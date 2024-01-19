Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Match Prediction RAJ 34 % Chance of Winning MAH 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From January 19 to January 22, 2024, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will face each other in the Ranji Trophy. Their encounter is going to be held at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur, and the match is slated to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Rajasthan’s form was decent in their previous match against Services as they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. They allowed Services to score 466 runs for the loss of just four wickets before they declared the innings. Rajasthan, in their response, did not put on a compelling show by any means as they amassed 153 runs in their first innings and 130 additional runs while following on. They managed to draw the match at the end of the final day.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, were incredibly convincing in their previous match against Jharkhand. They won the toss and opted to field first, which turned out to be a brilliant decision despite the fact that they allowed Jharkhand to score 403 runs. Maharashtra went on to take the lead during their innings and mustered a total of 601 runs for the loss of a mere five wickets before they declared the innings. Jharkhand batted a second time and scored 167/2, which drew the match.

Rajasthan chance of winning - 34%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 66%

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Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Yash Kothari and Abhijeet Tomar are the top run scorers for Rajasthan with 76 and 73 runs, respectively. They are the major contributors with the bat. Aniket Choudhary is the leading wicket-taker for the team with three wickets, followed by Rahul Chahar and Manav Suthar with two wickets each.

Ankit Bawne has displayed tremendous form, having accumulated 284 runs in just two innings, which includes two centuries. Kedar Jadhav, their skipper, has also performed similarly well, having amassed 238 runs in two innings which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. On the bowling front, Hitesh Walunj has been incredibly dominant as he has bagged 15 wickets in just four innings. Siddhesh Veer and Pradeep Dadhe are next in line with five wickets to each of their credit.

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur. The last match held at the venue during the Ranji Trophy was in the 2023 season between Services and Rajasthan, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. They allowed Services to score 178 and 276 runs, while they faltered in their chase and scored just 136 and 135 runs, losing by a margin of 183 runs in the end. The toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first based on this recent result.

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be mostly sunny on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Ram Chouhan, Karan Lamba, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Kamlesh Patel, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Shubham Sharma, Kukna Ajay Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma Bowler Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Tanveer Ul-Haq Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan showed a fighting spirit against Services in their previous match and could offer decent opposition to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe, Pavan Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Pavan Shah Batter Naushad Shaikh Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Ashay Palkar Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has undoubtedly been in excellent form and it is likely to continue to be that way for a while.

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters, Maharashtra emerged victorious on two occasions while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Rajasthan - 0

Maharashtra - 2

Draw - 3

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Rajasthan to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra

Rajasthan’s openers, Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari, collaborated for just three runs during their first innings in their previous match against Services. However, they showcased exceptional batting prowess in the following innings as they scored 130 runs together and drew the match. Maharashtra’s opening pair, Siddhesh Veer and Pavan Shah, achieved a partnership of 44 runs in their last match against Jharkhand, having batted just one innings. Based on this recent outcome, Rajasthan seems more likely to establish a better first wicket partnership than Maharashtra.

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Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Yash Kothari to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Yash Kothari is Rajasthan’s top run scorer at the moment with 76 runs in two innings so far. In their first innings against Services, he scored 26 runs from 48 deliveries. In the following innings, he amassed 50 runs from 124 balls. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be their leading batsman in the next match as well.

Kedar Jadhav to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Kedar Jadhav, Maharashtra’s skipper, was one of three batsmen from the team to have achieved a century in their previous match against Jharkhand. He was the leading batsman with 182 runs from 216 deliveries. He was absolutely phenomenal and stands as their second highest run scorer overall with 238 runs in just two innings so far. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Aniket Choudhary is currently the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan with three wickets in two innings. In their previous match against Services, he delivered 30 overs, conceded 66 runs and bowled six maidens, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 2.20. He claimed a wicket during his spell and could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj stands as Maharashtra’s leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets in four innings. In his first spell against Jharkhand, he bagged a whopping six wickets in 33.2 overs with an economy rate of 2.73. In the following innings, he added one more wicket to his tally in 19 overs. Considering his exceptional form, he could be relied upon to remain their premier bowler in the next match as well.