Odisha vs Puducherry Match Prediction ODI 55 % Chance of Winning PON 45 % Bet Now! Odisha and Puducherry will encounter each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. They are going to meet at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, and the action is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 A.M IST.

Odisha vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Odisha had a brilliant run against Himachal Pradesh in their last match, wherein they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. Their performance seemed rather questionable in the first innings as they could only muster a meager total of 138 runs which allowed Himachal Pradesh to snatch the lead with 179 runs. However, Odisha turned things around drastically in the second innings as they posted 425 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets and a major contribution from opener Sandeep Pattnaik who amassed a ton, having scored 150 runs. Himachal Pradesh did not have a response to that and eventually got dismissed for 149 runs, losing by a 238-run margin.

Puducherry, unfortunately, did not seem to have luck on their side against Madhya Pradesh in their previous encounter. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Madhya Pradesh to kick off their innings with 238 runs on the board. Puducherry’s batting order could not keep up and they came crashing down after scoring a mere 100 runs. Madhya Pradesh extended their lead further and added 289 runs to their original tally, leaving Puducherry with a monumental task on their hands. The pressure eventually mounted on them and they got bowled out once more for just 108 runs, losing by a substantial margin of 319 runs.

Odisha chance of winning - 55%

Puducherry chance of winning - 45%

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Odisha vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Sandeep Pattnaik leads Odisha’s run charts with 340 runs in seven innings, which includes two centuries and a half-century, and trailing closely behind in second place is Subhranshu Senapati who has amassed 328 runs in eight innings. Rajesh Mohanty has been sensational in the bowling department, having captured 22 wickets in just six innings.

Puducherry’s squad has been rather underwhelming given that their leading run scorer is Akash Kargave, their opening batsman, with 225 runs in eight innings. The rest of the batting order appears to be struggling as Paras Ratnaparkhe is next in line with 147 runs in seven innings. Gaurav Yadav, their skipper, stands as their leading wicket-taker with a whopping 31 wickets in seven innings, followed by Sagar Udeshi who has claimed 24 wickets in six innings.

Odisha vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Two matches have been held at the venue during the tournament and both endured different outcomes. The first match was played between Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir which the latter won after chasing the target. However, the most recent encounter was between Odisha and Himachal Pradesh which the home team won despite having lost the toss to Himachal Pradesh and being asked to bat first. Taking this recent outcome into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to bat first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms can be anticipated on the day of the match as there is a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain, Biplab Samantray, Harshit Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Anurag Sarangi Batter Shantanu Mishra (C) Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Biplab Samantray All-rounder Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Harshit Rathod Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s form seems to be fluctuating quite a bit but their praiseworthy victory over Himachal Pradesh suggests a reversal in fortune.

Puducherry Player List

Gaurav Yadav (c), Fabid Ahmed, Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sidak Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Jay Pande Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Krishna Pandey All-rounder Sidak Singh Bowler Gaurav Yadav (C) Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has also experienced turbulent form with inconsistent results, which includes two victories and two defeats. Their unpredictability makes it rather difficult to gauge their true form.

Odisha vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Odisha and Puducherry are going to engage in a match for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Odisha vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Puducherry’s openers, Akash Kargave and Jay Pande, seemed to struggle in their match against Madhya Pradesh as they could only muster a partnership of two runs in their first innings. They improved mildly in the second innings as they collaborated for 16 runs in the second innings. However, Odisha’s opening pair was much more consistent against Himachal Pradesh. Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra scored 22 runs together in their first innings and added 26 runs to the first wicket in the second innings. Based on these recent outcomes, Odisha could establish a better first wicket partnership than Puducherry.

Odisha vs Puducherry Best Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Sandeep Pattnaik leads Odisha’s run charts with 340 runs in seven innings. He was brilliant against Himachal Pradesh in their last outing, where he scored 20 runs off 48 balls in the first innings and amassed a ton in the second innings, having scored 150 runs from 276 deliveries. He could be anticipated to be their leading batsman.

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Akash Kargave, Puducherry’s opening batsman, is currently their top run scorer with 225 runs in eight innings. His performance took a dip in their previous match against Madhya Pradesh, having scored a single run in the first innings and 13 runs in the following innings. However, there is a good chance he could bounce back and emerge as their top batter.

Odisha vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty is the leading wicket-taker for Odisha with 22 wickets in just six innings. He bowled two exceptional spells against Himachal Pradesh considering he captured three wickets in the first innings and went on to claim five more wickets in the second innings. Given his consistency, he could be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav has managed to capture a whopping 31 wickets in seven innings so far. In their first innings against Madhya Pradesh, he claimed five wickets in 26.2 overs and in the second innings, he bagged an additional three wickets in 16 overs. He could be expected to remain their premier bowler in the next match as well.