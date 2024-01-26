MUM (Mumbai) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction MUM 60 % Chance of Winning UTP 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the fourth round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will square off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from January 26, 2024. With three wins from three games, Mumbai are sitting at the top of the Group B points table, Uttar Pradesh have secured three draws so far, having accumulated a total of seven points in the process.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

A simple look at the Mumbai squad and you would not be very inspired to term them the real favourites in the tournament. But there’s something about Mumbai that can’t be quantified. Despite losing some of their major stars to national and India A duties, Mumbai have registered three wins from three games, putting themselves at the top of the table.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have only managed to grab three draws - against Bihar, Kerala and Bengal. The fact that they have failed to win matches despite playing two games at home doesn’t make the needle move too much. Led by Nitish Rana, Uttar Pradesh have lost Rinku Singh to India A duties - hence, it is difficult to give their chances of winning for the upcoming encounter a very encouraging sign.

MUM’s chance of winning is 60%

UP’s chance of winning is 40%

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Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Shivam Dube came back from the T20I set-up and instantly scored a half-century for Mumbai in the third round of the Ranji Trophy. I’m sure he is going to have yet another good game of cricket with the sheer virtue of pushing the envelope. Mohit Avasthi seems to be in crazy form as well, so trust him to do extremely well for his side in the next match. Trust Saurabh Kumar to bowl with vigour for Uttar Pradesh, for he has always been a stunning performer with the ball.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted eight matches since January 2018, with an average first innings score of 347. The average first-innings-winning score comes down to 325. The wicket deteriorates as the game progresses, understandable from the fact teams tend to lose a wicket for every 25 runs in the second innings as compared to 33 runs in the first innings.

Weather Report

As January approaches the end, the heat will slowly turn up in Mumbai, but it will still be pleasant for a Ranji Trophy encounter. Even though so many star players will give the match a miss, there is a great chance that we will witness a very good encounter.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar (wk), Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Suved Parkar Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

In three games this season, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai have secured three consecutive games, making sure that they are sitting at the top of the pile in the Group B points table. In the last game, they beat Kerala by a margin of 232 runs in Thumba, showcasing why they are still the best in domestic cricket.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (wk), Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Karan Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Saurabh Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Akshdeep Nath, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik, Dhruv Jurel, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Nitish Rana (c) Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Samarth Singh Batter Priyam Garg Batter Karan Sharma All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Saurabh Kumar Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

The Uttar Pradesh team, led by Nitish Rana, will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the squad for the upcoming encounter against Mumbai. That is very much needed, especially because they won’t have the services of Rinku Singh for the next match, with the batter joining the India A squad. Currently, they have three draws from three games - hence, it is prudent that they win the next game to stay afloat in the tournament.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh have faced each other 17 times in first-class cricket, in which Mumbai have won eight games, with UP winning just two games. The remaining seven games have ended in a draw. The last time both sides took on each other was back in 2022 at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru, with Mumbai taking the first innings lead.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Sure, Ajinkya Rahane has gone two games without adding a substantial score to his name, but that is surely going to change soon. I am also expecting Nitish Rana to put up a good total at the Wankhede Stadium to ensure that Uttar Pradesh level up well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a very good game of cricket against Bengal, and expecting him to be the pick of the bowlers is not asking too much.

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Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

If the latest scores were all that we have, then cricket wouldn’t have been a sport. While it surely gives a trend, for Ajinkya Rahane, it is nothing but hogwash. He has 13027 first-class runs, averaging 46.52 with 39 centuries and 55 half-centuries. He was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 season. So it is only logical that we bet on him.

Nitish Rana to be Uttar Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

In 46 first-class matches, Nitish Rana has 2587 runs at an average of 39.80, with six centuries and 11 fifties to his name. Since moving to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, Rana has managed to do well for his side, even though the last two matches don’t tell you everything about that. The highest score of 174 in the format tells you Rana does know how to bat long.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In his last two games, Shams Mulani has taken 16 wickets, which has taken his first-class tally to 155 from 31 games at an average of 22.85. His economy rate of 3.16 adds allure to his bowling, given that batters find it hard to negotiate. In literal terms, he is the best player from the Mumbai set-up.

Bhuvneshwar to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 226 first-class wickets from just 71 first-class games, with an average of 25.77. In the only innings he has bowled in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Kumar has taken eight wickets - so form is definitely in his favour. So don’t fret over anything, just bet on him to do well in the upcoming encounter.