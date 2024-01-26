PON (Puducherry) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction PON 25 % Chance of Winning MAP 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will clash for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from January 26 to January 29, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 and the action is scheduled to start at 9:30 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Puducherry encountered Uttarakhand in their previous outing and seem to have made the most of it. Despite having lost the toss and being asked to set the target, they accepted it head-on and amassed 204 runs in the first innings. Uttarakhand found themselves in a bind as they got bowled out in 47.5 overs for a mere 123 runs during their chase. Puducherry added 131 runs to the tally and, in the final innings of the match, managed to restrict Uttarakhand to 157 runs. They eked out a feeble victory of 55 runs.

Madhya Pradesh had a rocky start to their match against Delhi, wherein they managed to score just 171 runs in the first innings. They allowed Delhi to take the lead as they went on to amass 205 runs during their chase. Madhya Pradesh responded by adding 251 runs to their total and regained the advantage, which they maintained as they entered the final day of play and bowled out Delhi’s batting order for 131 in 53.5 overs. They emerged victorious by a margin of 86 runs.

Puducherry chance of winning - 25%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 75%

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Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Akash Kargave, Puducherry’s opener, is currently their leading run scorer with 211 runs in six innings. He is in a league of his own at the moment, given that the second highest is Paras Dogra with 106 runs in five innings, followed closely by Paras Ratnaparkhe with 105 runs. On the bowling front, Gaurav Yadav has been absolutely destructive, having accumulated 23 wickets in just five innings. Sagar Udeshi is next in line with 18 wickets in four innings.

Shubham Sharma, Madhya Pradesh’s skipper, is the leading batsman for the team with 306 runs in six innings. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as the second highest-run getter is Harsh Gawli with 213 runs in six innings. In the bowling department, Kumar Kartikeya is the top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in six innings, followed by Saransh Jain who has amassed 11 wickets so far.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2. The last match held at this venue was between Puducherry and Rajasthan in the previous season of the tournament. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first as they went on to score 335 runs. Puducherry faltered in their chase, having scored 104 and 130 runs. They ended up losing by an innings and 101 runs. Taking this outcome into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first and set the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partially overcast conditions with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Jay Pande Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Fabid Ahmed (C) All-rounder Krishna Pandey Batter Sagar Udeshi Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry appears to be in good shape, especially after defeating Uttarakhand who have proven to be a formidable adversary.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sumit Kushwa Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Harsh Gawli Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Aryan Pandey Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh put their best foot forward against Delhi and won by a substantial margin. However, their victory could also be attributed to Delhi’s poor form.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh have never faced each other in the Ranji Trophy before. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Puducherry to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, in their previous match against Delhi, displayed lackluster performance in terms of opening partnership. Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri, their openers, scored nine runs together in their first innings before the fall of the latter’s wicket in just 2.1 overs. In the following innings, it was even more dismal as they failed to achieve an opening partnership at all. Puducherry’s openers, on the other hand, had a much better outing against Uttarakhand. Akash Kargave and Jay Pande collaborated for 49 runs during the first innings and ten runs in the next innings. Taking this into account, Puducherry could establish a better first wicket partnership than Madhya Pradesh.

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Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Akash Kargave leads Puducherry’s run charts with 211 runs in six innings so far. He was their top batsman in their previous match against Uttarakhand, wherein he achieved a half-century with 60 runs from 123 deliveries in the first innings. He was also their top batsman in the following innings with 40 runs from 46 deliveries. Given his consistency, he could be relied upon to emerge as their leading batter.

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Shubham Sharma, Madhya Pradesh’s skipper, is their leading batsman with 306 runs in six innings. He was their top batter in both innings against Delhi, wherein he scored 59 runs from 107 balls in the first innings and 73 runs from 74 deliveries in the second innings. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker for Puducherry with 23 wickets in a mere five innings. He has been an absolute powerhouse with the ball, considering he bagged six wickets in 17 overs in their first innings against Uttarakhand, and went on to capture seven more wickets in the following innings. There is a great chance he could continue to be their premier bowler.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya stands as Madhya Pradesh’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in six innings so far. In their previous match against Delhi, he claimed three wickets in 11 overs during his first spell and added an additional wicket to the tally in the second innings. He could be expected to remain their leading bowler in the next match as well.