Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MUM 61 % Chance of Winning VID 39 % Bet Now! Mumbai and Vidarbha reached the final of the Ranji Trophy after several cutthroat clashes in the tournament. From March 10 to March 14, 2024, they will meet at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, with their match scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Mumbai handed Vidarbha a thrashing in their semi-final fixture as the former’s bowling unit picked off Tamil Nadu’s batting order one by one and dismissed the top order cheaply. The middle order’s contribution was too little, too late and they ended their first innings with 146 runs. Mumbai dispatched Tamil Nadu and maintained a healthy lead of 232 runs as they secured a total of 378. Shardul Thakur shone with 109 runs against his name after having inflicted considerable damage with the ball. Tamil Nadu was unable to respond well given that they made a hellish start to their second innings and were subsequently bundled out for 162 runs, leading Mumbai to win by an innings and 70 runs.

Vidarbha received the short end of the stick in their first innings against Madhya Pradesh considering they batted first and managed to post 170 runs on the board. As the latter snatched the lead and amassed 252 runs, Vidarbha’s batting order stepped up to the plate and scored 402 runs with major help from Yash Rathod and skipper Akshay Wadkar who scored 141 runs and 77 runs, respectively. With an intense chase on the horizon, Madhya Pradesh crumbled for 258 runs and ultimately lost by 62 runs.

Mumbai chance of winning - 61%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 39%

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Mumbai vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Mumbai to score high before first dismissal

Mumbai’s openers have been rather prolific in their approach to setting up an aggressive opening stand in the past few matches. Their match against Tamil Nadu was an aberration since Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani failed to make an impact and had to settle for an opening partnership of five runs. However, in the four matches leading up to that, they scored 57, 18, 31, 244, 78 and 50 runs before their first dismissal. Mumbai’s first wicket looks to be in safe hands with the pair and they are expected to garner a considerable number of runs before their partnership is brought to a close.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium is known to favor the batting side as they have emerged victorious in 11 out of 28 test matches held at the venue while the chasing side has won on nine occasions. Although spinners find themselves in a comfortable position towards the tail end of a test match, batsmen are likely to be favored overall which makes batting first a lucrative option at this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature at Mumbai is likely to drop from 28 degrees Celsius during the day to 25 degrees Celsius in the evening, as suggested by Weather25.com. There appears to be no possibility of rainfall.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza, Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Musheer Khan All-rounder Mohit Avasthi All-rounder Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Shams Mulani Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has shown brilliant form in their last few outings as they have managed to beat their adversaries by substantial margins.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Aman Mokhade.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha have absolutely decimated their opposition in their previous few matches leading up to the final. They look quite daunting at the moment.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Vidarbha have beaten each other once each in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Mumbai - 1

Vidarbha - 1

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidarbha achieved decent opening partnerships in their last game against Madhya Pradesh where Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey scored 32 runs in the first innings and 12 runs in the second innings. In the two matches prior to that, they scored 22, 68, 5 and zero runs. Mumbai’s openers were not particularly impressive in their semi-final encounter versus Tamil Nadu as Prithvi Shaw gave out in the second over and brought his partnership with Bhupen Lalwani to an end after just five runs. Their previous two matches before this witnessed them score 57, 18 and 31 runs together. Mumbai is endorsed to secure a better first wicket partnership against Vidarbha.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Musheer Khan to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Musheer Khan, having participated in three innings of the tournament, has amassed 291 runs. He achieved a half-century in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu wherein he scored 55 runs. Prior to that he scored a double century in the quarter final and will be expected to be their leading batter once again.

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Yash Rathod scored a ton in the team’s second innings against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, having accumulated 141 runs. He has played eight innings in the tournament and boasts 456 runs, including a century and three half-centuries. Considering his current form, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Tanush Kotian to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tanush Kotian has picked up 22 wickets in 16 innings of the tournament. He was tied as the team’s top wicket-taker in the previous match against Tamil Nadu where he captured two wickets in each of the two innings. He was also highly economical and can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler in the next game.

Yash Thakur to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Yash Thakur picked up a six-wicket haul in the previous match against Madhya Pradesh, where he claimed three wickets in both innings. He has 21 wickets under his belt in 12 innings so far. His recent performance suggests that he will be in a position to be Vidarbha’s premier bowler once more.