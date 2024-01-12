Saurashtra vs Haryana Match Prediction
SAUR
55%
Chance of Winning
HAR
45%
Test
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C
Facts:
- Saurashtra are the defending champions and won the previous competition.
- Saurashtra have won all the four games against Haryana in the format.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Chance of Winning
Saurashtra had a fantastic campaign last year and topped their group table. They eventually went on to win the competition and lift the trophy. The team has a strong line-up of batters and bowlers. The team displayed their cricketing skill in the first game of the tournament but faced a draw in their initial game of this season. Saurashtra are placed 3rd in the Elite Group A with 3 points in their bags.
On the other hand, Haryana finished near the bottom of the Group A table last year. This led them to an early knock-out in the competition. They were to face Rajasthan in the first game of the season this year but the game could not be completed due to bad weather conditions at Rohtak. Although the team has a weaker line-up, they will try to turn things around in their upcoming fixture.
- Saurashtra's chance of winning: 55%
- Haryana’s chance of winning: 45%
Saurashtra vs Haryana Betting Tips
Haryana to score low before 1st dismissal
Haryana has a weak batting order in the current competition. They played a single unfinished innings in the current competition. The team posted the score of 10 runs before their first dismissal in the game. This indicates a fragile batting order. Vedant Bhardwaj and Ankit Kumar opened for the side and failed to amass a respectable score for their opening partnership. Moreover, this betting tip inclines more on the bowling order of Saurashtra. Saurashtra has a strong bowling order and managed to pick their first wicket at 5 runs against Jharkhand in their first game of the season. That said, Haryana will be out of place playing at the home conditions of Saurashtra and will be expected to lose an early wicket in their upcoming game.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Toss Prediction
The pitch of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally considered favourable for batsmen. On this pitch, the bowlers do not get any help at all. The surface becomes easier to score runs after a few overs in the game. That said, the skippers will look to bat second here upon winning the toss.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 17 to 31 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.
Saurashtra Player List
Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harvik Desai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Samarth Vyas
|
Batter
|
Jaydev Unadkat (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
Prerak Mankad
|
All-rounder
|
Jay Gohil
|
Batter
|
Chirag Jani
|
Bowler
|
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Vasavada
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Team Form
Saurashtra faced a draw in their first game of the season. However, the team has displayed a terrific batting feat and will be expected to continue the same in the next game.
Haryana Player List
Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batter
|
Ashok Menaria (C)
|
Batter
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Bowler
|
Amit Rana
|
Bowler
Haryana Team Form
Haryana has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record
Haryana and Saurashtra have contested four times in the format. Saurashtra dominated over Haryana in all the games and leads the tally by 4-0.
- Saurashtra Won: 4
- Haryana Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Saurashtra vs Haryana Betting Odds
Saurashtra is a terrific cricket team and will be thrilled to perform better in the next game. They faced Jharkhand in the first game and faced a draw in the fixture. Saurashtra went in to bat first and secured 578 runs in the 1st innings. Jharkhand replied with the scores of 142 & 306 runs in the game. Having sensed the situation, Jharkhand went for a draw because they saw no way of winning the game. Saurashtra were not allowed their 2nd innings and the match ended up in a draw despite their strong efforts. Chirag Jani was the top bowler and picked 5 wickets in the game. Whereas there were many notable batting performances from Saurashtra. Cheteshwar Pujara was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 243 runs in the game. Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten 104 and provided Saurashtra the needed support in the batting order.
Haryana faced Rajasthan in their first outing. They were having a disappointing batting innings and scored 100 off 6 wickets in the 1st innings. To their fortune, the game was abandoned due to bad weather and both the sides were awarded a point each.
Saurashtra vs Haryana
Test
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, null
Saurashtra vs Haryana Top Batters
Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra
Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 250 First-class games. He averages 52.00 in them. He gave an apt representation of his skill as he scored an unbeaten 243 runs in his last game against Jharkhand.
Ankit Kumar to be Haryana's top batter
Ankit Kumar was terrific last season and managed to score 476 runs at an average of 52.88 in the previous season of the competition. He was dismissed at a meagre score in the previous game but will likely make a comeback in the next game.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Top Bowlers
Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra
Chirag Jani was the top bowler in the last game as he picked 5 wickets for the team against Jharkhand. He picked 15 wickets in the previous season of the competition for Saurashtra. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game for the team.
Nishant Sindhu to be the top bowler for Haryana
Nishant Sindhu is a promising bowler from the ranks of Haryana in the team. He picked 15 wickets in 10 innings for Haryana last season. He possessed an economy rate of 3.40 last year. He did not get an opportunity to bowl in the first game but will be thrilled to deliver a good bowling performance in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Saurashtra
- Saurashtra to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Haryana to win the match @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch