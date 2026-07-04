Railways vs Punjab Match Prediction

Railways and Punjab will lock horns with each other in Elite Group D match at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from December 20 to December 23.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Railways were handed a 194-run defeat by Vidarbha in their first match. Punjab, on the other hand, played a draw against Chandigarh.

In the previous season, Railways found themselves in Elite Group C where they played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match. Punjab topped Elite Group F, however, lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Railways vs Punjab Match Chance of Winning

Punjab are the more likely side to win the match against Railways having lost their first match against Vidarbha. Railways' pace unit is highly inexperienced. The team heavily relies on Karna Sharma who picked eight wickets in the first innings and one in the second. There is a dearth of any recognised batter in the Railways squad as well. In the first innings they were bundled out at 161, while in the second they reached 278 after a century from their number nine Amit Mishra.

On the flip side, Punjab batters showed great form. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh scored a hundred and double hundred respectively. Captain Mandeep Singh also chipped in with a handsome 128. The bowling department also did considerably well and made Chandigarh to follow on after restricting them to 389 in first innings. In the second innings, Chandigarh were six down for 92 when Day 4 ended and the match finished in a draw. Siddarth Kaul and Baltej Singh did well in tandem and spinners Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma also did well.

With a more balanced side, Punjab should manage to grab a win in Delhi.

Our Prediction

Punjab, who came up with an all-round show against Chandigarh in their first match, are very likely going to beat Railways in their upcoming match. Punjab are the more superior team with a more compact unit consisting of some very talented players. Railways look pale and vulnerable as a team and might find it really hard to topple Punjab. Further, Railways have failed to beat Punjab in their last five matches dating back to 2009.

Railways to win - 3.50 (Melbet)

Punjab to win - 1.25 (Melbet)

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Railways vs Punjab Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Railways found themselves in Elite Group C in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match.

Punjab, on the other hand, played a draw against Himachal Pradesh to start and later defeated Haryana and Tripura to top Elite Group F. Later, they lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final.

Railway and Punjab are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Tripura, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Jammu & kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Punjab definitely have the firepower to travel the distance but they will have to be wary of competitions from Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Railways have a very slim chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Railways vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first as they played a draw against Railways in the last Ranji Trophy match played at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. Notably, the match was played during the 2019-20 season. In a match earlier, Karnataka defeated Railways by 10 wickets after electing to field first. Madhya Pradesh had elected to field first against Railways in the first match of the 2019-20 season at the venue. The trend suggests that the team winning the toss would most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

A bit of cloud is expected on the first day of the match. Bright sunshine can be expected on the next three days. The temperature will hover around 22 to 23 degree celsius with a wind speed between 6 to 10 kmph.

Railways Player List

Railways squad:

Karn Sharma (c), Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Arindam Ghosh, Sagar Jadhav, Amit Kuila, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Pratham Singh, Rahul Rawat, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Yuvraj Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Arindam Ghosh Batsman Mohammad Saif Batsman Upendra Yadav Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karn Sharma (c) All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Amit Mishra All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form



They are coming for this match after getting hammered by Vidarbha in their first game. Railways batting order didn’t perform and let down the morale of the team. In the first inning against Vidarbha, they managed to put up only 161 runs despite a 81-run knock from Vivek Singh. If they want to beat Punjab, their batter must provide some assistance to their bowling department.

Punjab Player List

Punjab Squad:

Mandeep Singh (c), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Jass Inder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Batsman Naman Dhir All-rounder Mandeep Singh (c) Batsman Anmolpreet Singh Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and Wicket Keeper Baltej Singh Bowler Sanvir Singh All-rounder Siddarth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Vinay Choudhary Bowler

Punjab Team Form



Punjab drew with Chandigarh, but the result would have boosted their confidence, and their fans were pleased to see their team outperform the opposition. Both the departments of Punjab have performed exceptionally well in the first outing and would like to continue their momentum against a weaker Railways side.

Railways vs Punjab Head to Head

The two teams last played a first-class match against each other in 2016. Railways have failed to beat Punjab in their last five matches against them dating back to December 2009. Punjab thrashed Railways by an innings and 126 runs in 2015. The other four matches ended in a draw.

Railways vs Punjab Betting Odds

Punjab to win

Punjab is favourite to win this contest at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. Punjab's batsmen are in sublime form and will look to capitalise on it. In the first game against Vidarbha their top order smashed Manan Vohra and Co. all around the ground. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Punjab a very balanced team on paper.

Railways vs Punjab Top Team Batsmen

Arindam Ghosh to be Railways' top batsmen

The 36-year-old batsman of Railways has been terrific with the bat. Ghosh, who was born in Kolkata, currently plays for Railways on number three spot. He has the experience of 66 First Class games in which he scored 3640 runs with the average of 37.91. In the first game against Vidarbha he fell cheaply and would want to compensate for that.

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab's top batsman

Mandeep Singh bats in the middle order and will have the responsibility to tackle the spin of Railways. The threat of Karn Sharma would be hovering over the batting order of Punjab. In the run fest against Chandigarh, the Punjab Skipper also smashed his 15th Century and he will be in the action once again.

Railways vs Punjab Top Team Bowlers

Amit Mishra to be Railways top bowler

The right-handed all-rounder of Railways was impressive with both bat and bowl in the first game. Mishra who is known for his accuracy and being economical can create pressure on the batting order of Punjab. He has played 20 matches and scalped 74 wickets with the economy of 3.10. He scored a century in the last game and that would have definitely boosted his confidence.



Baltej Singh to be Punjab's top bowler

The right arm medium pacer has made his name in the domestic circuit in a short span of time. He picked 3-3 wickets in each inning of the first game against Chandigarh with economy less than 4. In 19 first class games, Singh has taken 61 wickets with an economy rate of 2.47. His best figure in first class cricket is 7/74.