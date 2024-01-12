Punjab vs Railways Match Prediction PUN 59 % Chance of Winning RAI 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Punjab and Railways will clash in a Group C clash. The game will be played from January 12-14 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Punjab vs Railways Chance of Winning

Punjab finished second in their group table with no loss in the group games. However, they were knocked out in the quarter finals. Punjab did not have the best of starts in the current season of the Ranji Trophy. They went against Karnataka in their last game and were defeated by 7 wickets. They currently occupy the 7th place in their group table with a net run rate of 0.549.

Railways finished below Punjab in the previous season. They had a decent start in the current competition. Their batting and bowling order were fantastic but the game could not be concluded in time and was declared as a draw. They are currently 4th in the group table with 3 points and a net run rate of 6.31.

Punjab's chance of winning: 59%

Railways’s chance of winning: 41%

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Punjab vs Railways Betting Tips

Punjab to score high before 1st dismissal

Punjab has a very aggressive line-up of batters in the team. They managed to score 413 runs in the second innings of the last game against Karnataka. The main batters responsible for their high score were Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma who scored 100 & 91 runs in the second innings. The duo posted 15 runs in the first innings before one of them lost their wicket but they returned in the innings later with an opening partnership of 192 runs. That indicates a strong skill set in the Punjab batters for leading a terrific partnership. Singh and Sharma average at 49.80 and 32.96 respectively in the First-class career and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Railways to win the match 2.03 Bet on Parimatch Punjab to win the match 1.72 Bet on Melbet Railways to win the match 2.00 Bet on 1xBet

Punjab vs Railways Toss Prediction

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is tailor-made for batters, offering them a delightful canvas to display their skills. However, pacers too will find the conditions favourable, adding an intriguing dimension to the contest. With the nature of the pitch in mind, chasing down a total is likely to be the preferred strategy for the teams.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a cloudy forecast on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 13 degree Celsius on January 12.

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Sanvir Singh Batter Prerit Dutta Bowler Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab faced an unfortunate loss in the previous game. However, the side displayed a promising batting innings. They need to do better in their bowling order.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwah, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Sahab Yuvraj Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saif Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways had a terrific start and managed to dominate over Chandigarh despite facing a draw in their last outing.

Punjab vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Punjab and Railways, the former leads the tally by 1-0. Punjab won that game back in 2015.

Punjab Won: 1

Railways Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 4

Punjab vs Railways Betting Odds

Punjab faced Karnataka in their first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Punjab batted first and scored 152 runs in the first innings. They had untimely dismissals and settled for a low score. The bowlers were pretty expensive where Arshdeep Singh had the most success with 3 wickets. The batting unit bounced back in the second innings with a score of 413 runs with impressive innings from Prabhsimran Singh (100) & Abhishek Sharma (91). Prerit Dutta was the top bowler from Punjab with 4 wickets in the game. The side will be eager to make a strong comeback against the Railways in the next game.

Railways, in their previous encounter against Chandigarh, witnessed Chandigarh posting a modest 96 in the first innings, where Yuvraj Singh shone with a remarkable 5-wicket haul. Responding to the low total, Railways showcased a resilient batting display with Vivek Singh's notable century (114), contributions from Shivam Chaudhary (53), and Mohammad Saif's unbeaten 58. Despite their strong effort, the match concluded with Chandigarh at 90/5 on the final day. Railways' solid batting performance, especially in the second innings, sets the stage for an intriguing clash in their next fixture.

Punjab vs Railways Test Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Railways Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be the top batter for Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh is a seasoned player from Punjab. He averages at 49.80 in his First-class career. He scored 5 & 100 runs in the two innings of the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Vivek Singh to be Railways's top batter

Vivek Singh was the top scorer in the team last season. He scored 456 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.45. He was impeccable in the previous game as well with a knock of 114 runs off 164 balls in the game.

Punjab vs Railways Top Bowlers

Prerit Dutta to be the top bowler for Punjab

Prerit Dutta was the top bowler in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game. He picked a total of 4 wickets in the game with 2 wickets in each innings. He was pretty economical as well.

Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways

Yuvraj Singh picked 10 wickets for the team last season. However, He has already picked 7 wickets after a single game in the current season. He picked 5 wickets in the 1st innings followed by 2 wickets in the second innings.