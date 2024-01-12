Saurashtra vs Haryana Match Prediction SAUR 55 % Chance of Winning HAR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saurashtra and Haryana will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot on January 12, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Saurashtra vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Saurashtra had a fantastic campaign last year and topped their group table. They eventually went on to win the competition and lift the trophy. The team has a strong line-up of batters and bowlers. The team displayed their cricketing skill in the first game of the tournament but faced a draw in their initial game of this season. Saurashtra are placed 3rd in the Elite Group A with 3 points in their bags.

On the other hand, Haryana finished near the bottom of the Group A table last year. This led them to an early knock-out in the competition. They were to face Rajasthan in the first game of the season this year but the game could not be completed due to bad weather conditions at Rohtak. Although the team has a weaker line-up, they will try to turn things around in their upcoming fixture.

Saurashtra's chance of winning: 55%

Haryana’s chance of winning: 45%

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Saurashtra vs Haryana Betting Tips

Haryana to score low before 1st dismissal

Haryana has a weak batting order in the current competition. They played a single unfinished innings in the current competition. The team posted the score of 10 runs before their first dismissal in the game. This indicates a fragile batting order. Vedant Bhardwaj and Ankit Kumar opened for the side and failed to amass a respectable score for their opening partnership. Moreover, this betting tip inclines more on the bowling order of Saurashtra. Saurashtra has a strong bowling order and managed to pick their first wicket at 5 runs against Jharkhand in their first game of the season. That said, Haryana will be out of place playing at the home conditions of Saurashtra and will be expected to lose an early wicket in their upcoming game.

Saurashtra vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The pitch of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally considered favourable for batsmen. On this pitch, the bowlers do not get any help at all. The surface becomes easier to score runs after a few overs in the game. That said, the skippers will look to bat second here upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 17 to 31 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Arpit Vasavada Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra faced a draw in their first game of the season. However, the team has displayed a terrific batting feat and will be expected to continue the same in the next game.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record

Haryana and Saurashtra have contested four times in the format. Saurashtra dominated over Haryana in all the games and leads the tally by 4-0.

Saurashtra Won: 4

Haryana Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Saurashtra vs Haryana Betting Odds

Saurashtra is a terrific cricket team and will be thrilled to perform better in the next game. They faced Jharkhand in the first game and faced a draw in the fixture. Saurashtra went in to bat first and secured 578 runs in the 1st innings. Jharkhand replied with the scores of 142 & 306 runs in the game. Having sensed the situation, Jharkhand went for a draw because they saw no way of winning the game. Saurashtra were not allowed their 2nd innings and the match ended up in a draw despite their strong efforts. Chirag Jani was the top bowler and picked 5 wickets in the game. Whereas there were many notable batting performances from Saurashtra. Cheteshwar Pujara was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 243 runs in the game. Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten 104 and provided Saurashtra the needed support in the batting order.

Haryana faced Rajasthan in their first outing. They were having a disappointing batting innings and scored 100 off 6 wickets in the 1st innings. To their fortune, the game was abandoned due to bad weather and both the sides were awarded a point each.

Saurashtra vs Haryana Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, null Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now!

Saurashtra vs Haryana Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 250 First-class games. He averages 52.00 in them. He gave an apt representation of his skill as he scored an unbeaten 243 runs in his last game against Jharkhand.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana's top batter

Ankit Kumar was terrific last season and managed to score 476 runs at an average of 52.88 in the previous season of the competition. He was dismissed at a meagre score in the previous game but will likely make a comeback in the next game.

Saurashtra vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Chirag Jani was the top bowler in the last game as he picked 5 wickets for the team against Jharkhand. He picked 15 wickets in the previous season of the competition for Saurashtra. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game for the team.

Nishant Sindhu to be the top bowler for Haryana

Nishant Sindhu is a promising bowler from the ranks of Haryana in the team. He picked 15 wickets in 10 innings for Haryana last season. He possessed an economy rate of 3.40 last year. He did not get an opportunity to bowl in the first game but will be thrilled to deliver a good bowling performance in the next game.