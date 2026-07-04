Puducherry vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Jharkhand will clash against Puducherry in their sixth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 from January 17. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Jharkhand are placed third in Elite Group C behind group toppers Karnataka and Kerala. Puducherry find themselves at the bottom of the eight-team points table after losing four of their five matches.

The match will give Jharkhand the opportunity to topple Kerala and occupy the second spot. Notably, Kerala face a tough opponent in Karnataka in their next match. Puducherry, on the other hand, would aim to avoid their fifth defeat of the season.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Match Chance of Winning

Jharkhand are the firm favourites to win their match against Puducherry. There is a vast difference in the talent pools both the sides are carrying with them. Jharkhand are definitely ahead of Chhattisgarh in all the departments of the game. Only twice in five matches has Pondicherry managed to score over 300 runs. They have been dismissed for scores under 200 as many as six times. Only one batter from the team has scored over 200 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The bowling department has also depended heavily on left-arm spinners Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma who have taken more than 20 wickets each. No other bowler from the team has more than five wickets.

Jharkhand batters have had some great form in the recent past. Saurabh Tiwary is the leading run-scorer with 533 runs at an average of 66.62. Five other batters have also scored 250 or more runs. Kumar Suraj (237) is the seventh batter to score over 200 runs. Veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has picked 30 wickets at an average of 25.70. Left-arm Anukul Roy has played four matches and picked 16 wickets at an average of 19.50. Right-arm pacer Ashish Kumar picked a five-fer in the first innings of his last match against Chhattisgarh and that will give Jharkhand further edge. Off-spinner Utkarsh Singh has also chipped in with eight wickets.

Jharkhand clearly have a beautiful mix of experienced and young players, and are way ahead of Puducherry in both the departments of the game. They look all set to register their third win of the season.

Our Prediction

Jharkhand are the clear favourites to win the match.Puducherry's batting woes have been a matter of concern for a while now. Against a terrific spin attack consisting of Nadeem, Anukul Roy and Utkarsh Singh - Jharkhand are expected to run through the opposition. Pacer Ashish Kumar has also found rhythm now. India international Saurabh Tiwary has led the team with the bat. Apart from him seven more batters in the team have scored more than 200 runs. For Puducherry, Arun Karthik is the only batter to have scored more than 200 runs. The bowling unit is heavily dependent on two left-arm spinners Sagar and Ankit. Apart from these two, no bowler has more than five wickets in their kitty. Jharkhand in all likelihood are going to run riot against Puducherry.

Puducherry to win - 2.25 (Melbet)

Jharkhand to win - 1.57 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jharkhand were placed in Elite Group H and they reached the knockout stage in the previous season, but couldn’t topple Bengal in the quarter final. In the ongoing season, they suffered a loss in their first game against Kerala but came back on track after that.

However, in the ongoing season they will have to come up with a superlative performance in their next two matches (including the one against Chhattisgarh). Draw matches are not going to help them and so they will have to aim for wins in their next matches. For now, they have less than 50 percent chance of making it to the knockout rounds.

Puducherry lost to Jammu & Kashmir in the first match, and then played a draw against Railways before losing to Karnataka in their last match of the season.

This time around, they have lost each of their four matches before beating Goa by nine wickets in their last match. They will surely have to wait for another year to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand are placed alongside Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Services, Goa and Chhattisgarh in Elite Group C. The top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first in the first match of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2. They won the match by an innings and 101 runs. In the second-last match played at the venue during the 2019-20 season, Arunachal Pradesh elected to field first but ended losing the match against Puducherry by 296 runs. Puducherry elected to field first and lost the match against Goa by 81 runs in the match prior to it. Team batting first has usually won at the venue. Teams winning the toss will keep that in mind.

Weather Report

The weather conditions from January 17 and January 20 will be mostly sunny and rain would not be on cards despite the presence of a bit of cloud. The temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius and the wind speed is anticipated to be between 16 kmph to 21 kmph.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand Squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram.

Jharkhand Predicted XI:

Kumar Deobrat Batsman Aryaman Sen Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj All-Batsman Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

After losing their tournament opener against Kerala by 85 runs, Jharkhand have played two draws and defeated Services and Chandigarh. Team batters have shown supreme form and the spinners have done the job perfectly. The pacers need to step up to strengthen the unit and provide breakthroughs early on in the innings.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry Squad:

Damodaran Rohit (c), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Jay Pande, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal,

Sagar Udeshi, Krishna Pandey, Vjai Raja

Puducherry Predicted XI:

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batsman Kothandapani Aravind Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Damodaran Rohit (c) All-rounder Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Pacer Krishna Pandey All-rounder Sridhar Ashwath Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry endured a 132-run defeat against Chhattisgarh before going down by an innings and seven runs, an innings and 101 runs and five wickets against Karnataka, Rajasthan and Services. They finally registered their first win of the season when they defeated Goa by nine wickets in their last encounter at Goa Cricket Association Ground.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Head to Head

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand to win

Jharkhand are the clear favourites to win the match.Puducherry's batting woes have been a matter of concern for a while now. Against a terrific spin attack consisting of Nadeem, Anukul Roy and Utkarsh Singh - Jharkhand are expected to run through the opposition. Pacer Ashish Kumar has also found rhythm now. India international Saurabh Tiwary has led the team with the bat. Apart from him seven more batters in the team have scored more than 200 runs. For Puducherry, Arun Karthik is the only batter to have scored more than 200 runs. The bowling unit is heavily dependent on two left-arm spinners Sagar and Ankit. Apart from these two, no bowler has more than five wickets in their kitty. Jharkhand in all likelihood are going to run riot against Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Top Team Batsmen

Arun Karthik to be Puducherry's top batsman

Arun Karthik is the leading run-scorer and the only batter to score over 200 runs for them after the first four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has scored 449 runs at an average of 56.12. The 449 runs include two hundreds and two fifty and so consistency has been on his side. Overall, he has scored 4926 in 88 first-class matches at an average of 37.60.

Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

Jharkhand's senior most batter Saurabh Tiwary is the leading run-scorer for his team with 533 runs in five matches at an average of 66.62. He smashed match-winning 165 runs against Services. In the match against Kerala, the 33-year-old scored 97 in the first innings before scoring 65 in the only innings against Goa. In his last match against Chhattisgarh, he scored 78 runs in the second innings. The India international has shown consistency and eyes will be on him once again. Overall, he has scored 7752 at an average of 47.85 in 109 matches.

Puducherry vs Jharkhand Top Team Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi is the leading wicket-taker for his team, having picked 29 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.48. The 36-year-old took eight wickets including a five-wicket haul against Goa in his last match. Overall, he has played 27 matches and picked 155 wickets at an average of 18.46.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem started this season on high and picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner continued his form against Goa and took five wickets. Nadeem again registered a five wicket haul against Services in the second inning. In the match against Rajasthan as well, he picked wickets in the match. In the last match against Chhattisgarh, he picked five wickets. The veteran, who has played 129 first-class matches and picked 504 wickets at an average of 28.67.