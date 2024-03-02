MUM (Mumbai) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction
MUM
60%
Chance of Winning
TN
40%
India
Bandra Kurla Complex
Facts:
- Tamil Nadu was unable to overcome Mumbai in their last five matches against each other.
- Mumbai was tied with Vidarbha for the most victories during the group stage (five wins).
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Despite having drawn their quarter final fixture against Baroda, Mumbai advanced to the semi-final as they played remarkably well. With an astounding contribution of 203 runs from Musheer Khan, Mumbai managed to secure a total of 384 runs in their first innings. Baroda nearly caught up during their chase given that they were dismissed for 348 runs, which allowed Mumbai to score an additional 569 runs. Although the result was drawn subsequently, Mumbai won based on their first innings total.
Interestingly, Tamil Nadu managed to defeat Saurashtra in their previous match which earned them a spot in the semi-final. Saurashtra misstep in electing to bat first saw them get bowled out for 183 runs. Tamil Nadu swooped in and snatched the lead as they posted 338 runs on the board with the help of their middle order. Saurashtra crumbled under the pressure and conceded defeat by an innings and 33 runs.
- Mumbai chance of winning - 60%
- Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 40%
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips
Tamil Nadu to score low before their first dismissal
Tamil Nadu employs the talents of Narayan Jagadeesan as their opening batter who has been an absolute boon for the team with 812 runs in 11 innings so far. However, the side has been unable to find an opening duo that clicks and helps them establish decent scores. In their previous three outings, the openers have collaborated for 9, 14, 34, 51 and 14 runs. Amidst this struggle, they are anticipated to set up a low score before their first dismissal.
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction
Bandra Kurla Complex hosted Mumbai and Baroda during the quarter final where the home side elected to bat first. Although the result was drawn, Mumbai looked exceptionally strong in their attempt to set up a competitive total. Chasing did not look to be troublesome for Baroda but batting first allowed Mumbai to establish a lead and build on their total. The toss winning side would want to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
The weather at Mumbai is anticipated to be rather sunny and there is no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match. Temperatures are projected to reach 31 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai Player List
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Bhupen Lalwani
|
Batter
|
Musheer Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Ajinkya Rahane (C)
|
Batter
|
Shams Mulani
|
All-rounder
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
Batter
|
Hardik Tamore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Tanush Kotian
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai won three out of their last five matches during the round robin stage and ended their stint with a net run rate of 1.647.
Tamil Nadu Player List
Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali, Mokit Hariharan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vimal Khumar
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Sai Kishore (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Batter
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
Batter
|
Mohamed Ali
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Ajith Ram
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu’s form towards the tail end of the group stage was rather profound as they achieved four victories out of their last five matches and a net run rate of 1.782.
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head
Mumbai clinched victory on two occasions in their previous five outings against Tamil Nadu while their last three matches concluded in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Mumbai - 2
Tamil Nadu - 0
Draw - 3
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds
Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s openers, Vimal Khumar and Narayan Jagadeesan, have achieved subpar partnerships in their last three encounters this season, leaving much to be desired as they scored 9, 14, 34, 51 and 14 runs together. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opening pair, have been significantly more promising in their collaboration given that they scored 57, 18, 31, 244 and 78 runs in their previous three matches. Mumbai is expected to secure a better first wicket partnership on the basis of their recent results.
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu
India
Bandra Kurla Complex, null
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters
Musheer Khan to be Mumbai’s Best Batter
Musheer Khan participated in his first match this season in the quarter-final against Baroda where he achieved a double century immediately, having scored 203 runs in the first innings. He scored 33 runs in the second innings which gives him a total of 236 runs in two innings. Taking this performance into account, he could be anticipated to be their leading batter once again.
Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter
Baba Indrajith achieved his third half-century of the season in their solitary innings against Saurashtra wherein he scored 80 runs. He is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 686 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 76.22, he is the top pick to be their best batter.
Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers
Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler
Shams Mulani has accumulated 27 wickets in 13 innings so far in the tournament with an economy rate of 2.93. He claimed four wickets in his first spell against Baroda and has been quite reliable in terms of his wicket-taking prowess.
Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler
Sai Kishore has consistently picked up wickets in the tournament and has accumulated 47 wickets in 14 innings. Against Saurashtra, he captured five wickets during the first innings and took four additional wickets in the following innings. He also has an overall economy rate of 2.54 and is predicted to be their premier bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
- Mumbai to win @ 1.75
- Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.96
Parimatch