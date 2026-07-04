Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Rajasthan will take on Chhattisgarh in their sixth match of the season at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium from January 17. The match will commence from 9 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Rajasthan are placed fourth in Elite Group C, while Chhattisgarh are behind them occupying the fifth spot. However, Chhattisgarh has won two matches in comparison to one by Rajasthan.

Both the teams are almost out of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, but they would still hope to end their campaign on a high and win their remaining two matches to have an outside chance of entering the quarter-finals.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Match Chance of Winning

Rajasthan are the firm favourites to beat Chhattisgarh who will be entering the match on the back of three consecutive defeats. Rajasthan were unbeaten until their last match against Karnataka and would look to bounce back from their 10-wicket defeat. Chhattisgarh have flunked big time with the bat, getting all-out under 200 for five times in five matches. Apart from Amandeep Khare (502) only one batter from the team has scored more than 300 runs. Ashutosh Singh, the third highest run-scorer from the team has scored 214 runs. Left-arm spinners Ajay Mandal and Sumit Ruikar have picked 29 and 16 wickets respectively. Pacer Ravi Kiran has picked 17 wickets.

Rajasthan also haven't impressed with the bat but are expected to bounce back in their home match. The likes of Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to feature in the crucial encounter for their team. Notably, a defeat here would completely end the chances of quarter-final qualification for Rajasthan. Opener Yash Kothari (336) has shown consistency and Karan Lamba (209 runs in two matches) has been a good inclusion. Mahipal Lomror, who scored 99 in the second innings of his team's last match against Karnataka, will also enter the match high on confidence. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary have picked 23 and 18 wickets respectively.

Home turf, expected comeback of Hooda and Bishnoi, and the dwindling confidence of Chhattisgarh has made Rajasthan the favourites to win the match.

Our Prediction

Rajasthan are more likely to win the match as they will have the benefit of playing on their home turf. Also, Chhattisgarh are entering the match on the back of three back-to-back defeats and are already low on confidence. Their batting collapse has been the root cause of their problems. The return of ace leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi can increase problems for them. Rajasthan will also be counting on Deepak Hooda who has played just two matches in the season so far. He isn't part of India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series and that has increased the chances of his participation in the upcoming match. Hooda scored 382 runs in just two matches and his inclusion will give a major boost to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan to win - 1.57 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 2.25 (Melbet)

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Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rajasthan finished at the bottom of the Elite Group E. They opened their season with a 158-run win over Andhra. However, the side ended up losing their next two matches against Uttarakhand and Services.

In the current season, Rajasthan (14 points) are placed fourth behind Karnataka (26), Kerala (19)and Jharkhand (16) in Elite Group C. The only way Rajasthan can qualify for the quarter-finals is if they win their last two group stage matches and hope Kerala to lose both their matches and Jharkhand at least one of their remaining two matches. For now Rajasthan's qualification chances for the knockout rounds are less than fifty percent.

Chhattisgarh opened their campaign with a promising 8-wicket win over Jharkhand but failed to win any of their next two matches against Tamil Nadu and Delhi later. They finished second in Elite Group H and failed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The side is placed fifth in the Elite Group C in the ongoing season, and their chances of qualifying for the knockouts are slim. Things will miraculously have to shape out in Chhattisgarh's (13 points) favour if at all they wish to feature in the quarter-finals.

Notably, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are placed alongside Karnataka, Services, Puducherry, Goa, Kerala and Jharkhand. The top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The match will be played at the renovated Barkatullah Khan Stadium and the nature of the track is not known considering that it has been used only sporadically. However, team winning the toss might elect to bowl first. Rajasthan and Kerala opted to bowl first in the other ground in Jaipur (Sawai Mansingh Stadium) under Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Weather Report

The sun would be shining bright in Jodhpur throughout the four days of play as per the weather forecast. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degree Celsius and the wind speed would be somewhere between 14 to 18 kmph.

Rajasthan Player List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batsman Karan Lamba Batsman Ashok Menaria (c) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and wicket-keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form:

Rajasthan settled for a draw in their high-scoring first match of the season against Goa. Their second match against Kerala also ended in a draw. Rajasthan’s first win of the season came against Puducherry who were by an innings and 101-run margin. Jharkhand also held Rajasthan to a draw. In their last encounter, Rajasthan lost to Karnataka by 10 wickets.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh Squad:

Harpreet Singh (c), Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Mayank Verma, Mayank Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahbaz Hussain (wk), Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI

Aayush Pandey Batsman Sanidhya Hurkat Batsman Ashutosh Singh Batsman Harpreet Singh (c) Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shahbaz Hussain (wk) Batsman Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Sumit Ruikar Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh defeated Puducherry by 132 runs to kick off their campaign. In the second match they defeated Services by 10 wickets. However, the team's campaign has turned south since then. Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. Later Karnataka also defeated Chhattisgarh by a similar margin. In their last match, they lost to Jharkhand by 44 runs.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in Ranji Trophy.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Rajasthan to win

Rajasthan are more likely to win the match as they will have the benefit of playing on their home turf. Also, Chhattisgarh are entering the match on the back of three back-to-back defeats and are already low on confidence. Their batting collapse has been the root cause of their problems. The return of ace leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi can increase problems for them. Rajasthan will also be counting on Deepak Hooda who has played just two matches in the season so far. He isn't part of India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series and that has increased the chances of his participation in the upcoming match. Hooda scored 382 runs in just two matches and his inclusion will give a major boost to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Batsmen

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s top batsmen

Star All-rounder Deepak Hooda has played just two matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 due to his international commitments. However, he is expected to feature in the eleven against Chhattisgarh. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 382 runs in just two matches. Overall, he has played 48 first-class matches and scored 3290 runs at an average of 47.00. He has 11 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh top-scored for his team in the second innings against Puducherry. He scored brisk 63 runs off 84 balls to help his team post a 310-run target for the opposition side. The innings carried more weight as Harpreet bounced back after getting out for a duck in the first innings. After scoring 27 in the only innings against Services, he scored 40 in the first innings against Kerala before smashing 152 in the second innings. He scored 34 and 8 runs in the two innings against Karnataka and did not feature in the match against Jharkhand. Currently, he is the second-leading run-scorer for his team with 324 runs in four matches at an average of 46.28. Overall, he has featured in 74 first-class matches and scored 4813 runs at an average of 47.65. He has 15 hundreds and 23 fifties in first-class cricket.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan's top bowler

Rajasthan's most experienced pacer Aniket Choudhary picked two wickets for 97 runs in the match against Goa. The left-arm pacer was expected to deliver in a better fashion in the second match and he did so by picking a first-innings five-fer against Kerala. In his second-last match of the ongoing season against Jharkhand, Choudhary picked five wickets - including four in the first innings. During Jharkhand's previous match against Karnataka, he picked four wickets in the only innings he bowled against them. The most successful fast bowler for his team so far in the season, he has picked 18 wickets in five matches at an average of 27.16. Overall, he has 235 wickets in 73 first-class matches at an average of 25.18.

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked 29 wickets (including three 5-wicket haul) in five matches at an average of 16.65. The 26-year-old hasn't done much in his last three games but is expected to bounce back against Rajasthan whose batting unit has lacked that flair so far. Overall, he has picked 97 wickets 27 wickets at an average of 24.03.