Odisha vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction ODI 37 % Chance of Winning UTRH 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha will take on Uttarakhand in their sixth Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from Friday, February 9. The match is scheduled to start from 8:30 AM IST.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Odisha are the favourites to beat Uttarakhand in their upcoming Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Uttarakhand have struggled with their batting in the season. They did not get an opportunity to bat in their last match against Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi bowled them out for 239 and 165, while against Puducherry they could score 123 and 157 runs respectively. MP bowled them out for 192 runs in the second innings. They have lost two of their first five matches.

Odisha have also lost two matches but they have been the more decent team. They played a draw against Puducherry in the last match. Also they have frequently scored 300 and more runs in their innings. They defeated Himachal Pradesh by 238 runs by bundling them for 176 and 149. They had bundled out Jammu and Kashmir for 130 runs in the first innings.

Odisha's batting and bowling unit look more settled and confident, and they should pip Uttarakhand in the match.

Odisha chance of winning - 37%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 63%

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Odisha vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Govinda Poddar of Odisha scored 80 runs in the first innings against Puducherry before scoring 46 in the second innings. The 32-year-old scored 68 in the first innings against Baroda, 55 in the first innings against Jammu and Kashmir, and 41 in the second innings against HP. Overall, he has scored 4056 runs in 83 first-class matches at an average of 31.44.

Kunal Chandela can emerge as the key batter for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has scored 519 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 34.6. Chandela did not get to bat in the rain-marred last match. He scored a fifty in the first match, but has been waiting for the second one since then. He has scored 1687 runs in 31 matches at an average of 34.42.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Puducherry opted to bowl first in the first match of the season here. The match ended in a draw. Puducherry elected to field first in the first match at the venue this season. The match ended in a draw. In the last international match at the venue as well, South Africa opted to bowl against India. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Cuttack on Friday, February 9. The precipitation level will hover somewhere around 15 percent. With a humidity level of 53 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to be close to 14 km/h.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain, Biplab Samantray, Harshit Rathod.

Odisha Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter G Poddar Batter Biplab Samantray Batter Aasirwad Swain (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Harshit Rathod All-rounder Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha lost their opening encounter against Baroda by 147 runs. Their second match against Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw. They lost to Jammu and Kashmir by two wickets before beating Himachal Pradesh by 238 runs. Their last match against Puducherry ended in a draw.

Uttarakhand Player List

Abhay Negi, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Kunal Chandela, Swapnil Singh, Akhil Rawat, Aditya Tare (wk), Avneesh Sudha, Devendra Singh Bora, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Priyanshu Khanduri , Deepesh Nainwal, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Rajan Kumar, Piyush Singh, Jagmohan Nagarkoti

Uttarakhand Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sidha Batter Jiwanjot Singh (Cap) Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Aditya Tare (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Akhil Rawat WK-Batter Mayank Mishra All-rounder Vaibhav Bhatt Batter Piyush Singh Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Recent Form

Uttarakhand kicked off their campaign with a draw against Madhya Pradesh. They defeated Himachal Pradesh by 88 runs before losing back-to-back matches against Puducherry and Delhi. Their last match against Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

Odisha and Uttarakhand have played twice against each other. In the last match between the two teams in 2022, Uttarakhand registered an innings and 99-run win. Odisha defeated Uttarakhand by 10 wickets in 2019.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Odisha opening partnership to be over 19.5

Odisha opening pair of captain Shantanu Mishra and Anurag Sarangi have done well together this season. Odisha were bundled out for 130 runs in their first against Jammu and Kashmir, but the pair scored 41 runs together. They scored 22 runs together in the second innings as Odisha were bowled out for 198. In the first innings against Himachal Pradesh, Odisha were bundled out for 138 but Mishra and Sarangi scored 22 runs together. Sandeep Pattnaik came to open with Mishra in the second innings and the duo partnered for 26 runs together. Mishra and Sarangi partnered for 16 and 55 runs in their last match against Puducherry. There is a high chance of the duo scoring over 19 runs together once again.

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Odisha vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Shantanu Mishra to be the top batter for Odisha

Shantanu Mishra has scored 2293 runs in 36 matches at an average of 37.59. He scored 40 and 28 in his last match against Puducherry. However, he is still in search of his second fifty of the season. He hit one in the second innings of his first outing against Baroda. The last 10 matches have seen him score 774 runs at an average of 45.53.

Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Experienced Aditya Tare has a very good chance of emerging as the top run-scorer for Uttarakhand. He has scored 5255 runs in 93 first-class matches at an average of 37. He has scores of 83, 36, 4, 40, 79, 100, 51 and 45 in the tournament so far. The last 10 innings have seen him score 534 runs at an average of 38.14.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Rajesh Mohanty to be the top bowler for Odisha

Rajesh Mohanty has been on fire for Odisha this season. He picked four wickets in his last innings against Puducherry. In the second-last match against Himachal, he picked eight wickets including a five-wicket haul. He picked five wickets in each of the two innings against Jammu and Kashmir. Mohanty picked four wickets in the first innings against Baroda. He has picked 26 wickets in his last four matches at a strike rate of 28.8.

Deepak Dhapola to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Right-arm pacer Deepak Dhapola is on fire for Uttarakhand this season. He picked two wickets in the only innings of the rain-marred match against J&K. He picked six wickets against Delhi in the previous match, seven including a six-wicket haul against Puducherry, and nine including a five-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh. He has played a total of 24 first-class matches and picked 102 wickets at an average of 18.28. Dhapola has picked 31 wickets in his last nine matches.