Rajasthan vs Services Match Prediction

Rajasthan and Services will lock horns with each other in Elite Group C match at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. The match will begin at 9:30 a.m. on January 3 and will last until January 6.

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Rajasthan thrashed Chhattisgarh by 167 runs in their last game. Batting first Rajasthan piled up 360 runs in the first innings and restricted Chhattisgarh to 199 and after that Chhattisgarh couldn’t comeback and lost the contest by 167 runs. On the other hand, Services lost their last game against Goa by a massive margin. The Darshan Misal-led side defeated Services by an innings and four runs.

In the 2021-22 season, Rajasthan found themselves in Elite Group E and started their campaign by defeating Andhra Pradesh. But the team got derailed in the last two games and lost back to back matches. On the other side, Services finished third in Elite Group E after winning and losing a match each. They were in Elite Group E, where they lost four of their six group stage matches.

Rajasthan vs Services Match Chance of Winning

The match will be played in Jodhpur, and the home side is expected to benefit from it. After playing two draws in a row, Rajasthan defeated Puducherry by an innings and 101 runs. Despite the fact that their first two games resulted in draws, Rajasthan’s batters were outstanding throughout the game. In the first game against Goa, we witnessed a run-fest. Batting first Goa scored 547 and in the reply, Rajasthan reached 456, eventually the game ended in a draw. After losing to Karnataka, they came back on track and defeated Chhattisgarh by 167 runs and have the potential to defeat any side on a given day. On the other hand, Services couldn’t perform up to the mark in this season and would look to make an impact in their last group game.

Fans can expect an exciting encounter between two teams. With a more balanced side, Rajasthan should manage to grab a win in Jaipur.

Our Prediction

Rajasthan have a slight edge against Services and will be favourites to beat Services in Jodhpur. It’s an important game for Rajasthan, if they want to qualify for the next round. With the presence of Mahipal Lomror in the middle order, they have done well so far. In the last game against Chhattisgarh, Samarpit Joshi smashed a brilliant century in the first innings while Lomror slammed unbeaten 130 runs in the second innings and helped his side to cross the finishing line. Manav Suthar showed his magic with the ball as well, he scalped 10 wickets. Apart from them, Rajasthan’s top order batsmen are also in good knick.

Rajasthan to win - 1.25 (Melbet)

Services to win - 3.50 (Melbet)

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Rajasthan vs Services Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rajasthan won their first match of the 2021-22 season against Andhra Pradesh by 158 runs. But they couldn’t continue their winning momentum and lost back to back games. Uttarakhand and Services defeated them by a huge margin. They settled with draws against Goa and Kerala in this season and have defeated Puducherry in their last game.

Services suffered a nine wicket defeat against Uttrakhand in their season opener. They settled with a draw in their second game against Andhra Pradesh and defeated Rajasthan by 10 wickets. Services were placed in the Elite Group E along with Uttrakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. They finished their campaign at number three position just above Rajasthan.

Rajasthan and Services are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa and Pondicherry. With 20 points in six games Rajasthan sits on fourth position in the point table and if they want to advance into the quarter-finals, this game will be a must win for them.

Rajasthan vs Services Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue between Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.Chhattisgarh elected to field first and they lost the game by 167 runs. Considering the past record, the team winning the toss will be more likely to opt bat first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Jaipur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 20 to 22 degree celsius. 43 percent humidity is expected.

Rajasthan Players List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Arafat Khan, Deepak Hooda, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Salman Khan Batsman Ashok Menaria (c) Batsman Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Aniket Choudhary Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Tanveer Ul-Haq Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Ashok Menaria-led side started their campaign with two back to back draws against Goa and Kerala. Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror and number ten batsman Arafat Khan saved them against Goa. When the middle order performs, the side looks more dangerous. Mahipal Lomror and Samarpit Joshi smashed brilliant centuries in their last game against Chhattisgarh.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab (wk), Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nishan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Sufiyan Alam

Services Predicted XI

Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Devender Lohchab Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Diwesh Pathania Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Services Team Form

Services are coming after a massive defeat against Goa. Before that they lost to Kerala as well. Batting first Kerala piled up 327 runs and restricted Services on 229 and after that Services couldn’t comeback and lost the contest by 204 runs. Ravi Chauhan and Sufiyan Alam scored half centuries, except of them no one showed the courage to face the fiery spell of Jalaj Saxena who bagged eight wickets in second innings.

Rajasthan vs Services Head to Head

Since 2004, Both teams have won one match each in the last four encounters. Rajasthan defeated them in 2018 by 5 wickets whereas Services won by 10 wickets in 2022 and two games were drawn.

Rajasthan vs Services Betting Odds

Rajasthan to win

Rajasthan are the more likely side to win this Elite Group C match. Samarpit Joshi smashed a century in the last game and Mahipal Lomror, the 23-year-old Rcbian is in good form as well. He played some vital innings with his bat in the recent outings. Rajasthan have another positive in the form of Manav Suthar, who did exceptionally well against Puducherry and Chhattisgarh in both departments. He scalped 11 & 10 wickets respectively against both opponents. Services are coming after a massive defeat against Goa. Before that they lost to Kerala as well. Batting first Kerala piled up 327 runs and restricted Services on 229 and after that Services couldn’t comeback and lost the contest by 204 runs.

Rajasthan vs Services Top Team Batsmen

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top team batsman

Mahipal Lomror played an amazing knock in his last outing against Chhattisgarh. He smashed 130 runs in 120 balls. The southpaw would look to get back amongst runs as he took the field against Services. Overall, he has scored 2480 runs in 41 matches at an average of 39.36. He has five hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services's top batter

Services captain Rajat Paliwal was his side's top-scorer in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. He scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25. He was the only batter from his team who scored more than 200 runs. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 he scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 5618 runs in 85 matches at an average of 44.58. He has 16 hundreds and 22 first-class fifties to his name.

Rajasthan vs Services Top Team Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

The left arm medium pacer from Bikaner can create trouble for Services batting order. He registered fifer against Kerala in the first innings which dismantled Kerala’s top order. Although he went wicketless in the game against Puducherry but he was outstanding in the last game against Chhattisgarh as he scalped four wickets in the first innings. He would be eyeing on to make an impact early in the innings against Services. Choudhary has taken 240 wickets in 74 first class matches with an economy rate of 2.80.

Pulkit Narang to be Services top bowler

Services pacer Pulkit Narang picked 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 19.23 in the previous Ranji Trophy season. He would look to lead his team's bowling unit against Rajasthan. Narang has played 21 first-class matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 32.70.