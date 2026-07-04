Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

On the 13th of December, Nagaland will be up against Uttarakhand from group A, and both teams will be playing their first game of the 2022 season. For both teams, starting the season well will be the key. And thus, both teams will be looking to give their best so as to gain the maximum points from the first game itself.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Uttarakhand has been a team known for some big performances over the years in the Ranji Trophy and this time too, they will be looking to win some big matches. Hence, the match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand seems to be more in the favor of Uttarakhand who is having an excellent record among the teams. Furthermore, with the squad already in form, they will be having an upper hand over their opponents in this encounter.

Our Prediction

Considering the record and the players of both teams, we are predicting that Uttarakhand will come out as the winner of the contest. Moreover, the match will be one-sided as Uttarakhand has some excellent players compared to Nagaland. Even the players of the Uttarakhand have performed well in the previous matches and hence they will be taking this as another game where they will look to dominate their opponents.

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Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Considering Group A, this match will be of big importance because both the teams will be looking to register a big win. And for this contest, Uttarakhand could be the team to register a win here. They have been performing well as compared to Nagaland and hence will look to register a big win here.

From the Batters, Chetan Bist along with Kunal Chandela could be the top run scorers for the match. Furthermore, they have been in some fine form over the last few matches.

Considering the bowlers, Imliwati Lemtur along with Agrim Tiwari could trouble the batters in the match and hence one of them could end up with the highest wickets in the match.

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand is all set to take place at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, and hence both the teams will be looking to bat first after winning the toss. Moreover, the pitch won’t be suitable for batting during the end days of the match and hence batting first will be a good option. Even the average score at this ground is more for the teams who look to bat first.

Weather Report

For the match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand, the weather looks clear and hence there are no chances of rain. Furthermore, with the weather clear, the bowlers will find it tough to generate a swing at the start of the match. Hence batting first will be a key for the team who will win the toss here.

Nagaland Player List

The Nagaland team for the 2022-2023 season was announced a few days ago and the team has been picked up by making sure that the selected players are in form. Furthermore, they have been performing well which makes them an important part of the team this year.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has been in sublime form and has won three games out of the last five that they have played. They have lost just one game and one game has been drawn. With the players also performing well, Nagaland will be having a good chance of winning the cup this year.

Uttarakhand Player List

The Uttarakhand squad for the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy was announced a few days ago and thus they have kept all the things in mind before making the squad public. Even the players have been doing well and hence they will now look to perform well for their team to win the cup this season.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand hasn’t been in great form in the last five matches as they have won just 2 matches out of the five that they have played. Furthermore, in the five matches, they have lost three, and hence in the last season too, they were not able to finish the season on high and hence will be hoping to do better this time.

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand hasn’t been there in the Ranji Trophy and thus this is the first time that both the teams will be facing each other in this format. However, they have met in the Vijay Hazare Trophy several times, and there, Uttarakhand has been the team who has come out as the winner of this contest. But this time, both the teams will be off for a fresh start and hence it will be a big contest for both of them.

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

The betting odds between Nagaland and Uttarakhand have been calculated on the basis of the performances of both teams in recent matches. Along with it, the player's form as well as the records of the players from both teams have been taken into the account before calculating the odds.

Nagaland Betting Odds: 6.00

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.10

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Top Team Batsmen

For the Nagaland Team, Shrikant Mundhe looks to be a first choice who could be the highest run scorer of the match because of his technique and hunger for runs. Moreover, in the last 10 matches, he has scored almost 100 runs at an average of 65.87 which makes him one of the best batsmen from the Nagaland Camp.

For the Uttarakhand team, Dikshanshu Negi has been the highest run scorer and the one who always comes to rescue the team from difficult positions. In the last 10 matches, Dikshanshu has been carrying the team as he has scored 408 runs and has been a pillar for the team in difficult batting conditions. His batting will be the key for the Uttarakhand team.

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand Top Team Bowlers

Considering the pitch of the match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand, the bowlers will be having a good time as the pitch will be bowler-friendly. Moreover, from the Nagaland team, Imliwati Lemtur has been a player who has gotten many wickets through her unique action. In the last 10 matches, he has picked up 27 wickets and with an economy of just 3.39, he is the star bowler for them.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand is also having a top bowler as Mayank Mishra has been unstoppable in the last 10 matches and hence he has been the key wicket-taker for them. With 36 wickets and having an economy under 3, he will be the key player for the team, and hence the team will be relying on him to rattle the middle order of the opponents.