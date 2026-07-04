Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Maharashtra and Mumbai are one the top 3 teams in Group B of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Both teams will play against each other for their last group stage match and their only chance to qualify in the quarter-finals on 24th January 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai and Maharashtra are the only contenders along with Saurashtra in Group B in the race for the Quarter-finals as the rest of the teams have already been eliminated from the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai have faced 2 losses against Saurashtra and Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 after playing 6 matches. Apart from that they have been in good touch and are currently in the 3rd position of the points table. They ended their 6th match of the tournament against Delhi with them being on the losing side. Mumbai was batting first in their last game against Delhi, they scored a decent 293 runs in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan made the Indian selectors regret by scoring a phenomenal 125 runs and Prithvi Shaw scored 40 runs and they were the top batters for their team.

Mumbai bowlers restricted Delhi to 369 runs in Delhi’s first innings. Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande once again were seen picking up crucial wickets by taking 3 and 4 wickets each. Mumbai later gave a target of just 94 runs to Delhi on the last day of the match. Mumbai lost the match by 8 wickets while Delhi accounted for their first win in the tournament. They are currently in the 3rd position in the points table with 23 points.

Maharashtra on the other hand is the only team to remain unbeaten in Group B. They have 3 wins and 3 draws in the tournament. Maharashtra won an easy contest against the bottom team Hyderabad in their previous outing. Maharashtra scored 385 runs in the first innings. Naushad Shaikh was the top batter for Maharashtra against Hyderabad scoring 152 runs.

Hyderabad was given a follow-on after they were bowled out at 192 runs in their first innings. Even after a follow-on, Hyderabad was able to put up a target of just 26 runs for Maharashtra to chase. Maharashtra chased the target in just 2.5 overs by losing 1 wicket in their second innings. The match ended with Maharashtra levelling up in the points table and being in the top 2 spots in the table.

Maharashtra will have to draw or win the upcoming meet against Mumbai to be in the quarter-finals, while for Mumbai it’s a do-or-die game as they will have to win to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Here we are with our analysis for the Mumbai vs Maharashtra Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match on 24th January 2023.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

41 times champions, Mumbai is in a tough spot in this tournament as the next game will decide their fate in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The squad has been dependent on Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and Shams Mulani to win matches for them. They looked in fine touch in the previous encounter against Delhi but lost the match by 8 wickets.

Maharashtra did an extraordinary job in the tournament by not losing a single game and maintaining their 2nd spot. They will now just have to draw the game against Mumbai to be in the quarter-finals. The squad contains Naushad Shaikh and Ruturaj Gaikwad who are the highest run-scorers of the tournament for Maharashtra and can change the match’s course anytime while batting.

Mumbai has defeated 3 teams so far in the tournament. They lost against Saurashtra and Delhi in the tournament and now will be looking forward to making it to the quarter-finals by defeating Maharashtra.

It can be said that Maharashtra is a stronger side than Mumbai given the records and performances in the Ranji Trophy. We are predicting Maharashtra with a 60/40 chance to win the match given the form of Maharashtra’s previous match against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Our Prediction

Mumbai, the runners-up of the last edition of the Ranji Trophy does not have an upper hand on Maharashtra considering their recent performance against Delhi. Maharashtra also has the pride of not losing a single game and holds the 2nd spot in the Group B points table with 25 points. Moreover, Maharashtra has a ton of young blood to can get going against any team. Hence, we are backing Maharashtra to win the next game on 24th January.

Our Prediction - Maharashtra to win the upcoming encounter against Mumbai.

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Mumbai vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra is one of the 3 teams along with Mumbai who has always been the favourites in the Ranji Trophy to win the title. They have enough new-age batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Azim Kazi to take on the bowling line-up of Mumbai and bowlers such as P C Dadhe and Ashay Palkar who can defend the target.

If Maharashtra bats first, we expect a score of 320 plus runs. If Mumbai bats first, expect somewhere between 290 to 310 runs in the first innings.

Naushad Shaikh and Ankit Bawne can cause problems for Maharashtra on 24th January 2023. They will look to score big runs on the home ground against Maharashtra.

We are leaning towards Maharashtra to win the upcoming fixture.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai are good for batting with shorter boundaries which helps the batters to score runs easily. Moreover, in the latter half of the match, the pitch starts to bounce and turn to offer spin bowling the advantage in the last innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai is forecasted to be sunny and bright which will be perfect weather for a game of cricket. Expect full match play at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on 24th January 2023.

Mumbai player List

Mumbai Squad - Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane ©, Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi.

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI





Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Musheer Khan Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Shams Mulani All-rounder Royston Dias All-rounder Prasad Pawar Bowler Shardul Thakur All-rounder Armaan Jaffer Batsman Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has won 3 matches in this Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Assam and also had a draw against Tamil Nadu. They got dropped to the 3rd spot on Group B points table with 23 points after getting defeated by Delhi in their previous match. Mumbai will hope to continue their form from the match against Assam and beat Maharashtra to be in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

With Prithvi Shaw opening for the team, Mumbai looks in good touch to clash with Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Mumbai is all set to win against Maharashtra in the next game and be in the quarter-finals.

Maharashtra Player List

Maharashtra Squad - Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Ankit Bawne Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper SS Bacchhav Bowler P C Dadhe Bowler Pavan Shah Batsman Naushad Shaikh Batsman Ashay Palkar All-rounder Kedar Jadhav Batsman Azim Kazi Bowler Siddhesh Veer Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra will be led by Ankit Bawne as their captain in the upcoming match as well. Naushad Shaikh along with Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to take responsibility for scoring runs for Maharashtra and winning against Mumbai. Kedar Jadhav has been the standout performer for Maharashtra in this edition of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

P C Dadhe and Ashay Palkar will take charge of the bowling line-up for Maharashtra.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 2.005, while for Maharashtra it's 1.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Team Batsman

Prithvi Shaw was the leading run scorer for Mumbai with 595 runs to his name in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He also scored a crucial 40 runs in the test match against Delhi. He along with Sarfaraz Khan will need to keep the scoreboard going for Mumbai in the upcoming match.

We are backing Naushad Shaikh to continue from where he left off in the previous game and be the top batsman for Maharashtra yet again. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Maharashtra’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Team Bowlers

P C Dadhe is doing wonders with the ball. He has the skills to turn things around. Hrithik Shokeen is a safe bet for the top bowler in Maharashtra.

Shams Mulani was seen in good touch in the Ranji Trophy with 39 wickets in his account this season. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Mumbai.