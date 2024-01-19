Punjab vs Tripura Match Prediction PUN 68 % Chance of Winning TRI 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab and Tripura will square off during the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024, at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chanidgarh. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Punjab vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Punjab played their previous match in the tournament against Railways. The home side won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Railways to bat and set the target. Railways batted a single innings and posted a total of 345 runs. Punjab played two innings, including a follow-on innings, having amassed 178 runs and 53/1. After four days of play the match concluded in a draw.

Tripura’s previous match against Tamil Nadu was marred by misfortune as the first and third day were unplayable due to bat light. Although Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bat first, it was all to no avail as the match was drawn. They scored 143/2 before the innings was called off and Tripura never got a chance to commence the chase. However, prior to this, they played a match against Goa which was a tremendous success as they amassed 484 and 151/5 before they declared the innings. Goa’s meager response of 135 and 263 led Tripura to claim victory by a whopping 237 runs.

Punjab chance of winning - 68%

Tripura chance of winning - 32%

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Punjab vs Tripura Betting Tips

Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s opening batsmen, lead their team’s run charts with 150 runs and 143 runs in four innings, respectively. They are miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs. Siddharth Kaul is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings, followed by Naman Dhir and Prerit Dutta with four wickets in three innings.

Sridam Paul is currently Tripura’s leading batsman with 144 runs in two innings, which includes a ton from their previous encounter against Railways. He is their sole contributor with the bat at the moment as the second highest run scorer is Wriddhiman Saha, their skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, who has accumulated 97 runs from a single innings. Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Dutta are tied as the leading wicket-takers for the team with seven wickets each.

Punjab vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chanidgarh. A total of 14 test matches have been held at the venue in the past, out of which four were won by teams batting first and five matches were won by teams batting second. The average first innings score stands at 370, but the pitch allows for a decent chase which could prompt the toss winners of the upcoming match to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be clear with no possibility of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Gitansh Khera, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhinav Sharma, Vishwanath Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Naman Dhir All-rounder Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Gitansh Khera Wicket-keeper Prerit Dutta Bowler Abhinav Sharma Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab’s form has been decent and their defeat at the hands of Karnataka appears to be an outlier.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Babul Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Riman Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Debaprasad Sinha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has showcased excellent form but they could not unleash their full potential against Tamil Nadu.

Punjab vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Punjab and Tripura have encountered each other on two occasions in the past, out of which the former emerged victorious once while their previous match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Punjab - 1

Tripura - 0

Draw - 1

Punjab vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Punjab’s openers had a terrible outing against Railways in their previous match. During the first innings, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh scored just 15 runs together in the first innings and their performance took a downturn in the following innings wherein they only amassed four runs together. Tripura, on the other hand, experienced a similar fate in their first innings against Goa wherein Bikramkumar Das and Bishal Ghosh, their opening duo, achieved a partnership of just 15 runs. However, they turned things around entirely in the second innings where they collaborated for 79 runs. Considering this, Tripura could establish a better first wicket partnership than Punjab.

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Punjab vs Tripura Best Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s opening batsman, is currently their second highest run scorer in the tournament so far with 143 runs in four innings. In their previous match against Railways, he was underwhelming during the first innings considering he scored 15 runs from 15 deliveries. He picked up some momentum and scored 23 runs from 24 deliveries while following on. He can be relied upon to be their top batsman.

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Sridam Paul stands as Tripura’s leading batsman at the moment with 144 runs in two innings. In their match against Goa, he was nothing short of sensational as he scored 112 runs from 162 deliveries in the first innings. He also amassed 32 runs from 31 deliveries in the following innings. There is a good possibility he could be their leading batter once again.

Punjab vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Siddharth Kaul to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Siddharth Kaul emerged as Punjab’s top wicket-taker in their previous match against Railways. In 31 overs, he allowed just 81 runs and bowled six maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.61. He also captured four wickets in the process, making him a dependable candidate to continue as their top bowler.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Manisankar Murasingh is presently tied as Tripura’s leading wicket-taker with a haul of seven wickets in three innings. In their first match against Goa, he picked up three wickets in both innings and has maintained an overall economy rate of 2.01. Considering his form, he can be expected to emerge as the top bowler in the next game.