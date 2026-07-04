Nagaland vs Bengal Match Prediction

As the Ranji Trophy is progressing, the fans are waiting for those close matches and Nagaland vs Bengal looks one of those matches where there will be moments when both the teams will be having a good chance to win against each other. Furthermore, both the teams will be eager to win the match here.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Nagaland vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Nagaland vs Bengal in the Ranji Trophy looks to be a nail biting contest as with the players that both the teams have, then they have the real chance of getting some crisp moments out of it. Furthermore, with the match being played between two teams, it looks like Bengal will be coming out as the winners of this contest.

Our Prediction

Considering the way both the teams have been playing in this tournament, it looks like there will be close moments which will make the contest exciting and interesting. So, we predict that Bengal will be the winners of the match against the Nagaland team and hence this will be better for the fans.

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Nagaland vs Bengal Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The teams of Bengal and Nagaland have been performing way too well this season and hence the match between Bengal and Nagaland looks to be more in the favor of Bengal and thus they will be looking to win it.

Considering the Nagaland team, Shrikant Mundhe and Rongsen Jonathan can be the players who can take the game in Nagaland's favor and hence will be the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Bengal has been a team who takes out the best from their players. Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz Ahmed are the players who have been performing well at this stage and hence can come out as the winners for their team.

Nagaland vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

Another match that will be taking place at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima is the match between Nagaland and Bengal. However, the ground isn't big and hence the team winning the toss should try to bat first and must take the advantage of the ground along with the proper batting conditions present in the first half of the game.

Weather Report

The Nagaland weather has been windy as well as rainy during these days. Moreover, during the match, it will be hard for the batters as the weather has been windy and hence the bowl will be swinging a lot. However, it looks like it will be a good competition between both the teams here.

Nagaland Players List

The team consists of a bunch of players who are passionate about the game. These players have immense potential and are hungry to perform well in the tournament. It is expected that they will make an impact on the field, while hoping that they achieve their goal which is to bring back this trophy to Nagaland after a decade or so.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

It is essentially the new players who are chosen at the end of the year to form the team that will go into training sessions with focus on having a perfect season ahead. Furthermore, they have been in fine form and hence will look to cash on it by performing well against the Bengal team.

Bengal Players List

The Bengal squad for the forthcoming season looks promising with a mix of youth and experience in the playing line up. This season's squad includes players that are young and aging but all have something to prove and their experience will help the team to perform well.

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Kolkata's performance in the last five matches has been good. They have lost only one match and have drawn 2 matches. Also, they have won 3 matches of their opposition. Clearly, they are in good form and hence they have a chance to win away from their home stadium.

Nagaland vs Bengal Head to Head

Nagaland and Bengal are the ones who are set to lock horns against one another in their first-ever Ranji Trophy contest. Both the teams are frequently regarded as "minnows" and no matter how much they play against one another, finally, the ones who score in the final count as winners. But this is not true when it comes to them in the Ranji Trophy as Nagaland has not been able to beat Bengal in any of the games played from 1952-53 season till date.

Nagaland vs Bengal Betting Odds

Nagaland vs Bengal will be an ideal contest because of the way the teams have been performing and hence it makes this an ideal match for every fan present out there. Moreover, the teams will look to cart on their previous form and hence will hope to win this contest now.

Nagaland Betting Odds: 2.10

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.65

Nagaland vs Bengal Top Team Batsmen

Besides the fact that Anustup Majumdar is an experienced player, he is also a very talented cricketer. No wonder then he has taken the most number of runs for his team. Moreover, has been the primary reason why they have managed to win 9 matches in a row. Hence a lot will depend on his performance. If he manages to play at his best, West Bengal will definitely reach the final without fail.

Top Batter Anustup Majumdar@4.70 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Anustup Majumdar@4.45 (Melbet)

Srikant Mundhe is probably one of the most important young players in the Nagaland Team. His technique and well-balanced game has become the best formula for consistent performance at the U19 level and the Ranji Trophy. His strong suit is that he knows how to score on any kind of pitch as well as in changing conditions and can invariably find gaps in any field.

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@5.00 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@5.25 (Melbet)

Nagaland vs Bengal Top Team Bowlers

The match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand will be played on a friendly soil.The pitch being bowler-friendly, the bowlers will have an advantage. Moreover, in the team of Nagaland Imliwati Lemtur is the key bowler as she has 27 wickets in the last 10 matches with 3.39 economy.

Top Bowler Imliwati Lemtur@4.15 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Imliwati Lemtur@3.85 (Melbet)

Mukesh Kumar, who plays for Bengal has been the star in the league. The most recent match against Karnataka where he took six wickets and helped Bengal win the match is testimony to that. His bowling skills are commendable and his team will look to him for inspiration in this regard. After having been a consistent performer for the team for a number of seasons now, it seems that Mukesh Kumar could finally be making a mark.