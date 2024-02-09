Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Match Prediction RAJ 45 % Chance of Winning SAUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Saurashtra will clash in the next Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur from February 9. It will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Rajasthan are having a great season so far in the Ranji Trophy. The team began with two draws in their campaign but registered two strong wins after that. They are coming after a draw against Vidarbha in a high scoring game. With two wins and three draws, the team occupies the second place in the points table. They have 18 points and a net run rate of 0.364.

On the other hand, Saurashtra did not have a pretty start and faced a loss early into their campaign. However, they recovered well as they won two games after that. Saurashtra are coming after a strong win against Maharashtra and will be looking to register another win in their next game. They are currently placed 4th in the group table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.367.

Saurashtra's chance of winning: 55%

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 45%

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Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score high before 1st dismissal

Saurashtra have a splendid line-up of batters in the tournament. They have displayed great potential with the bat in the deep order. However, their opening line-up struggled earlier in the competition. Harvik Desai and Snell Patel opened for the team and posted the scores of 27 & 16 runs in the 1st innings of first two games. Snell Patel did not yield a promising performance and was replaced by Kevin Jivrajani who lived up to the expectations. The pair of Jivrajani and Desai posted 63 & 46 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the next two games. However, the pair could not post a good score in the opening partnership of their previous game. They scored 11 runs before losing out on their first wicket. Jivrajani and Desai average at 26.20 & 28.87 respectively in the competition and should be able to carry out a decent opening partnership in the next game. That said, the team should be able to muster a good score for the opening partnership in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. Moreover, it is expected to remain consistent throughout the clash. Any score between 160-180 will be a competitive one. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 9 to 22 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Sahil Dhiwan, Karan Lamba, Ram Mohan Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Deepak Hooda (c) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Sahil Dhiwan Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan have won two games in the ongoing tournament and have drawn three. They put up a brave high scoring form in the last match against Vidarbha. However, winning against Saurashtra will pose a challenge in the next game.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Arpit Vasavada Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra are coming from a fantastic win against Maharashtra in their last outing. They will come in strong and confident in the next game.

Rajasthan Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes between Rajasthan and Saurashtra, the tally reads as 1-0, in favour of Saurashtra. .

Saurashtra Won: 1

Rajasthan Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 4

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Rajasthan met Vidarbha in their last Ranji game but the game ended up in a draw. Rajasthan batted first and secured 432 runs in the 1st innings. Vidarbha replied with 391 runs. The game did not have enough time for a second innings and had to be declared a draw. Deepak Hooda scored 77 runs for the team. Manav Suthar scored 46 and picked 5 wickets in the game. Whereas Kukna Ajay Singh scored 83 while picking 3 wickets in the process.

Saurashtra went against Maharashtra. They scored 202 & 169 runs in the two innings. Maharashtra replied with the score of 159 & 164 runs in the game. They were shy of 48 runs to the target and lost the game to Saurashtra. Dharmendrasinh continued their top form, scoring 72 runs in the 1st innings and picked 5 wickets in the game. Parth Bhut was the bowling highlight of the team with 9 wickets in the game.

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Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 260 First-class games. He has scored a total of 538 runs in 8 innings at an average of 76.85. He will be the top batting pick from the side and score high in the next contest.

Manav Suthar to be Rajasthan's top batter

Manav Suthar will be Rajasthan’s top batting pick. He has scored a total of 82 runs in 2 innings, averaging at 41.00 in the competition. He scored 46 runs in the last game.

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top bowler from Saurashtra. He picked a total of 18 wickets in 8 innings and has an economy rate of 2.52 in the competition. He picked 5 wickets in his last outing.

Manav Suthar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Manav Suthar will also go in as the best bowler from Rajasthan. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.72 in the competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game.