Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

Punjab will take on Jammu and Kashmir in their fifth match of Elite Group D at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from January 10. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Hosts Punjab registered their first win of the season in their latest match of the tournament against Gujarat. Backed by an 11-wicket haul from right-arm pacer Baltej Singh, Mandeep Singh’s men defeated Gujarat by a mammoth margin of 380 runs to climb up to the third position of the eight-team points table. Prior to the game against Gujarat, Punjab played out three consecutive draws against Chandigarh, Tripura, and Railways.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to an innings defeat at the hands of Railways in their previous match after bagging a 39-run victory over the two-time champions Vidarbha. At the moment, Jammu and Kashmir are placed seventh in the points table with three losses and a win.

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Chance of Winning

Without a shadow of a doubt, Punjab will start the game as hot favourites. The side has been phenomenal with the bat as five of their batters have slammed hundreds in the tournament so far. Prabhsimran Singh went a step ahead and smacked a double hundred against Chandigarh in Mullanpur. On the bowling front, Baltej Singh has been outstanding but has not received adequate support from the rest of the bowlers. Experienced campaigners Siddharth Kaul and Mayank Markande would be eager to put up a match-winning show against Jammu and Kashmir in Mohali.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, have a lot of questions to answer for themselves. The side has suffered a couple of innings defeats apart from a nine-wicket loss in four games. During their only win of the season, against Vidarbha, skipper Shubham Khajuria hammered a marvelous third innings century before Abid Mushtaq registered an eight-fer to take Jammu and Kashmir home.

Our Prediction

Batting has been the biggest area of concern for Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab bowlers would back themselves to pick up 20 wickets in the game to hand their side a crucial victory. Moreover, the spirits in the Punjab camp are expected to be sky-high after the 380-run victory against Gujarat. Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera, Punjab’s two centurions from the last game, would look to continue their form and cash in against the inexperienced Jammu and Kashmir bowling lineup. Certainly, it will take an extraordinary performance from the Jammu and Kashmir team to escape from another humiliating loss.

Punjab to win - 1.14 (Melbet)

Jammu and Kashmir to win - 4.8 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of the Ranji trophy, Punjab qualified for the quarter-finals but suffered a 10-wicket defeat against the eventual champions Madhya Pradesh. The Mandeep Singh-led team began its campaign with a draw against Himachal Pradesh and followed it with back-to-back comfortable wins over Haryana and Tripura. Appreciably, Punjab topped their four-team group.

Jammu and Kashmir finished third in their group with a win and a couple of losses. The side knocked off Puducherry in its tournament opener but was hammered down by Karnataka and Railways in its following matches to bow out of the competition.

This season, the two sides are placed in Elite Group D along with Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways, Tripura, Chandigarh, and defending champions Madhya Pradesh. While Punjab have 13, Jammu and Kashmir have mere six points currently. A win in this game will boost Punjab’s chances of finishing in the top two of the group. Meanwhile, the chances of Jammu and Kashmir qualifying for the next round are extremely bleak.

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

The PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host a Ranji Trophy match after three long years. The last time a Ranji Trophy match was played here, Punjab opted to bat first after winning the toss against Delhi and the match ended in a draw. On the two occasions before the Punjab-Delhi encounter, Punjab won the toss and decided to field first against Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though the game against Tamil Nadu yielded a draw, the Punjab-Kerala match resulted in a 10-wicket win for the hosts. Last year, India hosted Sri Lanka for a test match at the venue and won the game comprehensively after electing to bat first after winning the toss.

Understandably, the team winning the toss on the 10th of January will be tempted to bat first and post a huge first innings total to put the opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 12 to 19 degree Celsius during the game hours and the weather is expected to be clear with no rain-enforced interruptions. The humidity could be as high as 88 percent on Day 4.

Punjab Player List

Punjab Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Mandeep Singh(c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Anmol Malhotra(w), Siddarth Kaul, Vinay Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jass Inder Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batsman Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Naman Dhir Batsman Mandeep Singh (c) Bastman Nehal Wadhera Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sanvir Singh All-rounder Baltej Singh Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Vinay Choudhary Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab registered their first win of the season against Gujarat in their last encounter. Before the game against Gujarat, Punjab had played out three draws on the trot against Chandigarh, Railways, and Tripura. Understandably, the team is high on confidence at the moment.

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Jammu and Kashmir Squad

Shubham Khajuria(c), Suryansh Raina, Henan Nazir Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid(w), Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Taizeem Tak, Umar Nazir Mir, Shubham Pundir, Rohit K Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Umran Malik, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir Predicted XI

Shubham Khajuria (c) Batsman Suryansh Raina Batsman Henan Nazir Malik Batsman Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Fazil Rashid Batsman and Wicket-keeper Musaif Ajaz Batsman Sahil Lotra Bowler Auqib Nabi Dar Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler Tahir Bhat Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir are struggling in the tournament. The side is ranked seventh in the eight-team Elite Group D points table with a solitary win and three losses in four matches. In their latest match, Jammu and Kashmir were handed an innings defeat by Railways. The team started its campaign with an innings defeat against Madhya Pradesh before being beaten by nine wickets by Gujarat. Their only win came against Vidarbha as the Shubham Khajuria’s boys handed Vidarbha a 39-run loss.

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Punjab to win

Against the struggling Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab will start as the favourites. Punjab has a balanced side with high-quality all-rounders like Abhishek Sharma and Sanvir Singh. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir have no batter who can threaten the Punjab bowlers. Skipper Khajuria smashed 109 runs against Vidarbha but hasn’t been able to continue his form since then. With pacer Baltej Singh in top-notch form, Punjab will hope to bundle out the visitors for scores as low as possible and bag another win to consolidate their position in the points table.

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Team Batsmen

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s best batsman

The right-handed opener has piled up 325 runs in five innings at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 67.42. Prabhsimran Singh began the tournament with a bang by playing a 202-run knock against Chandigarh. During his innings, Singh hit 28 fours along with a couple of sixes. Apart from the double hundred, the 22-year-old has struck a fifty in the competition. Overall, he has played seven first-class games and has accumulated 477 runs at an average of 53.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu and Kashmir’s best batsman

Jammu and Kashmir skipper Shubham Khajuria has an experience of 55 first-class games behind him. The right-handed batter has hit 3149 runs at an average of 31.80 including six hundreds and 19 half-centuries. In his team’s only win of the season, Khajuria hit 109 runs with the help of 15 fours and four maximums.

Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Team Bowler

Baltej Singh to be Punjab’s best bowler

Right-arm pacer Baltej Singh is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker of the season with 18 wickets in four matches. Against Gujarat, Baltej bagged 11 wickets in the match to be declared as the Player of the Match. In total, the 32-year-old has registered 73 wickets in 22 first-class matches. Also, he has three five-fers to his name.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu and Kashmir’s best bowler

25-year-old Abid Mushtaq has been outstanding this season. The left-arm spinner has claimed 23 dismissals in six innings in the competition at an average of 14.86. Just like his skipper, he played a key role in his team’s only win of the season so far. Mushtaq derailed Vidarbha with his eight-fer to win the match for his team and also earn the Player of the Match award. He made his first-class debut in 2019 and since then he has competed in 17 first-class games and has grabbed 62 scalps at an average of 20.58.