Punjab vs Gujarat Match Prediction PUN 61 % Chance of Winning GUJ 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Punjab and Gujarat will lock horns with each other in the Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, from February 9, 2024 (Friday), at 9:30 AM IST. With severe cold waves continuing to have an impact in the northern part of India, it is still predicted that the match will be favourable for pacers and batters but won’t have much of an impact for spinners.

Punjab vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Punjab are one of the strongest sides in the group, but their performances were anything but that. While they have surely turned up on occasions, not being able to close the games in their wake ended up being the biggest bugbear for the side. They have just 11 points from five matches, currently sitting at the sixth position on the points table.

While Gujarat have lost two games so far, they have been rather more positive in their approach - ensuring 13 points from five matches. That has resulted in them standing just behind Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Tripura on the points table - adding a sense of semblance to the overall process. An outright win here will help them much better as the league phase is approaching an end.

PUN’s chance of winning is 61%

GUJ’s chance of winning is 39%

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Punjab vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Umang Kumar has been enjoying a solid run of form for Gujarat and I trust him to score a brilliant knock once again in the upcoming match. Siddharth Desai will also do well for Gujarat, knowing that he has been delivering a touch of Midas in the last few years. How can you discount Priyank Panchal too? He has been sensational for so many years in the Ranji Trophy - so count on him too.

Punjab vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2010, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali has hosted 34 first-class matches, with the batting second team having an advantage of winning 15 games. The average first innings score at the venue is 298/10 whereas the average first innings winning score is 414.

Weather Report

There is no prediction during the match between Punjab and Gujarat, but the cold wave in Punjab will have its impact. Pacers will have their way as much as the batters. There doesn’t seem to be much help for spinners who can’t skid on the surface with the help of moisture.

Punjab Player List

Vishwanath Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Baltej Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Prerit Dutta, Abhinav Sharma, Gitansh Khera, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Jassinder Singh, Vashish Mehra

Predicted Playing XI

Vishwanath Singh Batter Naman Dhir Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Mandeep Singh Batter Baltej Singh All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Prerit Dutta Bowler Abhinav Sharma Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab have one win, one loss, and three draws in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having accumulated 11 points because of it. They have an NRR of +3.725 and a great chance to boost it in the next round to stay clear of the chasing pack - Chandigarh and Goa.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Manan Hingrajia, Kshitij Patel, Umang Kumar, Het Patel (wk), Vishal Jayswal, Siddharth Desai, Rinkesh Vaghela, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Aarya Desai, Ripal Patel, Shen Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Chintan Gaja Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Umang Kumar Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Vishal Jayswal All-rounder Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat have two wins, two losses, and one draw to secure 13 points in the Ranji Trophy, which helps them to have a median footing in the tournament. Can they ensure things become more solid in the next game? It is important for them to maintain their legacy in the tournament?

Punjab vs Gujarat Head-To-Head

Gujarat and Punjab have played each other 11 times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former winning three games and the latter securing two wins from those encounters. Five matches have ended in draws.

Punjab vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Priyank Panchal has been scoring many runs in the longest format of the game, which he is doing with an insane consistency. There is definitely some money to be made by betting on Siddharth Desai, who has been prolific for Gujarat. How can you leave out Sidharth Kaul? Hasn’t he been brilliant?

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Punjab vs Gujarat Best Batters

Anmolpreet Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anmolpreet Singh has been scoring runs like his life is dependent on him. In four innings, he has amassed 281 runs at an average of 93.66 at a strike rate of 51.46 with a century and a fifty to his name. Singh has 2478 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 47.65 with seven centuries and 11 fifties.

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sure there is a Priyank Panchal in the team, but I truly believe that Umang Kumar can outscore in the next game. Kumar has already amassed 424 runs from five matches (eight innings) to score at an average of 53.00. He has five fifty-plus scores in eight innings, which talks about his consistency. So can you really leave him out?

Punjab vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Siddarth Kaul is a timeless merchant for Punjab cricket in three formats of the game since rising to the level in 2008. In 81 first-class matches, he has 279 wickets at an average of 26.23 and an economy of 3.05. With over 650 wickets in all three formats of the game, you just can’t let go of Kaul and expect to make money. So go for him, alright?

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat's best bowler (Parimatch)

Desai has already picked 23 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, but that he has done that at an average of less than 20 makes it more serious. He has a best bowling figure of 7/42 - adding a sense of leverage to how it is done. Desai has 138 wickets in the first-class format at an average of 25.47, which tells us that he is capable enough to script his own tale.