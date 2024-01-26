Railways vs Gujarat Match Prediction RAI 35 % Chance of Winning GUJ 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways will meet Gujarat in the next Elite Group C fixture. The match will be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Valsad from January 26-29. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Railways vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Railways finished third in their group table in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy. Railways began their campaign with two draws in the competition. But that got worse as they lost their recent fixture against Tamil Nadu by a huge margin. The team is placed at the 5th place with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.226. Railways will be looking to establish a better grip in their campaign and will be looking for a comeback here.

Gujarat had a terrible campaign last season. They finished 5th in the group table with only two wins. This season, they had an ecstatic start in the tournament. Gujarat won two games to begin their campaign. However, they faced a draw in their last fixture. They are currently positioned at the second place of the group table with 13 points and a net run rate of +3.184. Their players are in good form and will be expected to display their best cricketing skills in the next game against Railways.

Gujarat's chance of winning: 65%

Railways’s chance of winning: 35%

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Railways vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Railways to score high before 1st dismissal

Railways have a good batting form in the competition. They established strong opening partnerships in the competition so far. Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh open for the team and average at 33.33 & 39.75 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 97, 53 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. This indicates the ability of the openers to score well in the next game. In their last meeting in the previous season of the competition, Railways registered 142 runs before losing their first wicket. That said, Railways look strong and confident to lead a successful opening partnership in the next game.

Railways vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The upcoming clash between Gujarat and Railways is set to take place at the renowned Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. Widely favoured by cricket enthusiasts, this venue is known for its swift outfield and initially favourable batting conditions, gradually evolving to aid bowlers. The prevailing conditions indicate that the toss-winning team is likely to opt for batting first, capitalising on the advantageous pitch conditions early in the game.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear sky on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius on January 26.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Sunpreetsingh Bagga Batter Manan Hingrajia All-rounder Kshitij Patel Batter Umang Kumar Batter Ripal Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape, having defeated Karnataka in their previous match they played. They went against Chandigarh in the last fixture but the game could not finish due to bad light.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwah, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Sahab Yuvraj Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saif Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways faced a huge loss against Tamil Nadu in their last game by an innings and 129 runs.

Railways vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Gujarat and Railways, Gujarat leads the tally by 2-1.

Gujarat Won: 2

Railways Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Railways vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat faced Karnataka in their first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Gujarat batted first and scored 152 runs in the first innings. They had untimely dismissals and settled for a low score. The bowlers were pretty expensive where Arshdeep Singh had the most success with 3 wickets. The batting unit bounced back in the second innings with a score of 413 runs with impressive innings from Prabhsimran Singh (100) & Abhishek Sharma (91). Prerit Dutta was the top bowler from Gujarat with 4 wickets in the game. The side will be eager to make a strong comeback against the Railways in the next game.

Railways, in their previous encounter against Chandigarh, witnessed Chandigarh posting a modest 96 in the first innings, where Yuvraj Singh shone with a remarkable 5-wicket haul. Responding to the low total, Railways showcased a resilient batting display with Vivek Singh's notable century (114), contributions from Shivam Chaudhary (53), and Mohammad Saif's unbeaten 58. Despite their strong effort, the match concluded with Chandigarh at 90/5 on the final day. Railways' solid batting performance, especially in the second innings, sets the stage for an intriguing clash in their next fixture.

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Railways vs Gujarat Top Batters

Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat

Umang Kumar has been the key batter from Gujarat in the competition. He scored fifties in all his outings and strengthened the middle order of the team. He scored 294 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.50. He scored 72 & 57 runs in the last game for Gujarat against Karnataka.

Pratham Singh to be Railways's top batter

Pratham Singh is the top batter from Railways. He has scored 212 runs in 4 innings of the competition. He averages 53.00 in the competition. He scored 92 & 29 runs in the last game of the competition. He will be the top batting pick for the next game.

Railways vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Siddharth Desai has displayed exquisite form with the ball in the competition since he entered. He picked 9 wickets in 2 innings of his last game against Karnataka. He possesses an economy rate of 3.36 in the tournament and will be expected to deliver similar results in the next fixture.

Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways

Yuvraj Singh picked 10 wickets for the team last season. However, He has already picked 11 wickets after 5 innings in the current season. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl the same in the next game.