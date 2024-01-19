ODI (Odisha) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction ODI 74 % Chance of Winning JAK 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir will be meeting in the next Elite Group D clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Odisha finished at the middle of their group table last year with a win and two losses. Most of their games ended up in a draw and the team failed to make it to the play-offs. This season, Odisha began their campaign with a loss but managed to draw their last outing. With a draw and a loss, the team is placed in the 7th position of the group table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.946.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir finished 7th in their group table last year. They had a single win and four hammering losses in the competition. This year, however, Jammu & Kashmir did not finish playing any match so far in the competition. Both games were hosted in Jammu where due to inadequate light, the game was called off. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of their points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -3.528.

Odisha's chance of winning: 74%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 26%

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Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Odisha to score low before 1st dismissal

Odisha has performed very well in their batting order. However, the openers have been rather inconsistent in the two games so far. Their openers, Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra average at 17.50 & 41.66 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 7 & 95 runs before their dismissal in the two innings of the first game. In hope for a better result, the pair posted 5 & 1 before their first dismissal in the next game. Mishra looks well settled with the bat but Sarangi has been losing his wicket pretty early in the competition so far. That said, the team is expected to lose their first wicket early in the next game.

Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The surface here will be good for batting and there will be plenty of runs on offer. Spinners might get some help in the middle overs. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius on January 19. The skies will be clear but will see a cloudy overcast. There is no prediction of rain.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra (C) Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Kartik Biswal Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Jayanta Behera Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been very good with the bat but lacks in their bowling order. They lost their first game but managed to draw their next game against Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List

Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir Mir, Sahil Lotra, Rohit K Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Waseem Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Sahil Lotra Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Umar Nazir Mir Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir had a torrid campaign last season as they ended up with one win in seven games and finished seventh on the table. They could not finish playing both their games so far. They will look for a better result in the next game.

Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha have contested four times in the format. Jammu & Kashmir managed to win a game whereas Odisha leads the tally with 2 wins.

Odisha Won: 2

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Odisha went against Madhya Pradesh in their last outing. They were fantastic in the fixture but were unable to finish the game in time. Odisha scored 498 runs in their first innings. MP replied with 318 runs in their turn. They continued to bat and scored 291 runs in the second innings. Odisha did not finish their innings and the game was ended with their score of 38 runs. Subhranshu Senapati was the top batter from Odisha and registered 277 & 22* runs in the two innings. Whereas Sunil Roul was the top bowler with 6 picks in the game. The side will be looking to win their first game against Jammu & Kashmir in their next outing.

Jammu & Kashmir hosted both their games in the competition but the game did not finish due to weather conditions. In their last game, they went against Delhi. Delhi scored 134 runs in the game before the game was called off due to poor weather conditions. J&K had an abysmal campaign last year and will be looking to make a comeback this year.

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Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Subhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Odisha

Subhranshu Senapati will be the top batter from Odisha in the next game for Odisha. He has scored 315 runs in 4 innings at an average of 105.00. He scored 277 runs in the first innings of the last game.

Fazil Rashid to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top batter

Fazil Rashid was one of the four batsmen who scored in double digits in the opening game against Himachal Pradesh as J&K were bowled out with 100 runs on the scorecard. Last season, Rashid was one of the most consistent batsmen for his side as he scored 268 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game

Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Sunil Roul to be the top bowler for Odisha

Sunil Roul is a talented bowler from Odisha. He has picked a total of 6 wickets in 2 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.62 in the tournament. He picked 6 wickets in his last game of the competition.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq was the stand out player for J&K as he had a phenomenal campaign last term. Mushtaq was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign for J&K as he ended up with 32 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.