Saurashtra vs Manipur Match Prediction SAUR 95 % Chance of Winning MANP 5 % Bet Now! Manipur and Saurashtra will lock horns in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Sanosara Cricket Ground A from February 16, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Saurashtra vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Saurashtra did not have a pretty start and faced a loss early into their campaign. However, that was their only loss in the competition. The team is coming from two consecutive victories against Maharashtra and Rajasthan. They have three wins, a loss and two draws in six games and reside at the third position of the points table. They have 22 points and a net run rate of +0.339 in the tournament.

Manipur reached the plate group final in the previous edition of the competition. That pushed them to compete against the Elite Group members in this year’s Ranji Trophy. However, the team has a long way to go as they lost all games in the current competition. With that, they are placed at the 8th place of the Elite Group A with a net run rate of -1.411. They will look to redeem themselves in the competition.

Manipur's chance of winning: 5%

Saurashtra’s chance of winning: 95%

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Saurashtra vs Manipur Betting Tips

Manipur to score low before 1st dismissal

Manipur has displayed a disappointing batting front in the competition. They scored mere totals in the competition and do not have a strong squad to compete in the group they are pooled in. Their opening order revolves around Karnajit Yumnam, Ronald Longjam and Basir Rehman who average at 8.3, 27.16 & 10.25 respectively in the competition and look out of form. The team posted scores of 15, 15, 5, 10, 1 & 0 for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of six games. Saurashtra will exploit this weakness with their talented bowlers in the squad. That said, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The toss is going to play an important role in the result at the Sanosara Cricket Ground. According to our toss prediction, the team that wins the toss will elect to chase as defending has been difficult in most of the recent matches played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 36 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Karnajit Yumnam Batter Nitesh Sedai All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Bikash Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Basir Rahman Batter

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have lost six games in a row. They have failed to put up a respectable score in those games and need to improve upon their batting.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Arpit Vasavada Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra are coming from a fantastic win against Rajasthan in their last outing. They will come in strong and confident in the next game.

Saurashtra vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Saurashtra and Manipur have never contested in the format. Saurashtra will however go in as match favourites for the upcoming fixture.

Manipur Won: 0

Saurashtra Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Saurashtra vs Manipur Betting Odds

Saurashtra went against Rajasthan in the last game. Saurashtra managed to win the game and being the first team to beat Rajasthan in the competition so far. Saurashtra batted first and scored 328 runs in the first innings. Rajasthan replied with 257 runs in the 1st innings. Saurashtra added another 234 runs to the target. Overwhelmed by the total, Rajasthan were bundled out at 87 in the second innings, losing the game by 218 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 110 while Sheldon Jackson smashed 116 runs in the 1st innings whereas Arpit Vasadeva smashed 74 runs in the 2nd innings of the game for Saurashtra. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was fantastic with the ball as he picked 12 wickets in the game. Yuvrajsinh Dodiya also picked 7 wickets to help his team win the game. Saurashtra will go in very confident into the next fixture with an impeccable squad at their disposal.

Manipur went against Services in the last game and were overwhelmed with the level of competition. They could only post 67 & 70 runs respectively in the two innings. Whereas Services were able to counter that with a single innings of 333 runs. Rajasthan won the game by an innings and 196 runs. Bishworjit Konthoujam and Bikash Singh picked 3 wickets each in the game. Ronald Longjam scored 30 runs whereas the other batters in the team did not play any impactful innings in the game. The team needs a lot of experience before they could compete at this level and will go in as underdogs in the next game.

Saurashtra vs Manipur Top Batters

Ronald Longjam to be the top batter for Manipur

Ronald Longjam is the terrific batter from Manipur. He has scored 163 runs in 6 innings with an average of 27.16. He scored 30 & 17 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Saurashtra's top batter

Cheteshwar Pujara will be the top batting pick from Saurashtra in the next game. He has scored 673 runs in 10 innings at an average of 74.77. He amassed two centuries and as many fifties in the competition. He smashed 110 & 25 runs in the last game and will come in confident in the next fixture.

Saurashtra vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

Bishworjit Konthoujam was Manipur’s top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having captured nine wickets in seven innings. He has picked 15 wickets in 6 games and possesses an economy rate of 3.45 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He could remain their standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top bowler from Saurashtra. He picked a total of 30 wickets in 10 innings and has an economy rate of 2.58 in the competition. He picked 12 wickets in his last outing.