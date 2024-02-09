Railways vs Goa Match Prediction RAI 60 % Chance of Winning GOA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Elite Group C encounter, Railways and Goa will take on each other at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, from February 9, 2024 (Friday). Both sides have been extremely disappointing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy but with comparatively better performance, Railways can claim to have been sitting in a safe zone as far as relegation is concerned.

Railways vs Goa Chance of Winning

Railways are normally a strong side in the Ranji Trophy, having been constantly underwritten but regularly overachieved. They know how to play the percentage cricket fairly and get the story in their control. However, they have failed to turn up properly this season, having won just one of their five games, but with Goa being their opponent in the next round, they have reasons for optimism.

On the other hand, Goa have been counted as one of the most underachieving sides, primarily because of their failure to match the limited-overs standards in four-day cricket. They showed up big-time against Karnataka, but since then, it’s a tale of nothingness.

RAIL’s chance of winning is 60%

GOA’s chance of winning is 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Railways vs Goa Betting Tips

Mohammad Saif and Pratham Singh are two rocks of the Railways batting side and betting on them seems a very logical idea. I can’t have enough of the fact that Yuvraj Singh is doing so well with the ball and we are talking enough about the pacer. Suyash Prabhudessai has taken the Ranji Trophy by storm and you can’t really leave him out. Can you?

Railways vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2010, the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat has hosted 28 first-class matches, with the first batting teams having an advantage of winning 13 games whereas the second batting team have won four. The average first innings score at the venue is 326/10 whereas the average first innings winning score is 297.

Weather Report

Rain will not have an impact during the match between Railways and Goa, with the playing conditions being extremely in favour of the red-ball cricket. The venue is batting-friendly but with deterioration in mind, teams will approach the match accordingly.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Mohammad Saif, Abhishek Stan Ahuja (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan, Ayan Chaudhari, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Mishra, Sahab Yuvraj, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Adarsh Singh, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Pratham Singh Batter Vivek Singh Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Abhishek Stan Ahuja Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Himanshu Sangwan All-rounder Ayan Chaudhari All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Rishabh Mishra Bowler Sahab Yuvraj Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler

Railways Team Form

In five matches, Railways have just 12 points, accumulating from one win, two losses, and two draws. They would like to do better in the next games.

Goa Player List

Suyash Prabhudessai, Snehal Kauthankar, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg , Ishaan Gadekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Heramb Parab

Predicted Playing XI

Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Ishaan Gadekar Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Team Form

After an impressive round of performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Goa were touted to do better but they lost to Tripura by a massive margin of 237 runs at the start of the Ranji Trophy season. So lackadaisical have been their performances that they are the wooden spooners in the Elite Group C points table.

Railways vs Goa Head-To-Head

Railways and Goa have played each other three times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former securing two wins. One other game ended in a draw in 2015.

Railways vs Goa Betting Odds

Just bet on Prabhudesai and sleep well, okay? The batter from Goa, who has created ripples with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been slamming runs for fun. You also can’t discount Pratham Singh, for the Railways skipper has been magical in his approach.

Railways vs Goa Test Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, null Railways Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Goa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now!

Railways vs Goa Best Batters

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammad Saif has been plundering runs in an incredible fashion. He already has 346 runs at an average of 49.42 with four fifty-plus scores. The Varanasi-born batter has 2667 runs at an average of 48.49 with five fifties and 16 half-centuries. That Saif has the panache to be consistent in the format makes him such an effortless pick. Then what are you waiting for?

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s best batter (Parimatch)

Suyash Prabhudessai has already scored 592 runs at an average of 74.00 with three centuries and one fifty. The kind of consistency that Prabhudessai is showing was unheard of a few years ago - especially for a batter from Goa - but what makes it more real is the fact that he has 2221 runs in the first-class format already, scoring them at an average of 48.28. So just bet on him, okay? There is no way he wouldn’t repeat the market in his favour.

Railways vs Goa Best Bowlers

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Yuvraj Singh - not our grand old fun man Yuvi - of Railways has made wicket-taking a habit. He already has 18 wickets at an average of 14.61 with two five-wicket hauls already. The frequency of him taking wickets is so pronounced that one can’t stop but marvel at the sheer force of his bowling.

Darsan Misal to be Goa's best bowler (Parimatch)

Darshan Misal has 23 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy from just five matches and has grabbed them at an average of 22.86. He has an economy rate of 2.82, which adds more power to the bet. Misal has 135 wickets in his first-class career, and has never shied away from challenges. So as we motor along, he is going to be one of our biggest wealth creators.