still managed to achieve his second century of the season, having scored 121 runs off 140 balls. With 407 runs in a mere seven innings, he is their second highest run scorer at the moment. He could be anticipated to be their standout batter.

Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Shashwat Rawat stands as the leading batsman for Baroda, having accumulated 628 runs in 11 innings. He narrowly missed out on his fourth century in their first innings against Uttarakhand, wherein he was dismissed for 93 runs off 115 deliveries. Although his performance was not particularly noteworthy in the second innings as he scored 12 runs from 16 balls, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter.

Mumbai vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shardul Thakur, having participated in a mere three innings so far, has already bagged ten wickets, all of which were taken against Assam. During the first innings, he claimed a whopping six wickets in just 10.1 overs and added four more to the tally in the following innings in eight overs. Based on these brilliant results, he could be relied upon to remain their premier bowler.

Lukman Meriwala to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Lukman Meriwala has claimed nine wickets in four innings so far, eight of which were captured in their last match against Uttarakhand. In the first innings, he picked up five wickets in 21.4 overs and in the second innings, he bagged three wickets in 13 overs. Taking this recent performance into account, there is a good chance he could be their top bowler.