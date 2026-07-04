Odisha vs Baroda Pradesh Match Prediction

With the start of the 88th Ranji Trophy Season, the two teams from the same group, Odisha, and Baroda will be up against each other and hence it looks to be an amazing contest because both the teams have some strong players who will be hoping to put up some good performances against each other.

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Odisha vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Odisha and Baroda have been the two teams in Group A who haven’t been winning much in the last few games and hence it will be an even contest between both teams. Furthermore, with both the teams having fewer players in form, it looks like Baroda will come out as the winners as they have a decent record in the Ranji Trophy and hence it will help them to gain some confidence.

Our Prediction

For both the teams, a win here will help them to start the tournament well and hence to gain some confidence for the later matches of the cup. But considering the form and other factors, we are predicting that Baroda will come out as the winner of the match against Odisha and it will be a one-sided encounter between both teams.

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Odisha vs Baroda Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

In Group A, there have been some top teams who will be fighting for a place in the playoffs. And between this, the match between Odisha and Baroda will be important for both teams. Hence, Baroda could be having a higher chance of winning against Odisha and hence start the campaign with a win.

From the Odisha team, Shantanu Kumar and Suryakant Pradhan have been doing a fine job as they are the leading run scorer as well as the wicket-takers for them which makes them a strong pillar for the team in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season and the match against Baroda.

If the talks are from the Baroda camp, then Vishnu Solanki seems to be the batter who will be giving a tough time to the Odisha bowlers. And from the bowlers, Lukman Meriwala will be looking to turn things around for the team through his skilful bowling action.

Odisha vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Odisha and Haryana will be played at the Vikas Cricket Ground, Cuttack, and hence this ground will be having bigger dimensions which will make it tough for the team batting second to score runs. Moreover, with the pitch supporting batters more, the toss will be important for the match. So the team that will win the toss should bat first and hence should try to score well in the first innings as the pitch won’t be suitable to bat in the second half.

Weather Report

The weather between the Odisha vs Baroda match looks clear on the first and the second day. However, there are some chances of rain as the match progresses and hence the teams will have to keep this in mind before taking some decisions. Furthermore, the team bowling during the overcast conditions will benefit from it.

Odisha Players List

The Odisha’s squad for the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy Season was announced a few days ago and the selectors have kept all the things in mind like the Player’s form and other factors before announcing it.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Considering the last five matches of Odisha, it can be seen that the team hasn’t been in good form as they haven’t won any of their last five matches as they have drawn three and have lost two matches which makes them a team to watch as they will be hungry for a win and will be taking their chances against Baroda who has been going on with the same form.

Baroda Players List

The Baroda squad for the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy season was announced just a few days ago and the team has been picked after looking at the players who have been performing well at the big stage and have been handling the pressure well for the team.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been in the worst form as in the last five games, they have lost 4 games and have drawn just one game. Moreover, they haven’t played well and hence they will be looking to change it as they have players who can perform for them on the big stage.

Odisha vs Baroda Head to Head

This match will be the first match between Odisha and Baroda as they haven’t been against each other and hence both the teams will be looking to make a statement against each other this time. Furthermore, they will be looking to give a tough fight to each other and to win crucial points for themselves.

Odisha vs Baroda Betting Odds

Odisha vs Baroda seems to be a contest that would grab the eyes of the audience as both teams will be hoping for a win. Moreover, the betting odds of the match have been calculated after keeping all the things in mind like the form of the players and the pitch on which they will be playing.

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.90

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.80

Odisha vs Baroda Top Team Batsmen

From the Odisha camp, Shantanu Mishra has been playing well and has an outstanding average among the batters. In the last ten matches, he has scored more than 600 runs at an average of 35.17. Furthermore, his stay at the crease will highly determine the chances of Odisha in the match.

The team of Baroda will be highly dependent on Vishnu Solanki as he has scored 522 runs in the last 9 matches that the team has played. Even his batting technique will be well suited for the slow pitch of Cuttack.

Odisha vs Baroda Top Team Bowlers

The Odisha team has a variety of bowlers but Suryakant Pradhan has been the pick of the bowlers from the last 7 matches as he has picked over 28 wickets and has been bowling well for them which makes him an automatic choice from the Odisha camp to come and bowl the difficult overs for them.

On the other hand, the Baroda camp is having Lukman Meriwala who had a great last season with the ball as he picked up 36 wickets in the 7 games that their team played. Moreover, he bowled economically and hence was the best bowler for the team and hence will look to grab more wickets now.