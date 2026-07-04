Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Punjab will take on defending champions Madhya Pradesh (MP) in Elite Group D match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh from Tuesday, January 17. The action will kickstart from 9:30 PM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Both the teams are occupying the top two spots in Elite Group D. Madhya Pradesh have maintained a clean slate and have won each of their five matches. Punjab have also played as many matches, and won two of them. They are also unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

The encounter has a lot to offer. While MP will look to register their sixth consecutive win of the season, Punjab will look to consolidate their position in the top two. The side has 19 points and are five points clear of Gujarat and Railways.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Match Chance of Winning

In this top-of-the-table clash, Madhya Pradesh are the more favourable side to win the match. The next best possibility is a draw. Punjab bowling unit were on fire in their last game against Jammu and Kashmir. They bundled out J&K or 212 in the first innings, and 260 in the second innings. It was the performance from the bowlers which helped Punjab beat J&K by four wickets. Pacer Baltej Singh is the sixth-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. Siddarth Kaul and Mayank Markande have also chipped in with 12 wickets apiece. However, Punjab's batting is a concern. They have failed to post over 300 runs in each of their three complete innings. Overall, in their last three matches, Punjab have scored over 300 runs only once.

Madhya Pradesh are more balanced in that regard. The top three of the team have scored a decent amount of runs. In fact, two of their batters have scored more than 400 runs, and one has scored close to 350 runs. The first two are averaging over 50 and Shubham Sharma (335) is averaging 47.85. India international Avesh Khan is on fire with 27 wickets, and his pace partner Gaurav Yadav has also picked 12 wickets at an average of 20.58. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and off-spinner Saransh Jain have picked 22 and 24 wickets respectively.

MP are ahead of Punjab in both the departments of the game, and that puts them on course to another win in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Our Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are the likely winners of the upcoming winners of the upcoming contest. With better batting and bowling units Punjab will find it really hard to get past MP. The biggest threat for Punjab will be Avesh Khan, who has 27 wickets at an average of 10.62. Punjab's batting unit has failed to impress time and again. In the bowling department, Baltej Singh is the only Punjab bowler with more than 20 wickets. Notably, Madhya Pradesh have three bowlers with more than 20 wickets. Further, MP have won each of their last five matches and the momentum is on their side. In the last encounter between the two sides in 2022, MP thrashed Punjab by 10 wickets.

Punjab to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

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Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of the Ranji trophy, Punjab qualified for the quarter-finals but suffered a 10-wicket defeat against the eventual champions Madhya Pradesh. The Mandeep Singh-led team began its previous campaign with a draw against Himachal Pradesh and followed it with back-to-back comfortable wins over Haryana and Tripura. Appreciably, Punjab topped their four-team group.

In the ongoing season, Punjab are unbeaten after five matches. Currently-placed second in Elite Group D, Punjab face MP and Vidarbha in their next two matches. Gujarat and Railways are five points behind Punjab and that means that the Manpreet Singh-led side will have to give it their all in the next two matches against not very easy oppositions. Gujarat face Vidarbha and Railways in their last two matches and they have relatively an easier path to traverse to make it to the knockouts. Railways face a strong Gujarat and bottom-ranked Chandigarh. For now the qualification chances of Punjab for the knockout rounds are fifty percent.

It's almost certain that Madhya Pradesh will be seen plying their trade in the knockout rounds once again. While they have ensured a place in the quarter-finals they would thrive for more and look to defend the title. Their next two matches against Punjab and Tripura will help them warm up for the knockout games. The bowling unit has done its job and the batting unit has also started to kick at the right moment. Madhya Pradesh are once again a strong contender to defend their title.

This season, the two sides are placed in Elite Group D along with Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways, Tripura, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir. While Punjab have 19, Madhya Pradesh have 32 points. Notably, the top two teams from the groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali hosted a Ranji Trophy match after three long years last week. Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first but lost the match to Punjab by four wickets. The last time a Ranji Trophy match was played here before the ongoing season, Punjab opted to bat first after winning the toss against Delhi and the match ended in a draw. On the two occasions before the Punjab-Delhi encounter, Punjab won the toss and decided to field first against Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though the game against Tamil Nadu yielded a draw, the Punjab-Kerala match resulted in a 10-wicket win for the hosts. Last year, India hosted Sri Lanka for a test match at the venue and won the game comprehensively after electing to bat first after winning the toss.

