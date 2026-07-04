Odisha vs Haryana Match Prediction

Another thrilling and exciting match of the Ranji Trophy is on the cards for the fans who have been waiting for this match. Furthermore, with the teams already having played two matches, the race to the next stage will be intense and hence the teams will be looking to perform well against the opponents.

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Odisha vs Haryana Chance of Winning

The last few matches of both the teams have been either drawn or have resulted in a loss and hence both the teams are at the same level now. However, the Haryana team has been performing well recently and hence will be having a better chance of winning the match against the Odisha team who has been struggling with their form.

Our Prediction

With both the teams having pretty similar forms from the last few matches, it looks to be a tough competition where the teams will be looking for some better opportunities and hence registering a win. So, our prediction is that Haryana will come out as the winner of the contest against the Odisha team.

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Odisha vs Haryana Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The match between Haryana and Odisha has always been a successful one because of the way both the teams have played in the past. Moreover now, Haryana looks to be a stronger opponent for the Odisha team.

For the Haryana team, Himanshu Rana and Ajit Chahal have been the players who have taken the responsibility of the team on their shoulders as they have the form and the skills to take the game away from the opponents.

On the other hand, the Odisha team has got some excellent players. With Shantanu Mishra and Debabrata Pradhan already on the team, they will be hoping for some good performances so that they can win the game.

Odisha vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

For the match between Odisha and Haryana, the DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack stadium has been booked and hence this is a ground that is known to have high-scoring matches because of the ground dimensions being small. So, the team winning the toss should try to bat first and hence should score a good first innings total and hence dominate the opponents at the start of the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Cuttack looks to be a bit windy and hence it looks like bowlers are going to get a lot of help. However, after the first two days, the weather looks clear for the rest two days and hence this will be an even contest between both the teams as both the batters and bowlers will get something from the pitch and the weather.

Odisha Player List

The Odisha team has set some good players in the team and hence will be hoping for some good performances so that they can come out on the top. Moreover, they will be looking to see some changes in the lineup and hence are expected to get some more players now.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

From the last few matches, the team hasn’t done well and hence has lost three matches out of the five that they have played. Moreover, they haven’t got the points on the table and hence will be having a bigger role to play in the upcoming matches that will be played against the other teams.

Haryana Players List

Considering the Haryana team, they have also been in the same league as Odisha. However, they have done well in their last match and hence will be hoping to bounce back against Odisha and will be eager to gain the points that will be crucial for them in the upcoming matches of the Ranji Trophy.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

The form hasn’t been stable for the Haryana team and hence they will be looking to finally get a win now. The drawn matches haven’t helped them and hence the players of the team will look to dig deeper in order to seek support from the fans and the owners of the team.

Odisha vs Haryana Head to Head

The head-to-head record between both teams is in the favour of the Odisha team as they have been winning the matches against Haryana comprehensively. Moreover, they have got some good moments against the Haryana team and hence will look to cash on them in this match now.

Odisha vs Haryana Betting Odds

The betting odds between Odisha and Haryana have been considered after taking all the things like the form of the players and the way they have been playing on the respective grounds. Moreover, other things like the ground’s dimensions and the weather have also been taken into account before deciding the betting odds of the match.

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.65

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.40

Odisha vs Haryana Top Team Batsmen

The top batsman from the Haryana camp has to be Himanshu Rana as he has been the top scorer for the team in the last ten matches and hence his contribution will be important for the team if they are looking to come up against the Odisha team. Furthermore, his batting technique will be suitable for the Cuttack wicket and hence will be helpful.

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@4.25 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@4.95 (Melbet)

From the Odisha camp, everyone has been contributing well in the batting. However, the one batter who has been rock solid is Shantanu Mishra as he has been taking on the bowling attacks easily. He has been the top run scorer for the team and the majority of his runs have come in difficult conditions where the teams have struggled to put up a good score.

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@5.50 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@5.45 (Melbet)

Odisha vs Haryana Top Team Bowlers

From the bowler’s point of view, Haryana is one step ahead as they have been giving quality bowlers and hence Ajit Chahal is one such type of bowler as he has been the backbone of the team with his special deliveries. Furthermore, he is the leading wicket-taker and hence will look to come up harder against the Odisha team.

Top Bowler Ajit Chahal@4.20 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ajit Chahal@4.50 (Melbet)

On the other hand, the Odisha team is having some big problems but the bowlers of the team have been doing well. Suryakant Pradhan has been the bowler who has been leading the charts and hence will again look to clear up the main batters of the team as he has been the stalwart of the team who has taken them to this stage of the Ranji Trophy Cricket season nowadays.