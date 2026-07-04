Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

The 2022-23 season of the prestigious Ranji Trophy is all set to get underway from December 13th. The tournament format has been reverted back to four Elite groups of eight teams each and a Plate group. Each team in the Elite groups is guaranteed seven matches in the tournament compared to just three last year. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh will begin their campaign in this Elite Group C fixture, taking place at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground from Tuesday. Not to mention, both the teams would want to begin their season on a positive note.

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Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh have some quality players in their ranks and had done a decent job in the previous season. They had won a game and drawn two in the group stage last season, defeating Jharkhand who went on to play the pre quarters. Chhattisgarh are overwhelming favourites for this game at 1.30 odds.

Puducherry went winless in the previous Ranji trophy season, where they lost two and drawn one, ending up at the bottom of Elite Group C. They have a mountain to climb in this fixture even while playing at home. Puducherry have significantly higher odds of 3.20 for winning this game.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for this match is similar to what bookmakers have. Chhattisgarh have some really good batting talents in Shashank Singh, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Mandal and Harpreet Singh. In the bowling department, they have Ravi Kiran, Mandal and Sumit Ruikar, who were excellent last season. Pondicherry, on the other hand, will be reliant on Paras Dogra in the batting unit and Sagar Udeshi with the ball. We predict Chhattisgarh to win this fixture.

Chhattisgarh to win @ 1.30 (Melbet)

Puducherry to win @ 3.20 (Melbet)

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Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

As this is only the first week of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, we don't have their recent form to look into. However, Chhattisgarh looks a considerably stronger unit, historically as well as with the current squad.

In the previous season, Chhattisgarh showed great promise in Elite Group H, defeating Jharkhand by eight wickets. Ajay Mandal was the star of their win, picking seven wickets in the match and scoring a crucial 37* in the fourth innings.

They then went on to play out draws against Ranji giants Tamil Nadu and Delhi. But it wasn't enough for them to advance through as Jharkhand pipped them by two points.

Puducherry, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the table in Elite Group C. They lost by eight wickets against Jammu and Kashmir before playing out a draw versus Railways. In the third game, Karnataka hammered them by an innings and 20 runs.

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The teams usually prefer batting first after winning the toss in the longer format, unless there's a significant grass cover on the pitch or overcast conditions. Now for this game, there could be overcast conditions that could assist seam bowlers. The team winning the toss could well opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this fixture in Puducherry doesn't look promising at all and the match could be hampered by rain significantly. According to AccuWeather.com, showers are expected in this city on the first three days of the match. There's a 70% chance of precipitation on the first two days and goes upto to 87% for the third day. The temperature will be around 24-29°C during the day.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh squad:

Harpreet Singh (capt), Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Mayank Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI:

Shahnawaz Hussain Batsman and Wicketkeeper Ashutosh Singh Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Singh All-rounder Shubham Agarwal All-rounder Ravi Kiran All-rounder Sumit Ruikar Bowler Pankaj Rao Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

We can't give you the team form here as this will be the first red-ball game for these teams this season. Talking about the previous season, Chhattisgarh were unbeaten in the group stage, winning one match and drawing two.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry squad:

Damodaran Rohit (C), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Jay Pandey, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted XI:

G Chiranjeevi Batsman S Karthik Batsman and Wicketkeeper Neyan S Kangayan Batsman Paras Dogra All-rounder Damodar Rohit All-rounder Pavan Deshpande All-rounder Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Suboth Bhati Bowler Sagar Trivedi Bowler A Rajiv Bowler Suboth Bhati Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry couldn't really do much in the previous Ranji trophy, where they lost two matches by heavy margins and managed to draw one. Similar fate could be on the cards this time around as well.

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head

Chhattisgarph made their Ranji Trophy debut in 2016/17 and are yet to play a single game against Puducherry in the competition.

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to claim first innings lead

Puducherry had an unforgettable season in the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, where they finished at the bottom in Group C with two defeats and one draw in their three games. The squad lacks experience as well, and could find it tough against Chattisgarh, who have a number of experienced players in their ranks.

Bowlers like Ravi Kiran and Pankaj Rao give them the edge, and they can be backed to bowl out Puducherry for a low score. Batters like Shashank Singh and Harpreet Singh have enough skill to knock down the runs with ease, thus giving Chhattisgarh an early lead.

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Batsmen

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh’ top batter

The captain ended with the most runs for his team in 2021/22, scoring 242 runs in three matches. He also ade a high score of 170, to end with an average of 80 in the season. Harpreet has plenty of experience behind him - he has played 70 matches, scoring close to 4.500 runs with the help of 14 hundreds and 22 fifties. Harpreet also has a high score of 221, and should be backed to get big runs against a relatively weak side.

Paras Dogra to be Puducherry’s top batter

Dogra is 38 years old and is considered a first-class veteran, with 8,889 runs in 121 matches with as many as 30 hundreds. Dogra has played for Himachal Pradesh in the past, and was often the lone man standing for his team in the early 2010s. Dogra has also been picked in a number of India A tours previously, and will hope to carry forward his experience in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’ top bowler

Ravi Kiran picked up a wicket for Chhattisgarph every 44.2 deliveries in last year’s Ranji Trophy, and was lethal with the new ball in hand. He had taken up eight wickets in three games, and was one of the shining stars for the team in the campaign. Up against Puducherry and bowling on fresh wickets should work in his favour.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s top bowler

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has played 22 first-class games but he has already stamped his mark with 126 scalps. He has five four-wicket hauls, 11 five-fors and even two ten-wicket match hauls. With a bowling strike rate of 41.2, Udeshi could be effective, especially in the second innings.