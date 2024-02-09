PON (Puducherry) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction PON 55 % Chance of Winning JAK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir will be meeting in the next Elite Group D clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground on February 9, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Puducherry are doing fairly well in the competition. They faced a draw in their last game. However, the team has had some success in their campaign. They have won two games, lost as many and a draw in five fixtures. With that, they are placed third in their group table with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.238. The team will be looking to pull a win in the next game and move further up in the standings.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir could not finish many of their games. They have four draws and a win in five scheduled fixtures. Jammu and Kashmir do not have much to rely on in the current competition. They are currently placed at the 4th in the group table standings and earned 12 points in the competition. They also have a net run rate of +1.017.

Puducherry's chance of winning: 55%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 45%

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Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Jammu & Kashmir to score low before 1st dismissal

Jammu & Kashmir did not have much success in the current competition. They are lacking in their batting order, starting from their opening line-up. Their opening order revolves around Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma who average at 30.00 & 51.00 respectively. They have failed to establish a high opening partnership. They scored 6, 39 & 9 runs in the 1st innings of the three games. That said, they look pretty weak and are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Puducherry will exploit their weakness and look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is pretty fair, not favouring either batsmen or bowlers much throughout the game. Batsmen should be patient, and bowlers, especially pacers, can expect some decent support. In a nutshell, it’s a ground that gives a little something for everyone. The skipper will decide whether to bat or bowl based on the surface conditions on the match day.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius on February 9. The skies will be clear and sunny. There is no prediction of rain on the match-day.

Puducherry Player List

Gaurav Yadav (c), Fabid Ahmed, Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sidak Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Jay Pande Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Krishna Pandey All-rounder Sidak Singh Bowler Gaurav Yadav (C) Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has also experienced turbulent form with inconsistent results, which includes two victories and two defeats. Their unpredictability makes it rather difficult to gauge their true form.

Jammu and Kashmir Players List

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria (c), Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rohit K Sharma, Abhinav Puri, Umran Malik, Musaif Ajaz, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Waseem Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Abdul Samad Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Auqib Nabi All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umar Nazir Bowler Rohit Sharma Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir are yet to lose a single game in the ongoing tournament, and their only win came against Odisha, who they beat by a margin of two wickets in a thriller at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. However, most of their games ended up in a draw. They will be looking for a win here.

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry have contested one time in the format. Jammu & Kashmir managed to win a game by 8 wickets.

Puducherry Won: 0

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Puducherry met Odisha in the last game. Odisha scored 322 & 201 runs in the game. Whereas Puducherry replied with 284 & 175 runs in the game. The game had to be called off due to shortage of time and ended up in a draw. Arun Karthik was the top batter in the team and scored 110 & 58 runs in the match. Whereas there were many notable bowling performances. Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav and Saurabh Yadav picked 4, 8 & 6 wickets respectively in the game.

Jammu & Kashmir played against Baroda in the last game. They secured 457 & 193 runs in the two innings. However, Baroda played two innings and scored 383 runs in a single inning. The match ended up in a draw. Vivrant Sharma scored 139 runs for J&K whereas Shubham Pundir also chipped in 172 runs. Umar Nazir Mir picked 5 wickets in the game. They will have to be better in their bowling order for winning the next fixture.

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Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Arun Karthik is immensely talented in the batting department. The captain of the team has led his side with the bat and secured 288 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.00. He scored 110 & 58 runs in the two innings of the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top batter

Vivrant Sharma will be the batting pick from Jammu and Kashmir. He has displayed spectacular form in the competition, bagging 255 runs in 6 innings at an average of 51.00. He has also smashed 139 runs in the last game and will enter confident in the next game.

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Gaurav Yadav is on a different level this season. He has picked 39 wickets for the team in the competition. He averages 11.92 & possesses an economy rate of 2.55 in the competition. He plucked 8 wickets in the last game and is expected to exhibit similar form in the next game as well.

Umar Nazir Mir to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowler

Umar Nazir Mir will be the top bowling pick from Jammu & Kashmir. The team has not bowled very well in the competition. However, the team relies on his competence. He has picked 12 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 3.26 in the competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.