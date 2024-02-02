NAGL (Nagaland) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction NAGL 60 % Chance of Winning ARU 40 % Bet Now! Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are set to clash in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their match will be held at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, at 8:30 A.M IST.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Nagaland and Sikkim went head-to-head in their previous match, wherein the latter won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the home team only managed to accumulate 173 runs in the first innings. Nagaland was able to take the lead but only just as they got dismissed for 190 runs during their innings. Sikkim’s batting order came tumbling down once more as they scored 138 runs during their second innings. It was a no-brainer for Nagaland as they had it in them to amass 124 runs for the loss of three wickets, winning by a total of seven wickets in the end.

Arunachal Pradesh’s woes continue to haunt them as they were absolutely vanquished by Hyderabad in their previous match. Hyderabad won the toss and allowed Arunachal Pradesh to bat first which witnessed them post 172 runs on the board. Hyderabad went hammer and tongs during their innings as they scored a whopping 615 runs for the loss of just four wickets when they declared the total. Arunachal Pradesh had no hope of coming close and after scoring a solid 256 runs, they were dismissed. They lost by an innings and 187 runs.

Nagaland chance of winning - 60%

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 40%

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Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Sedezhalie Rupero and RS Jaganath Sinivas are nearly tied as the top run-getters, separated by just a single run. The former has amassed 278 runs in eight innings while the all-rounder has garnered 277 runs so far. Sumit Kumar, their wicket-keeper batsman, has also made a valuable contribution of 250 runs in seven innings which is inclusive of three half-centuries. Imliwati Lemtur stands as their leading wicket-taker with eleven wickets in six innings.

Techi Doria, Arunachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, is their leading batsman with 339 runs in six innings. He is their major contributor with the bat and plays in a league of his own considering the second highest is Divyanshu Yadav who has amassed 149 runs. Nabam Tempol and Techi Doria are tied as the top wicket-takers for the team, having claimed six wickets each.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. A single match has been held at the venue in the tournament so far between Nagaland and Hyderabad, wherein the home side won the toss and opted to field first. This turned out to be disastrous as Hyderabad bested them by posting a total of 474/5 before they declared the innings. Nagaland struggled in their attempt to chase it down and eventually lost by an innings and 194 runs. This could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to bat first.

Weather Report

Light rain can be expected on match day with a 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh, Moakumzuk Tzudir.

Predicted Playing XI

Yugandhar Singh Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Moakumzuk Tzudir Batter RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland’s form has seen some improvement after their victory over Sikkim. Despite having won a single match in four fixtures, they seem to be in a position to overcome Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Tempol, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Siddharth Balodi, Akash Bhattacharhjee, Indiya Toku, Techi Neri, Manish Pal, Rahul Popli, Ngurang Tana, Techi Sonam, Abhishek Mrinnal, Desai Jimitkumar, Suhas Pampana, Santu Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Abhishek Mrinnal Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Indiya Toku Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Techi Sonam Wicket-keeper Nabam Tempol Bowler Desai Jimitkumar Bowler Suhas Pampana Bowler Santu Kumar Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh is in abysmal form and they have not shown any redeeming qualities yet.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have faced each other on three occasions in the past, wherein the former emerged victorious twice while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Nagaland - 2

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Draw - 1

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Neelam Obi and Techi Doria, Arunachal Pradesh’s openers, struggled to put on a decent opening stand against Hyderabad in their last match. In the first innings, they scored just four runs together and their performance did not improve much in the following innings where they scored 13 runs together. Nagaland’s opening duo, too, failed to achieve a partnership at all in their first innings against Sikkim. However, they turned things around as Yugandhar Singh and Joshua Ozukum collaborated for 62 runs in the following innings. Considering these recent performances, Nagaland could establish a better first wicket partnership than Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Batters

RS Jaganath Sinivas to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

RS Jaganath Sinivas stands as Nagaland’s second highest run-getter so far with 277 runs in eight innings. He was their top batsman in their first innings against Sikkim, having amassed 66 runs from 141 deliveries. He only added four runs in the following innings but they happened to be the winning runs and he remained not out. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Doria leads Arunachal Pradesh’s run charts with 339 runs in six innings. He was incredible against Hyderabad, having missed out on a century in their first innings where he scored 97 runs off 127 deliveries. In the second innings, he achieved another half-century with 58 runs off 96 balls. Considering his present form, he could be relied upon to be their standout batter once again.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Khrievitso Kense to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Khrievitso Kense has participated in three innings so far with a haul of nine wickets. He bowled a remarkable spell against Sikkim in their previous encounter during the second innings, wherein he delivered 22 overs, conceded just 46 runs and bowled five maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.09. He managed to bag a whopping eight wickets in the process, making him the top pick to be their best bowler.

Suhas Pampana to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Suhas Pampana participated in his first match of the season against Hyderabad. He delivered a brilliant spell, having bowled 3.3 overs and conceded 22 runs, giving him an economy rate of 6.28. Although he was a tad expensive, he bagged two wickets for the team. Based on this recent performance, he could remain their premier bowler.