Rajasthan vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Rajasthan and Jharkhand will lock horns with each other in Elite Group C match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 9:30 a.m. on January 3 and will last until January 6.

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Both teams are coming off a massive victory. Rajasthan thrashed Puducherry by an innings and 101 runs, whereas Jharkhand slammed Services by nine wickets at their home ground.

In the previous season, Rajasthan found themselves in Elite Group E and started their campaign by defeating Andhra Pradesh. But the team got derailed in the last two games and lost back to back matches. On the other side, Jharkhand topped Elite Group H, but lost to Bengal in the quarter-finals.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand MatchChance of Winning

The match will be played in Jaipur, and the home side is expected to benefit from it. After playing two draws in a row, Rajasthan defeated Puducherry by an inning and 101 runs. Despite the fact that their first two games resulted in draws, Rajasthan’s batters were outstanding throughout the game. In the first game against Goa, we witnessed a run-fest. Batting first Goa scored 547 and in the reply, Rajasthan reached 456, eventually the game ended in a draw. With the inclusion of Deepak Hooda in the squad the team looks more balanced. Batting at number four, Hooda's last three innings read 133, 155*, 94. Rajasthan have another positive in the form of Manav Suthar who gave all-round performance against Puducherry, he scored 96* with the bat and took 11 wickets in the game.

Jharkhand has shown all-round performance so far in this edition. Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary showed a lot of class and lifted the team in the first innings against Goa. Spin duo Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy have been terrific in the recent outings. The Virat Singh-led side lost the first match against Kerala and played a draw against Goa in their second game. The star studded side of Jharkhand definitely has the potential but big guns have failed on many occasions and that can affect their qualification chances.

Fans can expect an exciting encounter between two teams. With a more balanced side, Rajasthan should manage to grab a win in Jaipur.

Our Prediction

Rajasthan have a slight edge against Jharkhand and will be favourites to beat Jharkhand in Jaipur. With the presence of Deepak Hooda in the middle order, they have done well so far. In the last game against Puducherry, Hooda and Manav Suthar scored 94 and 96 runs respectively and guided their team to a comfortable total of 335. Suthar showed his magic with the ball as well, he scalped 11 wickets. Apart from them, Rajasthan’s top order batsmen are also in good knick.

Rajasthan to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Jharkhand to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Rajasthan vs JharkhandTournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rajasthan won their first match of the 2021-22 season against Andhra Pradesh by 158 runs. But they couldn’t continue their winning momentum and lost back to back games. Uttarakhand and Services defeated them by a huge margin. They settled with draws against Goa and Kerala in this season and have defeated Puducherry in their last game .

Jharkhand were placed in Elite Group H and they reached the knockout stage in the previous season, but couldn’t topple Bengal in the quarter final. In the ongoing season, they suffered a loss in their first game against Kerala but came back on track after that.

Rajasthan and Jharkhand are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Services, Goa and Puducherry. With 11 points in three games Rajasthan have a good chance of finishing in top-two to advance into the quarter-finals.

Rajasthan vs. Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue between Rajasthan and Kerala. Kerala elected to field first and the match ended in a draw. In the 2019-20 edition, this venue hosted four games. Team fielding first won three out of four games and one match resulted in a draw.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Jaipur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 20 to 25 degree celsius. 43 percent humidity is expected.

Rajasthan Players List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Arafat Khan, Deepak Hooda, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Salman Khan Batsman Ashok Menaria (c) Batsman Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Aniket Choudhary Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Tanveer Ul-Haq Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Ashok Menaria-led side started their campaign with two back to back draws against Goa and Kerala. Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror and number ten batsman Arafat Khan saved them against Goa. With the inclusion of Deepak Hooda in the team, the side looks more dangerous. He scored centuries in both innings against Kerala and played a vital knock of 94 against Puducherry.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand Squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram.

Jharkhand Predicted XI

Kumar Deobrat Batsman Kumar Suraj Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Vinayak Vikram All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand suffered defeat in the season opener against Kerala by 85 runs. Ishan Kishan smashed 132 runs but they were still trailing behind 135 runs in the first inning. However, they bounced back and played a draw with Goa. In the last outing, Jharkhand defeated Services by nine wickets and would want to continue their winning momentum.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand Head to Head

Since 2009, Both teams have won one match each in the last five encounters. Jharkhand defeated them in 2016 by 42 runs whereas Rajasthan won by 92 runs in 2018 and three games were drawn.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Rajasthan to win

Rajasthan are the more likely side to win this Elite Group C match. Deepak Hooda slammed centuries in both innings against Kerala and is in red hot form. Mahipal Lomror, the 23-year-old Rcbian is in good form as well. He played some vital innings with his bat in the recent outings. Rajasthan have another positive in the form of Manav Suthar, who did exceptionally well against Puducherry in both departments. He scalped 11 wickets and scored important 96 runs with the bat. For Jharkhand Anukul Roy has emerged as a great all-round option but he too would be tested against the Rajasthan side, who play spin better. Further, as mentioned above Rajasthan won their last encounter against Jharkhand and it would have definitely boosted their confidence.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand Top Team Batsmen

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top team batsman

The top order batsman of Rajasthan scored just 32 runs in the last inning against Pududcherry. The southpaw would look to get back amongst runs as he takes the field against Jharkhand. Overall, he has scored 2183 runs in 38 matches at an average of 37.63. He has four hundreds and 14 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

The Jharkhand skipper, Virat Singh, has done well individually in his recent outings. He scored his eight first class centuries against Goa and scored 56 runs in the last game against Services. Against a not very experienced Rajasthan bowling unit, Singh has a golden opportunity to leave an impact again. Overall, he has featured in 39 first-class matches and scored 2159 runs at an average of 35.98.

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand Top Team Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

The left arm medium pacer from Bikaner can create trouble for Jharkhand’s batting order. He registered fifer against Kerala in the first inning which dismantled Kerala’s top order. Although he went wicketless in the last game against Puducherry but would be eyeing on to make an impact early in the inning. Choudhary has taken 226 wickets in 71 first class matches with an economy rate of 2.81.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem started this season on high and picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner continued his form against Goa and took five wickets. Nadeem again registered a five wicket haul against Services in the second inning. The veteran, who has played 127 first-class matches, and picked 494 wickets is expected to deliver again for Jharkhand.