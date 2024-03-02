MUM (Mumbai) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction MUM 60 % Chance of Winning TN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Tamil Nadu will clash in the semi-final fixture of the Ranji Trophy on March 2, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, with the action set to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Despite having drawn their quarter final fixture against Baroda, Mumbai advanced to the semi-final as they played remarkably well. With an astounding contribution of 203 runs from Musheer Khan, Mumbai managed to secure a total of 384 runs in their first innings. Baroda nearly caught up during their chase given that they were dismissed for 348 runs, which allowed Mumbai to score an additional 569 runs. Although the result was drawn subsequently, Mumbai won based on their first innings total.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu managed to defeat Saurashtra in their previous match which earned them a spot in the semi-final. Saurashtra misstep in electing to bat first saw them get bowled out for 183 runs. Tamil Nadu swooped in and snatched the lead as they posted 338 runs on the board with the help of their middle order. Saurashtra crumbled under the pressure and conceded defeat by an innings and 33 runs.

Mumbai chance of winning - 60%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 40%

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Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score low before their first dismissal

Tamil Nadu employs the talents of Narayan Jagadeesan as their opening batter who has been an absolute boon for the team with 812 runs in 11 innings so far. However, the side has been unable to find an opening duo that clicks and helps them establish decent scores. In their previous three outings, the openers have collaborated for 9, 14, 34, 51 and 14 runs. Amidst this struggle, they are anticipated to set up a low score before their first dismissal.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Bandra Kurla Complex hosted Mumbai and Baroda during the quarter final where the home side elected to bat first. Although the result was drawn, Mumbai looked exceptionally strong in their attempt to set up a competitive total. Chasing did not look to be troublesome for Baroda but batting first allowed Mumbai to establish a lead and build on their total. The toss winning side would want to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather at Mumbai is anticipated to be rather sunny and there is no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match. Temperatures are projected to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Musheer Khan All-rounder Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Suryansh Shedge Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai won three out of their last five matches during the round robin stage and ended their stint with a net run rate of 1.647.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali, Mokit Hariharan.

Predicted Playing XI

Vimal Khumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Narayan Jagadeesan Sai Kishore (C) All-rounder Pradosh Ranjan Paul All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Mohamed Ali Bowler Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s form towards the tail end of the group stage was rather profound as they achieved four victories out of their last five matches and a net run rate of 1.782.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Mumbai clinched victory on two occasions in their previous five outings against Tamil Nadu while their last three matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Mumbai - 2

Tamil Nadu - 0

Draw - 3

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s openers, Vimal Khumar and Narayan Jagadeesan, have achieved subpar partnerships in their last three encounters this season, leaving much to be desired as they scored 9, 14, 34, 51 and 14 runs together. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opening pair, have been significantly more promising in their collaboration given that they scored 57, 18, 31, 244 and 78 runs in their previous three matches. Mumbai is expected to secure a better first wicket partnership on the basis of their recent results.

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Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Musheer Khan to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Musheer Khan participated in his first match this season in the quarter-final against Baroda where he achieved a double century immediately, having scored 203 runs in the first innings. He scored 33 runs in the second innings which gives him a total of 236 runs in two innings. Taking this performance into account, he could be anticipated to be their leading batter once again.

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Baba Indrajith achieved his third half-century of the season in their solitary innings against Saurashtra wherein he scored 80 runs. He is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 686 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 76.22, he is the top pick to be their best batter.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shams Mulani has accumulated 27 wickets in 13 innings so far in the tournament with an economy rate of 2.93. He claimed four wickets in his first spell against Baroda and has been quite reliable in terms of his wicket-taking prowess.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sai Kishore has consistently picked up wickets in the tournament and has accumulated 47 wickets in 14 innings. Against Saurashtra, he captured five wickets during the first innings and took four additional wickets in the following innings. He also has an overall economy rate of 2.54 and is predicted to be their premier bowler in the next game.