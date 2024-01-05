Nagaland vs Hyderabad Match Prediction NAGL 1 % Chance of Winning HYD 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Nagaland and Hyderabad are poised to clash for the first time during the Ranji Trophy Plate League from January 5 to January 8, 2024, at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. Their encounter will commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Nagaland vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Nagaland encountered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Tamil Nadu in their final match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. This turned out to be absolutely disastrous as they could only muster a meager total of 69 runs before getting bowled out. Naturally, Tamil Nadu breezed past them with ease, having finished the match in just 7.5 overs. They won by a whopping ten wickets with 253 balls to spare.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, bested Meghalaya in their last outing of the tournament. They won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Meghalaya to set the target. This worked out brilliantly as they were able to restrict Meghalaya to 158 runs. During their chase, they had no trouble as they completed the match in 18.4 overs, winning by a margin of nine wickets with 188 balls left unused.

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

Hyderabad chance of winning - 99%

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Nagaland vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Rongsen Jonathan led the run charts of Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 105 runs in six innings. He was also among the top run scorers for the team in the Ranji Trophy last season with 221 runs in 13 innings. He has displayed incredible all-rounder abilities considering he was also their leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 16 wickets under his belt.

Tanmay Agarwal was in a league of his own, having accumulated 439 runs in seven innings for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He was also their second highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy with 562 runs in 14 innings. Kartikeya Kak has led their bowling attack with 16 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 24 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Nagaland vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. The last match held at the venue in the Ranji Trophy was in the previous season, and it was between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh. The former won the toss and elected to field first, but it turned out to be a disastrous decision as they ended up losing to Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 230 runs. Considering this substantial loss, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to bat first and post a total on the board.

Weather Report

The skies are likely to be clear on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Shamwang Wangnao, Akavi Yeptho.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Oren Ngullie Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Rongsen Jonathan (C) Batter Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Imliwati Lemtur Batter Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland’s woes continue to plague them as they are struggling to secure any wins in any format.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh Gahlaut Batter Tilak Varma (C) Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Elligaram Sanketh Bowler Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Chama Milind Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s form has shown immense improvement as they finished fourth in the Group B standings of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nagaland vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

Nagaland and Hyderabad are yet to face each other in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Nagaland vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Tanmay Agarwal to score a half-century against Nagaland

Tanmay Agarwal was the leading run-getter for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 439 runs in seven innings, which is inclusive of two centuries and a half-century. In their last match of the season against Meghalaya, he narrowly missed out on a half-century, given that he scored 49 runs from 54 deliveries. Previously, he had scored 77 runs against Vidarbha, 103 runs against Maharashtra and 112 runs against Jharkhand. There is a great chance he could achieve a half-century in their upcoming fixture against Nagaland.

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Nagaland vs Hyderabad Best Batters

Sumit Kumar to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sumit Kumar emerged as Nagaland’s top batsman in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Tamil Nadu, wherein he scored 20 runs from 20 balls. He accumulated a total of 96 runs in six innings, making him one of the top batsmen of the team. He could be their best batter in the upcoming match.

Rahul Singh to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Rahul Singh emerged as the top run scorer for Hyderabad in their last match against Meghalaya, wherein he achieved a ton of runs. He scored 105 runs from just 56 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 187.50. He can be relied upon to be their top batsman.

Nagaland vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Chopise Hopongkyu to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Chopise Hopongkyu was Nagaland’s top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with four wickets in four innings. His best spell was against Goa wherein he captured three wickets in eight overs. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler once again.

Kartikeya Kak to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Kartikeya Kak was Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 16 wickets in seven innings. He amassed a haul of five wickets in their last match of the season against Meghalaya, wherein he conceded just 36 runs in 9.1 overs. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler in the next match.