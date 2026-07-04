Railways vs Tripura Match Prediction

Railways will take on Tripura in their fifth match of Elite Group D at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from January 10. The match will kick start at 9:30 AM IST.

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The stadium has been designated as the home ground of Railways team after the pitch at Karnail Stadium, their actual home ground, was declared dangerous during the Railways-Punjab match. The clash between Railways and Tripura will be the second one to be played on the ground this season after Railways and Jammu and Kashmir locked horns at the same venue recently.

In their game against Jammu and Kashmir, hosts Railways emerged victorious and registered their maiden win of the competition. On the other hand, Tripura are yet to beat a side this season.

Railways vs Tripura Match Chance of Winning

The game will be an exciting one as both teams possess fairly even skill sets. In the Elite Group D points table, while Railways are ranked fifth, Tripura are at the sixth position with just one point less than Railways.

Railways have winning momentum behind them and will look to make the most of it. Moreover, their solitary victory came at the same venue a few days ago. Backed by Mohammad Saif’s double hundred and Akash Pandey’s 10-wicket haul, Railways secured their first win of the season against Jammu and Kashmir.

Tripura, on the other hand, will hope to play a game uninterrupted by rain as both of their last two games ended in draws after being severely affected by continuous rains in Agartala. Their last uninterrupted match resulted in their defeat and skipper Wriddhiman Saha will hope his team bounces back in Surat.

However, with the likes of Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav, Sagar Jadhav, and Akash Pandey in great form, Railways will begin the game as favourites.

Our Prediction

As mentioned above, Railways have both in-form batters and bowlers and will look to win their second game in a row. Even though experienced Wriddhiman Saha will give his everything to register Tripura’s first win of the season, Railways are expected to pip Saha’s men. On the turning tracks of Surat, left-arm spinner Akash Pandey will look to run through Tripura’s batting lineup and hand his team another victory.

Railways to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Tripura to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Railways vs Tripura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Last year, Railways finished second in the Elite Group C points table but failed to move to the next round. The team bagged a win and settled for a couple of draws to add 10 points to their kitty.

Meanwhile, Tripura finished at the bottom of the Elite Group F points table with two losses and a draw. The side was thrashed by both Punjab and Himachal Pradesh after it played a draw against Haryana in its first match.

This season, Railways and Tripura are accompanied by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh in the Elite Group D. Defending Champions are nearly assured of a quarter-final berth and both Railways and Tripura are bound to face an extremely tough challenge from Punjab and Gujarat. Both teams are most likely to bow out of the tournament after the league stage itself.

Railways vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat hosted the match between Railways and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Railways won the toss and opted to bat first and went on to conquer the match by an innings. In the 2019-20 season, Gujarat played a couple of games here and won both of them despite losing the toss on both occasions. The team batting first won two of the three games on the ground. Understandably, the team winning the toss will look to bat first on the 10th of January as the Gujarat pitches tend to assist the spinners in the fourth innings.

Weather Report

All four game days are expected to be sunny with the temperature reaching a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 33 percent on Day 1 but will reach its peak of 54 percent on Day 3.

Railways Player List

Railways Squad

Vivek Singh, Rahul Rawat, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Upendra Yadav(w/c), Mohit Raut, Yuvraj Singh, Sagar Jadhav, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Karn Sharma, Arindam Ghosh, Amit Chandika Prasad Mishra, Amit Kuila, Pratham Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey Bastman Mohit Raut All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways began their campaign with a 194-run loss against Vidarbha and went on to play a draw against Punjab in their second clash. The side suffered a narrow two-wicket loss against Madhya Pradesh but bounced back to defeat Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 73 runs. Thanks to Akash Pandey’s 10-wicket haul and Mohammad Saif’s 233-run knock, Railways secured their maiden win of the season.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Squad

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Deepak Khatri, Wriddhiman Saha(w/c), Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Sanjay Majumder, Rana Dutta, Udiyan Bose, Nirupam Sen, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Sankar Paul, Amit Ali

Tripura Predicted XI

Bishal Ghosh Batsman Bikramkumar Das Batsman Sridam Paul Batsman Sudip Chatterjee Batsman Deepak Khatri All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Parvez Sultan Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura suffered a humiliating 220-run loss at the hands of Vidarbha in their second match after playing a draw against Gujarat in their tournament opener. Post the defeat, the side has played a couple of more draws against Punjab and Chandigarh. Interestingly, both of their matches against Punjab and Chandigarh were affected by rain and subsequently ended in draws. The team dominated against Punjab by obtaining a 119-run lead before the game was called off.

Railways vs Tripura Betting Odds

Railways to win

Even though both Railways and Tripura are separated by just a single point, the former has a better chance of winning this encounter. The side has winning momentum that will boost the players’ confidence. Meanwhile, Tripura will look to pose a good challenge in front of Railways but it should be the latter who emerges victorious after the game. 26-year-old Mohammad Saif will play an important role in defining Railways’ fate in this game. The batter has been striking at an average of nearly 67 in the tournament and will look to continue his good work.

Railways vs Tripura Top Team Batsmen

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ top batsman

26-year-old Mohammad Saif has struck 334 runs in the tournament so far including an unbeaten double hundred against Jammu and Kashmir. He has an average of 66.80. Saif made his first-class debut in 2015 and since then he has featured in 33 matches for Services. The Varanasi-born right-handed batter has hit a total of 2237 runs at an average of 49.71. Also, he has five hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

Wriddhiman Sahato be Tripura’ top batsman

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha is representing Tripura for the first time this season. The 38-year-old has an experience of 126 first-class matches behind him. In total, he has piled up 6654 runs at an average of 42.65 with as many as 39 half-centuries to his name. During Tripura’s game against Punjab, Saha had smacked his 14th first-class century.

Railways vs Tripura Top Team Bowler

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ top bowler

Left-arm spinner Akash Pandey has grabbed 16 scalps in six innings of the competition at an average of 24.37. The 23-year-old claimed 10 wickets in the game against Jammu and Kashmir to help Railways register their first win of the season. Overall, the youngster has played five games for Railways and has been able to bag 18 wickets.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’ top bowler

Manisankar Murasingh has picked up 18 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at an average of 23.27 to be Tripura’s highest wicket-taker of the season. The 30-year-old pacer has been a part of 77 first-class matches and has been successful in picking up 238 wickets at an average marginally less than 29. Moreover, he has bagged a total of 12 five-fers and 11 four-fers in his career.