Understandably, the team winning the toss on the 17th of January will be tempted to bat first and post a huge first innings total to put the opposition under pressure. The wind speed will hover around 6 to 13 kmph per hour.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 14 to 17 degree Celsius during the course of the four days. Day 2 and 3 might see cloud covers over the PCA Stadium.

Punjab Player List

Punjab Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Mandeep Singh(c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Anmol Malhotra(w), Siddarth Kaul, Vinay Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jass Inder Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Prabhsimran SinghBatsmanAbhishek SharmaAll-rounderNaman DhirBatsman

Mandeep Singh (c) Bastman Nehal Wadhera Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sanvir Singh All-rounder Baltej Singh Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Vinay Choudhary Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab registered their first win of the season against Gujarat in their last encounter. Before the game against Gujarat, Punjab had played out three draws on the trot against Chandigarh, Railways, and Tripura. In their last encounter, Punjab defeated Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets. Understandably, the team is high on confidence at the moment.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have maintained a clean sheet by winning each of their five matches so far. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs to start with before hammering Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs in the second match. Railways fought bravely against Madhya Pradesh but the defending champions still won the match by two wickets. Later in the match against Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh won by 205 runs. MP defeated Gujarat by 260 runs in their last match.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

Since 2012, the two teams have clashed five times against each other. MP won two matches including the last one in 2022, while Punjab emerged victorious in 2016. Two matches ended in a draw.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Madhya Pradesh are the likely winners of the upcoming winners of the upcoming contest. With better batting and bowling units Punjab will find it really hard to get past MP. The biggest threat for Punjab will be Avesh Khan, who has 27 wickets at an average of 10.62. Punjab's batting unit has failed to impress time and again. In the bowling department, Baltej Singh is the only Punjab bowler with more than 20 wickets. Notably, Madhya Pradesh have three bowlers with more than 20 wickets. Further, MP have won each of their last five matches and the momentum is on their side. In the last encounter between the two sides in 2022, MP thrashed Punjab by 10 wickets.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s best batsman

The right-handed opener has piled up 376 runs in seven innings at an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 66.05. Prabhsimran Singh began the tournament with a bang by playing a 202-run knock against Chandigarh. During his innings, Singh hit 28 fours along with a couple of sixes. Apart from the double hundred, the 22-year-old has struck a fifty in the competition. Overall, he has played eight first-class games and has accumulated 528 runs at an average of 48.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

The right-hand batter has been the most consistent batter for Madhya Pradesh in this season. He is also the team's second leading run-scorer with 438 runs at an average of 54.75 in five matches. He has smashed a hundred and four fifties. The hundred came in the first innings of Madhya Pradesh's last match against Vidarbha. Overall, he has played 50 first-class matches and scored 3668 runs at an average of 46.43. He has 11 first-class hundreds and 20 fifties to his name.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Top Team Bowler

Baltej Singh to be Punjab’s best bowler

Right-arm pacer Baltej Singh is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker of the season with 28 wickets in four matches. Against Gujarat, Baltej bagged 11 wickets in the match to be declared as the Player of the Match. In the last match against Jammu and Kashmir, Baltej registered a five-wicket haul in both the innings. In total, the 32-year-old has registered 83 wickets in 23 first-class matches. Also, he has five five-fers to his name.

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer has been on fire since the start of the season. He is one of the leading wicket-takers of the season with 27 scalps to his name at an average of 10.62. In the four matches so far, he has picked three five-wicket hauls. In his last match against Vidarbha, he picked a total of 12 wickets (7 in the first innings and five in the second). The India international played five matches in the previous season and ended up picking 28 wickets at an average of 19.85. Overall, he has played 31 first-class matches and picked 127 wickets at an average of 20.70.