Mumbai vs Delhi Match Prediction

Delhi and Mumbai will clash against each other on the cricket field for their respective 6th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will take place on 17th January in Delhi. Mumbai and Delhi are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai have had just one hiccup in the tournament where they lost against Saurashtra in their 3rd match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Apart from that they have played amazingly well in the tournament so far and are currently in the 2nd position of the points table. They ended their 4th match of the tournament against Tamil Nadu with a draw and then ended up winning against Assam in their previous outing. Mumbai was batting first in their last game against Assam, they scored massive 687 runs in the first innings. Prithivi Shaw with his immaculate 379 runs and Ajinkya Rahane with his 191 runs were the top batters for their team.

Mumbai bowlers restricted Assam to just 370 runs in Assam’s first innings. Shams Mulani backed his team by taking 4 wickets in 35.1 overs. Assam later was given a follow-on but couldn’t score more than 189 runs. Mumbai won the match by an inning and 128 runs and defeated Assam in style. They are currently in the 2nd position in the points table with 23 points.

Delhi on the other hand has not won a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and has 3 draws and 2 losses against Maharashtra and Saurashtra. Delhi couldn’t even bundle up Andhra Pradesh in the previous encounter. Andhra Pradesh declared their innings at 459 runs in the first innings. Hrithik Shokeen was the top bowler for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh taking 4 wickets in 25 overs.

Dhruv Shorey and Himmat Singh were the only batsmen who could get going for Delhi by scoring 185 and 104 runs respectively. Delhi too declared their innings at 488 runs on the last day of the match. The match ended with a draw and kept Delhi in the 7th spot of the points table.

Delhi will look forward to breaking their draw and losing streak and winning the game against Mumbai to level up in the points table of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Here we are with our analysis of the Mumbai vs Delhi Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Mumbai vs Delhi Chance of Winning

41 times champions, Mumbai is a tough team to defeat as seen in the recent matches of the tournament. The squad looks full of game-changers such as Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane. They looked in remarkable form in the previous game and won the match by an inning and 128 runs.

Delhi couldn’t do much in their 5 matches and has zero wins to their name. They will be aiming to account for their first win in the tournament by defeating Mumbai. The squad contains Dhruv Shorey who is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far and can change the fate of the match with his amazing batting skills.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai has dominated 3 teams so far in the tournament. They almost won against Tamil Nadu in their last game and will be looking forward to making it to the top of the points table by defeating Delhi.

It can be said that Mumbai is a better side than Delhi given the past records and performances. We are rooting for Mumbai with an 80/20 chance to win the game given the form of Mumbai’s previous match against Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Our Prediction

Mumbai, the runners-up of the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy clearly has an upper hand on Delhi considering their recent performance against Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Assam and Tamil Nadu. They also have the winning momentum on their side and currently hold the 2nd spot in the Group B points table with 23 points. Moreover, Mumbai has a more experienced and talented player as compared to Delhi. Hence, we are backing Mumbai to win the next fixture.

Our Prediction - Mumbai to win the upcoming outing.

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Mumbai vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Mumbai is one of the 2 teams who has always been favourites in the Ranji Trophy to win the title. They have enough internationally experienced batters such as Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane to take on the bowling attack of Delhi and bowlers such as Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur who can defend the target.

If Mumbai bats first, we expect a score of 300 plus runs. If Delhi bats first, expect somewhere between 270 to 290 runs in the first innings.

Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw can cause problems for Delhi on 17th January 2023. They will look to score big runs in the first innings and take a first-innings lead against Delhi.

We are leaning towards Mumbai to win the forthcoming fixture.

Mumbai vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi is expected to be a lot wet due to the dew factor in Delhi. The conditions might help bowlers a little bit but both of the teams would want to bat first and put a good first-inning score on the board as seen in the match between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

The team winning the toss might choose to bat first on this surface.

Weather Report

The temperature in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi is going to be around 6-10 degree Celsius. The wind current will offer some support to the bowlers early on in the innings and dew will play a very crucial role at the start of the game on all four days. There are no chances of rain hence we do not expect a loss of overs in the upcoming game.

Mumbai player List

Mumbai Squad - Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane ©, Musheer Khan

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

We expect Tanush Kotian to make a comeback in this match as well.

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Musheer Khan Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Royston Dias All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Prasad Pawar Bowler Shardul Thakur All-rounder Armaan Jaffer Batsman Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has won 3 matches in this Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Assam and also had a draw against Tamil Nadu. They remain in the 2nd spot on Group B points table with 23 points. Mumbai will hope to continue their form from the match against Assam and defeat Delhi to be the NO.1 team in the Group B points table.

With Ajinkya Rahane leading the team, Mumbai looks in good touch to take on any panel in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Mumbai is all geared up to win against Delhi in the next game and be at the top of the points table.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat, Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran, Yash Dhull ©, Himmat Singh

Delhipredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Yash Dhull Captain Lakshay Thareja Wicket Keeper Ayush Badoni Batsman Divij Mehra All-rounder Himmat Singh Batsman Harshit Rana Bowler Dhruv Shorey Batsman Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Vaibhav Rawal Batsman Yogesh Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi will be led by young Yash Dhull as their captain in the upcoming match as well. Yash Dhull along with Dhruv Shorey will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Delhi. Himmat Singh has been the standout performer for Delhi in this edition of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Hrithik Shokeen and Yogesh Sharma will take charge of the bowling line-up for Delhi.

Mumbai vs Delhi Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 1.4, while for Delhi it's 2.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Mumbai vs Delhi Top Team Batsman

Prithvi Shaw was the leading run scorer for Mumbai with 379 runs to his name in the previous game against Assam. He also scored 68 runs in the test match against Saurashtra. He along with Musheer Khan will need to keep the scoreboard going for Mumbai in the upcoming match.

We are backing Dhruv Shorey to continue from where he left off in the previous game and be the top batsman for Delhi yet again. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Delhi’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Mumbai vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

Hrithik Shokeen is doing wonders with the ball. He has the skills to turn things around. Hrithik Shokeen is a safe bet for the top bowler in Delhi.

Shams Mulani was seen in good touch in the Ranji Trophy with 35 wickets in his account this season. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Mumbai.