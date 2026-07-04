Punjab vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Punjab and Chandigarh are all set to lock horns in an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Tuesday, December 13. The match is scheduled to take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and is expected to be an exciting one. Punjab have won the tournament only once back in 1992-93 after they defeated Maharashtra in the final. They finished as the runners-up twice in 1994-95 and 2004-05. Chandigarh, on the other, hand haven’t had much to cheer for since they made their debut three seasons back, in 2019.

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Punjab vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Punjab have a number of experienced players in their ranks who have played for India as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They also have some exciting young prospects in Anmolpreet Singh and others. Chandigarh, on the contrary, don’t have a lot of big names. Their skipper Manan Vohra is their most experienced player and he needs to lead his team from the front.

Our Prediction

Punjab are certainly favourites to win the match keeping in mind their past performance and the experience they have. Chandigarh will do well if they manage even a draw. The bookmakers think that Punjab are the favorites and our prediction isn’t any different.

Punjab to win @ 1.10 (Melbet)

Chandigarh to win @ 6.00 (Melbet)

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Punjab vs Chandigarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Back in 2022, Punjab finished on top of the points table in Elite Group D with two wins from three matches. Thereafter, Punjab lost to Madhya Pradesh by 10 wickets in Alur and crashed out of the tournament. Punjab will now be looking to go one step ahead and win the trophy for the second time.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group H with 10 points from one win. They will be looking to improve on certain aspects and put forth a better performance.

Punjab vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

Toss may not have much of a say as teams may opt to bat first after winning the toss. The track is expected to deteriorate as the match goes along and spinners are likely to come into play. The pitch is expected to be at its best for batting in the first two days of the encounter.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity won’t be on the higher side. The air quality, however, will be unhealthy. There will be no overhead cloud during the contest.

Punjab Players List

Punjab Squad

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Mann, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Nehal Wadhera, Jassinder Singh, Prerit Dutta, Baltej Singh, Abhijeet Garg, Ashwani Kumar, Anmol Malhotra, Vijay Chaudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Jiwanjot Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Abhishek Sharma Batsman and Captain Anmolpreet Singh Batsman Mandeep Singh Batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann All Rounder Amol Malhotra Wicketkeeper Sanvir Singh Al Rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Vinay Chaudhary Bowler Siddarth Kaul Al Rounder Baltej Singh Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab have been in pretty decent form of late. They finished on top of Elite Group D in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a net run rate of +1.759 courtesy of wins in all six of their matches. However, they got knocked out after losing to Karnataka by four wickets in the first quarter-final. Skipper Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century, but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay enough dividends.

Chandigarh Players List

Chandigarh Squad

Manan Vohra (c), Arslan Khan, Sarul Kanwar, Gaurav Puri, Arjit Pannu, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Raj Bawa, Gaurav Gambhir, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arpit Pannu, Shivam Bhambri, Aman Bharti, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Harnoor Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lubana, Shresth Nirmohi

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Harnoor Singh Batsman Manan Vohra Batsman and Captain Amrit Lubana Batsman Ankit Kaushik All Rounder Jaskaranvir Singh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gurinder Singh All-rounder Gaurav Gambhir All-rounder Jaskaran Singh Bowler Shresth Nirmohi Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh secured only 14 points courtesy of three wins out of seven matches in Elite Group C in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They finished fifth in the points table below Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra and Haryana and didn’t quite have the best of campaigns. It remains to be seen if they can perform well in the red-ball format.

Punjab vs Chandigarh Head to Head

Punjab and Chandigarh are yet to face each other in the Ranji Trophy. Not being aware of each other’s strength and shortcomings, it remains to be seen how the two teams turn up.

Punjab vs Chandigarh betting odds

Punjab to take a first innings lead

Punjab have a strong batting unit and it won’t spring a surprise if they end up taking a first innings lead. If they bat first, they are expected to score in the range of 400-500 if not more. Punjab have international bowlers in their ranks and should be able to bowl Chandigarh out cheaply. Chandigarh need to punch above their weight to challenge the Punjab team in Mohali.

Punjab vs Chandigarh Top Team Batsman

Mandeep Singh to be the top batsman for Punjab

Mandeep Singh has been a stalwart for Punjab in their batting department for quite some time. In the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, he showed what he is capable of with the bat in hand. He was the leading run-scorer for Punjab last time around.

In four matches, the right-handed batter scored 376 runs at an average of 94 with two half-centuries, one century and a top score of an unbeaten 159. He is again expected to score heaps of runs for his team in the first-class tournament.

Manan Vohra to be the top batsman for Chandigarh

Manan Vohra can’t afford to drop his guard in a batting line-up that doesn’t have a lot of experience. Vohra has to hold his team’s batting together. He was the leading run-scorer for his team in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy.

In three matches, Vohra scored 314 runs at an average of 52.33 with one century and one half-century with a top score of 110.

Vohra will bat in the top order and while he has to lead from the front, the other Chandigarh batters have to play around him and chip in with useful scores.

Punjab vs Chandigarh Top Team Bowlers

Baltej Singh to be the top bowler for Punjab

Baltej Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy. The 32-year-old was a workhorse for his team last season.

In seven innings from four matches, Baltej picked up 18 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike-rate of 42.8 with two five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

A lot would be expected of the right-arm fast bowler if Punjab are to go deep into the tournament. However, he would need support from the other bowlers in the team.

Jagjit Singh to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Jagjit Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Chandigarh last season without a shred of a doubt. In three matches, he picked up as many as 18 wickets at an economy rate of 3.20 and a strike-rate of 40.60 with two five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

The 25-year old has had a decent first-class campaign thus far. In only nine matches, he has picked up 45 wickets with three four-fers and four five-wicket hauls to his name.

Singh has to be on top of his game for Chandigarh to create any chance of making inroads into Punjab’s strong batting lineup.