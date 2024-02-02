Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Prediction RAJ 35 % Chance of Winning VID 65 % Bet Now! Rajasthan will be taking on Vidarbha in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, February 2nd. The two teams from Elite Group A will lock horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The action will begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Chance Winning

The top three spots in Elite Group A in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 look pretty tight, being separated by three points after four rounds. Vidarbha sit at the top of the group table with 19 points and a net run-rate of 1.419. Rajasthan occupy the third spot with 16 points and a net run-rate of 1.57.

Rajasthan registered a comprehensive victory over Manipur by an innings and 42 runs. Rajasthan opted to bowl first and their bowling attack delivered a fine performance. Khaleel Ahmed was excellent with the ball, snaring 4 for 40 while Arafat Khan bagged 3 for 45 as they bowled out Manipur for 159.

Abhijeet Tomar, Karan Lamba and Manav Suthar had starts but could not convert as Rajasthan were reduced to 169/5. Mahipal Lomror made 117 not-out while Kunal Singh Rathore smashed 156 off 138 before Rajasthan declared on 399/6. Arafat Khan claimed 4 for 36 and Aniket Choudhary bagged three wickets as they skittled out the opponents for 198 in the second innings and earned seven points.

Vidarbha are coming off a massive 308-run victory over Jharkhand at Ranchi. Batting first, Vidarbha lost both openers early but Atharva Taide and Karun Nair stabilised the innings with a 107-run stand. Akshay Wadkar scored a fifty after Vidarbha lost four wickets for four runs to help them get 204. Aditya Sarwate starred with 4 for 22 as they shot out Jharkhand for 150.

In the second gig, Dhruv Shorey and Atharva Taide smashed centuries to power Vidarbha to 374/9. They bowled out Jharkhand 120 in the second innings inside 30 overs, with Umesh Yadav picking 4 for 43 and Aditya Thakare bagging 3 for 28.

Talking about this game, Vidarbha will start as favourites due to their overall strengths and form. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 35%

Vidarbha's chance of winning: 65%

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Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Abhijeet Tomar has scored two fifties in the tournament and made 37 in the previous game. He has 295 runs from 10 FC innings at an average of 37. Betting on him to score over 24.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

The Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar scored two fifties in the previous game. He has a good record in FC cricket with 2688 runs at an average of 50.71, including eight hundreds. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings of this match.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The general trend in the ongoing tournament shows that most teams have chosen to field first in order to extract help for seamers on fresh pitches. Both Rajasthan and Vidarbha have won the toss three times each in the season and they have bowled first. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Jaipur could witness some rain on Saturday, the second day of the match, with a 21% chance of precipitation. As for the other three days, the weather should be clear. The temperature should range between 21 to 25 degree Celsius during the day.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Sahil Dhiwan, Karan Lamba, Ram Mohan Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Deepak Hooda (c) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Sahil Dhiwan Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan have won two games in the ongoing tournament and have drawn two. Recently, they defeated Maharashtra by 10 wickets and followed it up with an innings victory over Manipur. Their bowlers shot out Manipur for 159 and 198 in two innings.

Vidarbha Player List

Faiz Fazal, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Wakhare, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Rathod, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dhruv Shorey Batter Sanjay Raghunath Batter Atharva Taide Batter Karun Nair Batter Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Wadkar (c) Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha have won three and lost one game in the ongoing tournament. They defeated Services and Manipur before losing to Saurashtra by 238 runs. In the most recent fixture, Vidarbha smashed Jharkhand by 308 runs.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

Vidarbha have had the upper hand in this rivalry against Rajasthan. The two teams have faced each other five times in FC cricket since 2009, with four of those games being won by Vidarbha and the remaining ending in a draw.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Vidarbha have a stronger batting line-up on paper compared to Rajasthan. They have some quality batters such as Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar, Karun Nair, Shubham Dubey and Dhruv Shorey. Bet on Vidarbha to take the lead after the first innings.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror is coming off an excellent century in the previous game versus Manipur. He has 2640 in his FC career at an average of 39.40. Lomror has six hundreds and 15 fifties in the competition. Back him to be the top batter for Rajasthan.

Atharva Taide to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Atharva Taide has been in excellent form in recent times. He has scored 262 runs from four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, averaging 65. Taide has hit one century and two half centuries in two games. Back Taide to be the top batter for Vidarbha.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Khaleel Ahmed has been bowling well in recent times, with his pace also seems to be up. He has picked 4 for 19 and 4 for 40 in two of the innings. You can take a punt on him to be the top bowler for Rajasthan.

Aditya Thakare to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

The right arm seamer has done an outstanding job for Vidarbha in the season. He has taken 22 wickets from four games at an average of 13.40, with best figures of 5 for 32. Bet on Thakare to be the top bowler for Vidarbha.