Railways vs Karnataka Match Prediction RAI 38 % Chance of Winning KAR 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways and Karnataka will meet in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Railways vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Railways encountered their first victory of the season in their previous match against Gujarat, where they won the toss and elected to bat first. They amassed 313 runs in their first innings but their opponents struggled to chase it down as they got dismissed for 198 runs in their first innings. Railways seized the opportunity to extend their lead and added 228 runs to their original tally. Gujarat had absolutely no answer to this as they succumbed to a 184-run defeat, scoring just 159 runs in the final innings.

Karnataka solidified their position at the top as they tied their score with the table toppers after their victory over Tripura. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Karnataka to set the target. However, this did not work out favorably at all since Karnataka amassed 241 runs in the first innings. Tripura kept up and scored 200 runs during their innings which allowed Karnataka to extend their lead further with 151 runs in the following innings. Tripura came incredibly close but got dismissed for 163 runs, losing by a mere 29 runs.

Railways chance of winning - 38%

Karnataka chance of winning - 62%

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Railways vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Pratham Singh and Mohammad Saif are tied as Railways’ top run scorer with 219 runs in six innings each. Vivek Singh and Sahab Yuvraj Singh have also made valuable contributions of 212 runs and 206 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Yuvraj Singh is currently their standout bowler with 18 wickets in seven innings while Himanshu Sangwan has captured 13 wickets.

Devdutt Padikkal has only participated in four innings so far but stands as Karnataka’s top run scorer with 369 runs. Mayank Agarwal, their skipper, is next in line with 310 runs in seven innings, which includes two centuries and a half-century. In the bowling department, Vasuki Koushik is the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets to his credit, while Vijaykumar Vyshak and Rohit Kumar have claimed 16 and 14 wickets, respectively.

Railways vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was between Manipur and Sikkim in the 2023 season. The former won the toss and elected to field first which turned out to be a brilliant decision as they allowed Sikkim to score 229 runs and 273 runs. They went on to score 166 runs and 340/8, leading them to win by two wickets. Taking this into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with periodic clouds on the day of the match with no chance of rain. The temperature is likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Kunal Yadav, Nishant Kushwah, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Sangwan, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Arindam Ghosh, Suraj Ahuja, Ashutosh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Pratham Singh (C) Batter Vivek Singh Batter Arindam Ghosh Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Karn Sharma Bowler Ashutosh Sharma Batter Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways finally won their first match in four fixtures so far, indicating a shift in their momentum.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Sujay Sateri, Srinivas Sharath, Shubhang Hegde, M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Rohit Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal, KV Aneesh, Hardik Raj.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter KV Aneesh Batter Nikin Jose Batter Kishan Bedare Batter Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Hardik Raj All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Shashi Kumar Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka continues to terrorize the opposition as they put themselves in second place in the standings and their score is tied with Tamil Nadu at the top.

Railways vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, Karnataka has been rather dominant with four victories while their last match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Railways - 0

Karnataka - 4

Draw - 1

Railways vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka

Karnataka’s openers, Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal, struggled to establish a decent foundation for the team to build on. In their match against Tripura, they scored nine runs together in the first innings and a mere 15 runs in the following innings. Railways, on the other hand, was able to achieve a brilliant opening partnership in their second innings against Gujarat, where Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh collaborated for 95 runs and kept their partnership alive for 19.2 overs. Given these recent outcomes, Railways could establish a better first wicket partnership than Karnataka.

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Railways vs Karnataka Best Batters

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ Best Batter

Mohammad Saif is currently tied as Railways’ leading batsman with 219 runs in six innings. In their first innings against Gujarat, he managed to achieve a half-century as he scored 51 runs off 102 deliveries. Although he was only able to contribute four runs in the following innings, he could be relied upon to be their top batter.

Kishan Bedare to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Kishan Bedare participated in his first match of the season against Tripura, wherein he amassed a half-century in the first innings with 62 runs off 121 deliveries. In the following innings, he narrowly missed out on a 50 as he was dismissed for 42 runs off 59 balls. Given his brilliant performance in his first match alone, he could be anticipated to be their leading batsman.

Railways vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Yuvraj Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Railways at the moment with 18 wickets in seven innings. Against Gujarat, he captured five wickets in 12 overs during the first innings and added two more wickets to his tally in the second innings. Considering his wicket-taking prowess, there is a good chance he could emerge as their top bowler.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vasuki Koushik stands as their top wicket-taker with 20 wickets in eight innings so far. In their previous match against Tripura, he claimed four wickets in 20 overs and went on to bag one more wicket in the second innings. He has also maintained an overall economy rate of 2.14, making him the top pick to be Karnataka’s best bowler.