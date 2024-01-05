Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

SAUR

52%

Chance of Winning

JHA

48%

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1.89
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1.9
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Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Saurashtra and Jharkhand will encounter each other from January 5 to January 8, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. They will meet at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M.

Facts:

  • Saurashtra beat Bengal by nine wickets in the final of the 2023 Ranji Trophy to claim the title.
  • Arpit Vasavada of Saurashtra was the second highest run-getter of the previous season of the Ranji Trophy with 907 runs in 15 innings.
  • Monu Kumar of Jharkhand achieved the second best strike rate of the Ranji Trophy last season (160.00).

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Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Saurashtra had a decent run in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their final match of the season, they went head-to-head against Sikkim, wherein lost the toss and were tasked with fielding first. They were able to limit Sikkim to a total of 165/9, and chasing it down proved to be an absolute cakewalk as they finished the match in just 16.3 overs, having won by a margin of ten wickets with 201 balls left unused.

Jharkhand’s last match, on the other hand, was marred with misfortune as they conceded a disappointing defeat against Chhattisgarh. They won the toss and decided to field first, allowing Chhattisgarh to bat first and post a total on the board. Unfortunately, they could not curtail Chhatiisgarh’s scoring as they scored 274/8 by the end of 50 overs. Jharkhand faltered in their chase and got bowled out in just 39.1 overs. They lost by 96 runs in the end.

  • Saurashtra chance of winning - 52%
  • Jharkhand chance of winning - 48%

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Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Harvik Desai, Saurashtra’s wicket-keeper batsman and opener, was their leading run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 257 runs in seven innings. He was their second highest run-getter in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed 614 runs in 16 innings. Jaydev Unadkat is a force to be reckoned with in the bowling department, considering he captured ten wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 26 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season.

Virat Singh has been an incredibly reliable batsman for Jharkhand. In the Ranji Trophy last season, he amassed 498 runs in 14 innings and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he emerged as their leading run scorer with 360 runs in seven innings. Varun Aaron did well on the bowling front, having captured 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Two test matches have been hosted at this venue so far, out of which one match was won by the team batting first. Batting first seems rather advantageous at this venue considering the average first innings score stands at 593. The last match held here was between India and West Indies, which the former won by an innings and 272 runs after batting first. Taking this outcome into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather appears to be quite conducive for a game of cricket as clear skies are expected with no chance of precipitation whatsoever. The temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja.

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai

Wicket-keeper

Samarth Vyas

Batter

Jaydev Unadkat (C)

All-rounder

Cheteshwar Pujara

Batter

Prerak Mankad

All-rounder

Jay Gohil

Batter

Chirag Jani

Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Bowler

Arpit Vasavada

Bowler

Aditya Jadeja

Bowler

Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra’s form fluctuated quite a bit during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but they ended their season with four wins out of seven matches.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat

Batter

Nazim Siddiquie

Batter

Virat Singh (C)

Batter

Vikash Vishal

All-rounder

Saurabh Tiwary

Batter

Kumar Kushagra

Wicket-keeper

Anukul Roy

All-rounder

Shahbaz Nadeem

Bowler

Sushant Mishra

Bowler

Monu Kumar

Bowler

Varun Aaron

Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, much like that of Saurashtra, was inconsistent. Overall, they had a middling season.

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head

Saurashtra and Jharkhand have met on four occasions in the past, and the former won twice. Jharkhand claimed a single victory and one match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Saurashtra - 2

Jharkhand - 1

Draw - 1

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

There was a world of difference between Saurashtra’s and Jharkhand’s performances in their respective final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jharkhand failed to establish an opening partnership as their opener, Kumar Deobrat, lost his wicket in just the second ball of the innings. Saurashtra, conversely, in their last match against Sikkim, did not lose a wicket at all as their opening pair, Harvik Desai and Samarth Vyas, brought home the victory with an incredible partnership of 167 runs. Considering this massive disparity in performance, Saurashtra could be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership against Jharkhand.

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand

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Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null

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Saurashtra

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1.89
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1.9
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Jharkhand

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1.85
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Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Best Batters

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Harvik Desai, Saurashtra’s wicket-keeper and opening batsman, played a brilliant knock against Sikkim in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 101 runs from just 53 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 190.56. He can be expected to continue as their best batter.

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh was Jharkhand’s leading run scorer with 360 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He played an incredible innings against Manipur, wherein he emerged as the top scorer of the match with 128 runs from 122 deliveries. He can be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman.

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Best Bowlers

Prerak Mankad to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Prerak Mankad was tied as the top wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with ten wickets in just four innings. In their last match of the season versus Sikkim, he captured three wickets and only conceded 23 runs in seven overs. He could be anticipated to remain their top bowler.

Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Varun Aaron was Jharkhand’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 14 wickets in six innings. His best performance in the season was against Services, where he captured six wickets in just 7.2 overs, having given away a mere 33 runs in the process. He could remain their top bowler in the next match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saurashtra

Saurashtra and Jharkhand ended their 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns with the same number of wins as both teams won four out of seven matches they participated in. However, Saurashtra seems to enter this fixture with an upper hand considering they are the defending champions of the Ranji Trophy, having beaten Bengal in the 2023 final. They are the favorites to emerge as the victors in the upcoming match.
  • Saurashtra to win @ 1.89 (Parimatch)
  • Jharkhand to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
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