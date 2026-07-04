Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

The two teams who lost their first match of the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy Season will be up against each other to get the first win and hence register themselves on the points table. Moreover, this match will be important for both teams after losing their first match.

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Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh have some good players and hence it looks to be a close contest between both teams. However, among both teams, Uttar Pradesh looks to have a better chance of winning because of the players and the form that they have. Furthermore, the team has a good record at the pitches favouring the batters.

Our Prediction

After analyzing all the points like player form, the performance of the team at the fast pitches and many more factors, we are predicting that Uttar Pradesh will come out as the winners against Nagaland in a close encounter where Nagaland will try to put up their best.

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Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Uttar Pradesh has been a team that knows how to fight back after losing the first match of the season. Thus, they will be coming hard against the Nagaland team and will come out as the winners of the match against Nagaland.

With a good team, Nagaland could see Shrikant Mundhe and Imliwati Lemtur performing well for them as they have been in good touch in the last few matches that they have played in the Ranji Trophy.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh having some top IPL stars like Rinku Singh and Ankit Rajpoot will look to come out on the top and hence will hope to perform well against the Nagaland team.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match is all set to take place at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima and hence both the teams will look to bat first if they win the toss. Furthermore, the pitch is batting friendly and hence this looks to be an exciting encounter between both teams, With batters already in form, the teams will hope for some runs from their top order and hence put up a good fight in their second match.

Weather Report

The weather for the first two days of the match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh is a bit overcast and hence the conditions will be a bit bowler friendly as there will be a swing. However, as the match progresses the batters will start getting some help from the pitch and hence there will be a good contest between both teams.

Nagaland Player List

After losing their first game of the Ranji Trophy Season, Nagaland will be up against a bigger challenge and will look to get some changes so as to ensure that the team is up for the challenges coming from the Uttar Pradesh camp.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has been in some fine form in the last five matches. However, they have lost their last match and hence will be a bit low on confidence. But with the three wins in the five matches, they will be looking to come up through the ranks and hence will hope for a good fight against the Uttar Pradesh team.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

After the defeat in the last match, Uttar Pradesh will look to have some changes as some of the players will be hoping to get some chances in the squad. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh has been a team that is known for aggressive cricket and after a defeat, they will be coming hard at their opponents.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Just like Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh has been in fine form and hence they will be hoping for some more wins now. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh will be now looking to come back harder after a loss in the first match of the season. After all, if they lose another match, then it will be hard for them to qualify for the next round.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

The head to head battle between both the teams has been nail biting and hence both the teams will again lock horns in the Ranji Trophy now. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has been in the lead because they have been better against the Nagaland team. Thus, they will be hoping to keep the record intact with them.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh match betting odds have been decided after taking all the things in consideration like player’s form, pitch and many more. Even other things have been taken into consideration through which the betting odds of both teams have been decided. Thus, these betting odds of the team are as decided

Nagaland Betting Odds: 1.90

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.75

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

Nagaland has been a team that is known for having some quality batters available with them. However, currently, they have Shrikant Mundhe who has been in the best form of his life. Furthermore, his career stats have been amazing and thus it makes him one of the best in the business. Clearly, his batting has been the main point for the Nagaland team.

Considering the Uttar Pradesh team, Rinku Singh has been a player who has been outstanding because of his quick runs in the middle overs and hence his contribution in the upcoming match will be immense. Furthermore, his batting position has been a thing to notice as he has been batting at different positions and hence the team management will look to give him a settled spot.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

With the bowlers present in the Nagaland team, they have a good chance of winning against the Uttar Pradesh team. Currently, Imliwati Lemtur has been the bowler who knows how to win the big matches and hence he will be hoping to do that again for the team. He has been the real deal for the Nagaland team and hence will look to play well again.

For the Uttar Pradesh team, Ankit Rajpoot has been the player who has been in red hot form and hence he will be looking to continue his form and hence to provide the team with early breakthroughs and wickets that will keep them in the game. Considering the management, he has been the player who has been in good form and hence his contribution will be immense for the team.