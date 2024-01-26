ODI (Odisha) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ODI 39 % Chance of Winning HIM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Himachal Pradesh will encounter each other in the Ranji Trophy from January 26 to January 29, 2024. Their match is going to be held at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack, and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Odisha’s previous match against Jammu & Kashmir witnessed them face defeat by a fine margin. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing the home side to bat first and post a total on the board. Odisha could only muster a score of 130 runs in the first innings, while Jammu & Kashmir chased it down with ease and snatched the lead with 180 runs. Odisha batted once more and added 198 runs to their original tally. Although they fought tooth and nail to restrict their opponents and prevent them from winning, they faltered and allowed Jammu & Kashmir to emerge as the victors by just two wickets.

Himachal Pradesh’s predicament in their last match was significantly worse. They faced Baroda in their previous encounter and won the toss, deciding to field first. This, in hindsight, was a massive mistake as Baroda went on to secure a target of 482 runs. Himachal Pradesh had their work cut out for them during their chase as they could only amass 184 runs in the first innings. Following on, they scored an additional 280 runs but they were still trailing behind. Baroda bowled them out and ended up winning by an innings and 18 runs.

Odisha chance of winning - 39%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 61%

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Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Subhranshu Senapati is in a league of his own at the moment with 319 runs in six innings, including a century. He is comfortably at the top of Odisha’s run charts, considering the second highest scorer is Sandeep Pattnaik with 170 runs in five innings. Shantanu Mishra, their skipper, and Govinda Poddar have also made valuable contributions of 160 and 150 runs, respectively. Rajesh Mohanty and Sunil Roul are the top two wicket-takers for the team with 14 and 12 wickets, respectively.

Prashant Chopra is the leading run-getter for Himachal Pradesh with 142 runs in five innings. Trailing closely behind is Rishi Dhawan who has accumulated 126 runs in four innings so far. They are the major contributors with the bat. Vaibhav Arora leads their bowling attack with 14 wickets to his credit, while Rishi Dhawan has showcased incredible all-rounder capabilities with ten wickets under his belt.

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack. The last match played at this venue was between Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Odisha to set the target. This turned out to be a favorable decision as they defeated their rivals by a fine margin. Taking this recent outcome into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy with periodic clouds and no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is projected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra (C) Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Kartik Biswal Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Prayash Singh Bowler Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has not been in particularly good shape but they have the opportunity to add one victory on the board if they play their cards right, given that their form seemed to be better than that of Himachal Pradesh in their previous respective matches.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankit Kalsi (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Naveen Kanwar, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Abhishek Galetiya, Gurvinder Singh, Shubham Arora, Amit Kumar, Abhishek Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ankush Bains Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Ankit Kalsi (C) Batter Sumeet Verma Batter Amit Kumar Batter Rishi Dhawan Bowler Gurvinder Singh Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Abhishek Kumar Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh looks to be in poor form at the moment as they mirror Odisha’s results in the standings.

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, Himachal Pradesh has had a slight upper hand over Odisha, considering they won on two occasions while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Odisha - 0

Himachal Pradesh - 2

Draw - 3

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh’s opening duo, Ankush Bains and Prashant Chopra, managed to score just eight runs in their first innings against Baroda. Following on, they amassed 20 runs together before the former lost his wicket. Shantanu Mishra and Anurag Sarangi, Odisha’s openers, achieved a partnership of 41 runs in their first innings against Jammu & Kashmir, while they went on to collaborate for 22 runs in the following innings. Considering these performances, it seems likely that Odisha could establish a better first wicket partnership than Himachal Pradesh.

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Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Sandeep Pattnaik is currently Odisha’s second highest run scorer with 170 runs in five innings. He displayed two contrasting performances in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, considering he was out for a duck in the first innings but managed to achieve his first century in the following innings with 100 runs from 187 balls. He could be anticipated to emerge as their leading batter.

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Prashant Chopra is currently Himachal Pradesh’s leading run-getter with 142 runs in five innings. In their last match against Baroda, he amassed 39 runs from 64 deliveries in the first innings but his performance took a downturn in the following innings, wherein he scored just six runs from 17 balls. Despite this outcome, he could be relied upon to be their standout batsman in the next match.

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty stands as Odisha’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in four innings. In their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, he bagged five wickets in 12.4 overs during the first innings and added five more wickets to the tally in the following innings. Considering his exceptional performance, he could be expected to continue as their leading wicket-taker.

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vaibhav Arora is the top wicket-taker for Himachal Pradesh at the moment with 14 wickets in just four innings. Against Baroda, he delivered 25 overs, conceded just 68 runs and bowled eight maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.72. He also captured five wickets in the process and could be their premier bowler once again in the next game.