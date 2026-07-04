Odisha vs Nagaland Match Prediction

The Odisha vs Nagaland match looks to be a do-or-die match as both the teams have been placed at the bottom of the points table which means both the teams will be looking to win against each other and hence gather some points in the points table.

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Odisha vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

The match between Nagaland and Odisha has been scheduled to be a match where both the teams will be playing for survival. Both the teams have been placed at the last in the points table and hence Odisha will be having a better chance of winning against the Nagaland team to ensure they get some points at the points table.

Our Prediction

With the match between two teams who haven't shown much this year, we are predicting that Odisha will be the winner of the contest against the Nagaland team and hence this will be a game where one team will fully dominate the other team. In addition to the players in both teams, each team will expect to perform well against the other team.

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Odisha vs Nagaland Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

With the Odisha and Nagaland teams, Odisha will be looking to come up with a win over the Nagaland team and hence it will be important for them to gain some points.

From the Odisha camp, Shantanu Mishra and Suryakant Pradhan will keep things in the favour of the Odisha camp and will look to perform at their best to keep their hopes alive.

Considering the Nagaland camp, Shrikant Mundhe and Rongsen Jonathan are the two players who are doing their team something good by making runs and picking up wickets for the team.

Odisha vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Odisha and Nagaland is all set to happen at the DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack which is a perfect ground for the game of cricket and also it keeps the batters on their toes for runs. The batter will be looking to score runs in the first innings and hence winning the toss will allow them to keep the flow of the runs going.

Weather Report

The weather of the Cuttack for the four days of the match looks overcast and there won't be sunny days which will make things tough for the batters who will be looking to score runs. The bowlers will be there to take the game away from the batters and hence it looks to be a good contest between both the teams.

Odisha Players List

The Odisha team has been performing well for the past few years and the team has been making great moments on the field. However, with the way they have been performing, they will be hoping that they perform well now and hence they will look to gain some points for the team.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha is going through a poor run of form as in the last five matches they have won just one match and drawn three matches and lost just one match which makes them a team to watch as they will be hungry for a win and will be taking their chances against Nagaland who has been going on with the same form.

Nagaland Player List

Nagaland has not played in the same form throughout the season but they are a team to watch out against as they will be hungry for a win and will be taking their chances against Baroda who has been improving with every match. Furthermore, the players' form has been taken into account by the team.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

A team like Nagaland will be hard to beat in this upcoming tournament. The reason for this claim is that Nagaland has won three games out of their last five games played. Being brilliant throughout the last matches, they lost just one game and there was a draw in one match. With such a good record, it is logical that they would be successful once again.

Odisha vs Nagaland Head to Head

Odisha and Nagaland have never played against one another in a cricket match even though they hail from similar regions of the country. This will be the first time that both the teams will play each other in a national-level tournament and thus it would be a big occasion for both teams. It is indeed a big moment for both of them because these are not known to be highly competitive and at the same time have a great record.

Odisha vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Betting odds is always in favour of the team that has nothing to lose and has the ability to surprise anyone. This is one game where we have placed our bets on the underdog side. Nagaland is in form as they have played well in their last few matches. The recent performances of Odisha, on the other hand, could have been better.

Nagaland Betting Odds: 2.55

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.95

Odisha vs Nagaland Top Team Batsmen

Due to his consistent performance at the highest level, Mishra has been able to get the opportunity to represent his country. Despite battling injury in last year's WT20 match against Bangladesh, Mishra held his nerve to help India clinch a memorable victory. Going into the Odisha vs Andhra match, Mishra was the highest run-getter and is expected to continue his great form in the game.

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@3.60 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@3.45 (Melbet)

Shrikant Mundhe, who is looked upon as one of the best batsmen from Nagaland has played matches at almost every tournament available across the country. Furthermore, he has been the highest run scorer for the team and hence this will be an amazing contest for the fans who will be looking for the contest.

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@5.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@4.90 (Melbet)

Odisha vs Nagaland Top Team Bowlers

If there's one thing Odisha fans can look forward to after their team's performance in the league matches it is their bowlers. The spinners have done exceedingly well while they have also had a useful all-rounder in Suryakant Pradhan. He gives his all when playing the field and when batting and has been a great asset to the Odisha team this season.

Top Bowler Suryakant Pradhan@3.15(Parimatch)

Top Bowler Suryakant Pradhan@3.40 (Melbet)

Though the Ura youth XI is not as strong as the Naga U19 boys' squad, they have an experienced player in the captaincy of President's XI, Imliwati Lemtur. We all know that Imliwati is a bowler who gets wickets at regular intervals with a decent economy and with minimal runs from the opposition.