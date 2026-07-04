Puducherry vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Puducherry will clash against Rajasthan in their third Elite Group C match at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 from Tuesday December 27. The match will kick off from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Puducherry have lost their first two matches, while Rajasthan settled for another draw against Kerala in their last match. Their first match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season had also ended in a draw.

In the previous season as well Puducherry were placed in Elite Group C where they finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, were placed in Elite Group E and they finished at the bottom of the 4-team group after losing two of their three matches.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Match Chance of Winning

Considering Puducherry's horrid run in the season so far, Rajasthan are the favourites to win the contest. The team's batting unit collapsed down once again against Karnataka. They were bundled out for 170 and 127 runs respectively. In their previous match against Chhattisgarh, they were rolled over 37 and 177 runs respectively. Not a major turnaround is expected once again due to lack of any major experience in the team.

Rajasthan have got new wings after the inclusion of Deepak Hooda in the eleven. The India international scored a hundred in each of the innings against Kerala. Opener Yash Kothari and Abhijeet Tomar scored a fifty each in the match. Also, wicketkeeper-batsman Kunal Singh Rathore (75 in second innings) and Salman Khan (74 in first innings) also chipped in with handy contributions. The bowlers from the team also put on a decent show against a decent Kerala batting unit. Notably, Kerala managed to post 306 in the first innings. Later, they narrowly managed to steal a draw as their scorecard read 299/8 while chasing 395 when the play on the fourth and final day came to an end. Left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked three wickets apiece in each of the two innings.

The overall show by Rajasthan in the first two matches and the struggles of Puducherry, make the former the favourites.

Our Prediction

Rajasthan are the firm favourites to win the match. Their batters have scored when needed, and the bowlers almost handed the team their first win of the season by reducing Kerala to 269/8 while defending 395. Puducherry's batting unit is in tatters and have failed to cross the 200-run mark even once after playing four innings in the ongoing season. Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma picked six wickets in the first innings and did help his team in restricting Karnataka to 304 in the first innings, however, he barely got help from others in the team. Deepak Hooda has bolstered the Rajasthan batting line-up who will look to pounce upon under-pressure Puducherry.

Puducherry to win - 6.00 (Melbet)

Rajasthan to win - 1.1 (Melbet)

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Puducherry vs Rajasthan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, Puducherry lost to Jammu & Kashmir in the first match, and then played a draw against Railways before losing to Karnataka in their last match of the season.

Rajasthan finished at the bottom of the Elite Group E. They opened their season with a 158-run win over Andhra. However, the side ended up losing their next two matches against Uttarakhand and Services.

In the ongoing season, Puducherry lost their first match against Chhattisgarh by 132 runs. Karnataka handed them an innings and seven runs defeat in the second match. On the flip side, Rajasthan played a high-scoring draw against Goa first, and then settled for another draw after Kerala's Sachin Baby and MD Nidheesh held their ground for the ninth-wicket partnership in the final moments of the game.

Rajasthan and Puducherry are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Things are looking really bleak for Puducherry and they are very unlikely to move into the next round. Rajasthan have a good chance but they will have to come out all guns blazing in their next five matches if they plan to topple the likes of Karnataka and Kerala to move further in the tournament.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first against Puducherry in the last Ranji Trophy match at the venue (Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2) which was played during the 2019-20 season. Puducherry won the match by 296 runs. In the preceding match Puducherry won the toss and elected to field first against Goa. The visitors won the match by 81 runs. However before their match against Goa, Puducherry had defeated Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs after opting to field. Winning the toss and fielding is the norm at the venue. We expect the same to repeat.

Weather Report

Rain might play spoilsport on the first and second day of the match. With the sun out, Day 3 and Day 4 are expected to be free from any sort of interruptions. The temperature would hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be high on the first two days (14 to 16 kmph) in comparison to Day 3 and Day 4 when it might drop down to 11 kmph.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry squad:

Damodaran Rohit (c), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Jay Pande, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal,

Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batsman Kothandapani Aravind Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Damodaran Rohit (c) All-rounder Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Pacer Marimuthu Vikneshwaran All-rounder Abin Mathew Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Sridhar Ashwath Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

The batting unit of the team is all over the place and the same has been the major reason why they have lost both their matches so far. Neyan Shyam Kangayan, who has scored 85 runs at an average of 21.25, is the team's leading run-scorer. Left-arm spinners Sagar Udeshi (13 wickets - 11 in first and only one in second match), and Ankit Sharma (13 wickets - 7 in the first and six in the second) are the only two bowlers who have impressed.

Rajasthan Player List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Ashok Menaria (c) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and wicket-keeper Salman Khan Batsman Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Opener Yash Kothari has looked good and scored 178 runs in two matches at an average of 59.33. Star all-rounder Deepak Hooda made an impact straightaway in his first match and blasted a hundred in each of the two innings. He has now scored 288 runs in just one match. The likes of Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan and Kunal Singh Rathore have also chipped in with handy contributions. Pacers Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have picked 9, 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has picked eight wickets in two matches at an average of 37.62. Rajasthan need a more synchronised performance from both departments to grab their first.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Head to Head

The two teams would be locking horns against each other for the first time in red-ball cricket.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan to win

Rajasthan are the firm favourites to win the match. Their batters have scored when needed, and the bowlers almost handed the team their first win of the season by reducing Kerala to 269/8 while defending 395. Puducherry's batting unit is in tatters and have failed to cross the 200-run mark even once after playing four innings in the ongoing season. Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma picked six wickets in the first innings and did help his team in restricting Karnataka to 304 in the first innings, however, he barely got help from others in the team. Deepak Hooda has bolstered the Rajasthan batting line-up who will look to pounce upon under-pressure Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Top Team Batsmen

Damodran Rohit to be to be Puducherry’s top batsmen

Puducherry captain Damodran Rohit top-scored for his team with 44 runs in the first innings against Karnataka. In the second innings he scored 18 runs off 20 balls. With the team struggling with the bat, the captain will look to take the onus on him and pull his team out of the situation they are in. The 30-year-old has played 55 first-class matches and scored 1613 runs at an average of 18.97. He has two hundreds and one fifty to his name in red-ball cricket.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

Deepak Hooda made a stellar start to his Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, smashing a hundred each (133 and 155*) in both the innings against Kerala. The 27-year-old right-hand batter is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. Overall, he has played 47 first-class matches and scored 3196 runs at an average of 46.31. He has 11 hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Top Team Bowlers

Ankit Sharma to be Puducherry’s top bowler

Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for his team currently. He has picked 13 wickets in two matches at an average of 17.23. The 31-year-old had picked seven wickets across two innings against Chhattisgarh. In the following match, he registered a six-wicket haul in the only innings he bowled against Karnataka. He has played 56 first-class matches and picked 132 wickets at an average of 42.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan's top bowler

Rajasthan's most experienced pacer Aniket Choudhary picked two wickets for 97 runs in the match against Goa. A better show was expected from the left-armer and he did not disappoint by taking seven wickets against Kerala including a first innings five-wicket haul. The 32-year-old has played 70 red-ball matches and picked 226 runs at an average of 25.