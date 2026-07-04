Odisha vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

The Bengal versus Odisha Elite Group A match in the ongoing Ranji trophy tournament will be played on 24th January. The Bengal versus Odisha match is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens, Bengal. While the Bengal team is sitting at the top of the table, the Odisha team stands at the second last. The match between the two neighbouring states will be an interesting one because Odisha would like to add their first win to the tally of 4 draws and 2 losses. However, it will be very hard to do it against the table toppers Bengal.

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Odisha vs Bengal Chance of Winning

While the Bengal team has won two Ranji trophies and has played the finals a total of 12 times, the neighbouring state Odisha is yet to open their trophy cabinet. The Bengal team also defeated Odisha in the second quarter-finals of the Ranji trophy 2019-2020. Another advantage that Bengal will be having is having a home crowd. The Kolkata crowd is known for being heavy supporters of their cricket team. It will be a difficult situation for Odisha to defeat Bengal on their home ground. The recent form and the team lineups also strongly tilt the balance towards Bengal. Bengal certainly seems to have a better chance of winning the game against Odisha.

Our Prediction

After 4 days of break, the teams will again meet to play the Ranji trophy matches. The match will more or less be dominated by the Bengal side considering the batting and bowling prowess that they possess. The Bengal side has managed to impress through the batting and bowling as they have successfully managed to take 10 wickets in the ongoing Ranji series. Hence, our prediction after considering all the factors is tilted towards Bengal.

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Odisha vs Bengal Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Bengal seems to be the forerunner when it comes to the match with Odisha. Latter has performed in patches in the ongoing Ranji series. Their bowling and batting units have failed to perform in tandem.

The Bengal Ranji team contains a lot of big names who have performed consistently over the years which include Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwari, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel and Akashdeep. The likes of Kaushik Ghosh, Anustup Majumdar, and Manoj Tiwari have looked good with the bad and equally good have been Ishan Porel and Akashdeep with the ball.

The Odisha team will rely heavily on the top order which consists of Anurag Sarangi, Shantanu Mishra, and Shubhranshu Senapati. Notable contributions have been made by Debabrata Pradhan and Shubham Nayak down the order.

Odisha vs Bengal Tournament Match Toss Prediction

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to favour the batsman. It is expected to be a high-scoring match between Bengal and Odisha. However, the spinners may equally utilise the pitch and create trouble for the batsman. Considering the recent good form of their batsmen the Bengal team will look forward to bat and setting a big total if they win the toss.

Weather Report

On January 24, the temperature in Kolkata is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius with no chances of rain. The weather won't be a problem for a good game of cricket.

Bengal Players List

The Bengal team has a strong squad to select from. They wouldn't look to change their squad as of now hey. They have performed in all departments of the game. Individual players have stepped up when needed.

Bengal squad for the match

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Durgesh Dubey, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Koushik Ghosh, Smanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bengal predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Karan Lal Batsman Sudip Gharami Batsman A Majumdar Batting Allrounder Manoj Tiwari Batsman Suvankar Bal All-Rounder Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket Keeper Shahbaz Ahmed Bowling Allrounder Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

The Bengal cricket team has not yet lost a match in the ongoing Ranji trophy tournament. They have won 4 out of their 6 matches and the remaining 2 were drawn. Their top batsmen Anustup Majumdar and Abhimanyu Easwaran both have 900 plus runs in FC cricket to their name. Sudeep Kumar gharami also has 768 runs to his credit. In the bowling department, in FC cricket Akashdeep has taken 37 wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed has complimented him well by taking 35 wickets. In the last match against Haryana, Akashdeep demolished the batting lineup by taking 3 wickets and conceding just 37 runs.

Odisha Player List

The Odisha team has struggled to open their winning account. Out of the 6 matches they have played, they have managed to draw four while they have lost in the remaining two. They will look forward to emerging victorious against Bengal and we will try to maintain their composure.

Odisha squad for the match

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Saurabh Kanojia, Sujit Lenka, Basant Mohanty, Shubham Nayank, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Abhishek Raut, Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantray, Anurag Sarangi, Shantanu Mishra, Tarani Sa.

The Odisha Team predicted the playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Anurag Sarangi Batsman Shantanu Mishra Batsman Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Samantray Batsman Kartik Biswal All-Rounder A Raul All-Rounder Rajesh Dhuper WK-Batsman Debabrata Pradhan Batting Allrounder Shubham Nayak Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

The Odisha cricket team has not performed to their best in the series. Neither their bowling department nor their batting department has impressed in this season. Even if they have worked in some of the matches, these attacks have mostly been unilateral, that is if the bowling works the batting doesn't and if the batting does the bowling doesn't. They will look forward to overcoming this coordination difficulty and performing as a unit.

Odisha vs Bengal Head-to-Head

Not much data is available for the head-to-head record of Bengal and Odisha however the last match that they played against each other was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where Bengal beat Odisha by 8 wickets.

Odisha vs Bengal Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both teams the balance is heavily in favour of the Bengal cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.38

Odisha Betting Odds: 2.20

Odisha vs Bengal Top Team Batsmen

The Bengal cricket team had a very good season with the bat. Anustup Majumdar has been their top batsman who has scored a whopping 565 runs in 6 matches at an average of 56.27. Abhimanyu Easwaran also has a batting average of 101 and has made 505 runs in 4 matches.

The strong Bengal batting line-up will look forward to exploiting the inconsistent bowling of the Odisha team.

Top batter Anustup Majumdar @(3.50)(Dafabet)

Top batter Anustup Majumdar @(3.70) (Melbet)

As said earlier the Odisha team has been very inconsistent and therefore picking a top batsman from the team would be very hard. However, Subhranshu Senapati is the one who continuously retained a spot in the team and scored at a decent average therefore, the top-performing batsman for Odisha may be Subhranshu Senapati.

Top batter Subhranshu Senapati @(4.70) (Dafabet)

Top batter Subhranshu Senapati @(4.20) (Melbet)

Odisha vs Bengal Top Team Bowlers

Bengal has a very strong bowling lineup. They have Ishan Porel in the squad who is great at a very economical rate and is among the top economical bowlers of this ongoing Ranji trophy. However, when it comes to wickets Eden garden is a pitch with supports and spinners which makes Shahbaz Ahmed a strong contender for the top bowler.

Top bowler Shahbaz Ahmad @(2.60) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Shahbaz Ahmad @(2.50) (Melbet)

For the Odisha cricket team, Pradhan is a player who has continuously picked wickets and has retained a spot in the team. Therefore, Pradhan may be the top bowler for Odisha.