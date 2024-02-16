PON (Puducherry) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction PON 10 % Chance of Winning HIM 90 % Bet Now! Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh take on each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. They will meet at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground at 9:30 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh take on each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. They will meet at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground at 9:30 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Puducherry appeared to be on the right track against Jammu & Kashmir as they had an upper hand for the majority of the match. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, however, it was not going exactly how they had planned for considering they were dismissed for a meager total of 106 runs in the first innings. Puducherry seized the lead as they amassed 172 runs during their innings, to which Jammu & Kashmir retaliated by scoring 152. The final innings was where Puducherry faltered miserably and got themselves bundled out for a mere 67 runs. Jammu & Kashmir edged out victory by 19 runs.

Himachal Pradesh, too, experienced a similar fate against Delhi in their previous match. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Delhi to secure the target. Delhi posted a decent total of 264 runs during their innings but Himachal Pradesh did not sweat it as they surpassed it immediately and took the lead with 319 runs. However, during Delhi’s second innings, Himachal Pradesh’s bowling unit conceded too many runs which allowed Delhi to establish a score of 381/6 when they decided to declare. After accumulating 250 runs in their chase, Himachal Pradesh were bowled out and lost by 76 runs.

Puducherry chance of winning - 10%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 90%

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Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Arun Karthik, Puducherry’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading batsman with 338 runs in 11 innings. Akash Kargave, Paras Ratnaparkhe and Paras Dogra have performed similarly well, having amassed 248 runs, 237 runs and 230 runs, respectively. Gaurav Yadav continues to dominate the bowling unit with 39 wickets under his belt in ten overs.

Rishi Dhawan has cemented his position as the top run-getter for Himachal Pradesh, having accumulated 386 runs in ten innings. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs given that Prashant Chopra, their opening batsman, is next in line with 229 runs to his credit. In the bowling department, Vaibhav Arora is currently their leading wicket-taker with 26 wickets in nine innings.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is going to be hosted at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The previous match held here during the tournament was between Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry, wherein the former won the toss and decided to bat first. This turned out to be a favorable decision as they went on to win the match, albeit by an incredibly close margin. The toss winner of the upcoming match might be prompted to bat first based on this recent outcome.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies with no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Gaurav Yadav, Fabid Ahmed, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sidak Singh, Mohit Mittan.

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Jayasundaram Karthikeyan Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Paras Dogra Batter Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Sidak Singh Bowler Mohit Mittan Bowler Damodaran Rohit (C) Bowler Krishna Pandey All-rounder Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has endured a mixed bag of results as they started their campaign on a high note with two wins out of three matches. Subsequently, their performance declined rapidly but they remain the favorite to win.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankit Kalsi (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Naveen Kanwar, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Abhishek Galetiya, Gurvinder Singh, Shubham Arora, Amit Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ravi Thakur, Mukul Negi, Vinay Galetiya, Vipin Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravi Thakur Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Mukul Negi Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Vipin Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh appears to be rather hopeless at the moment as they are yet to register their first victory of the season.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Rishi Dhawan to score a half-century against Puducherry

Rishi Dhawan has achieved four 50s this season in the ten innings he has participated in thus far. In both innings against Delhi, he amassed half-centuries and narrowly missed out on a century during the first innings. In his First Class career, he has accumulated 4373 runs in 130 innings and this is inclusive of five centuries and 35 half-centuries. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to score yet another half-century in the next match against Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Paras Dogra to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Paras Dogra has amassed 230 runs in eleven innings of the tournament thus far. In their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, he was their top run scorer in the first innings as he scored a half-century with 58 runs from 107 deliveries. Although his performance took a downturn in the second innings, having scored just 12 runs off 41 deliveries, he could be expected to emerge as their standout batsman.

Rishi Dhawan to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rishi Dhawan leads Himachal Pradesh’s run charts with 386 runs in ten innings which includes four half-centuries. He achieved half-centuries in both innings against Delhi, having scored 95 runs from 99 deliveries and 65 runs off 121 deliveries. Considering this recent performance, he could be relied upon to be their leading batsman.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Sagar Udeshi is the second highest wicket-taker for Puducherry with 34 wickets under his belt in ten innings. He was incredibly consistent in their previous match against Gujarat considering he picked up three wickets in each of the two innings. There is a good chance he could be their leading wicket-taker once again in the next game.

Vinay Galetiya to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vinay Galetiya, having participated in just three innings so far, has bagged ten wickets for Himachal Pradesh. He delivered two brilliant spells against Delhi in their last match as he claimed five wickets in the first innings and two more in the second innings. Given his current form he could remain their top bowler.