Saurashtra vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Mumbai will host Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy Fixture in Mumbai.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai, one of the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy has got off to an excellent start yet again in their Ranji Trophy campaign. Undoubtedly they are at the top of the table with 2 wins in 2 games, gaining the maximum available points in all the matches.

Mumbai dominated Hyderabad in their last match winning by an innings and 217 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai batsmen enjoyed themselves as they set up a humongous total of 651 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the scoring with an elegant double-century. Opener Yashahsvi Jaiswal and in-form batsman Sarfaraz Khan scored 162 and 126 runs respectively.

The bowler on the other hand played their part handsomely as they bowled out Hyderabad twice to win the match by an innings and 217 runs. Shams Mulani had the match of his life as he picked 11 wickets combined. (7 in the first innings and 4 in the second innings). Tanush Kotian registered a five-for in the second innings.

Their opponents Saurashtra on the hand are at the fourth spot in the points table with 6 points They have drawn both the matches played so far.

In Saurashtra's last match against Maharashtra, both teams could play one inning only. Bowling first, they let the Maharashtra team put up 493 runs on board. Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani picked up three wickets each.

Saurashtra managed a first-innings lead courtesy of a century from skipper Vasavada. Sheldon Jackson, Desai and Samarth Vyas had notable contributions with the bat for Saurashtra.

We expect another intense Ranji Trophy match ahead of us.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Mumbai has always been a team to beat in Ranji Trophy and they have started like champions this time too. Saurashtra needs to figure out a way to pick quick wickets if they want to stop Mumbai at their home. If not, we expect another 400-plus score from the hosts.

We give Mumbai a 65/35 chance of winning this fixture against Saurashtra.

Our Prediction

Mumbai has the winning momentum and the home team advantage against Saurashtra in the forthcoming fixture. Saurashtra has not performed poorly but they haven't been able to convert their performances into victory.

Our prediction - Mumbai Win or Draw

Our prediction - Mumbai to take the first-innings lead

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Saurashtra vs Mumbai Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Mumbai is all set to play another home game this time against Saurashtra. The batters would be looking forward to this match with anticipation as Mumbai pitches offer a good batting surface as we saw in the previous game as well.

We expect to see a high-scoring encounter irrespective of who bats first. If Mumbai bats first, they are expected to score over 420 runs. If Saurashtra bats first, expect a score between 330 to 400.

We expect Mumbai to take the first-innings lead. The match could either end in favour of Mumbai or a draw.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitches in Mumbai are good batting wickets. It offers bounce so expect the ball will come to the bat. Batsmen should not hesitate to play their shots. They can trust the pitch for bounce and play on through the line of the ball.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is very pleasant. We see the weather to be ideal for a game of cricket. It is expected to be sunny through the day without chances of rain.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad - Arpit Vasavada ©, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.

Pujara and Unadkat both are part of Indian touring Bangladesh for Test Cricket. Arpit will continue leading the team.

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI





Player Name Role Arpit Vasavada © Captain Harvik Desai Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Dharmendra Jadeja Bowler Chirag Jani Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Jay Gohil Batsman Devang Karamata Bowler Snell Patel Batsman Samarth Vyas Batsman

Saurashtra Team Form

Arpit Vasavada will continue leading this Saurashtra contingent. Aprit played exceptionally in the last match against Maharashtra for his century. The batting depart looks solid. Jackson, Vyas and Desai all look in top-notch form. Their skills will be put to test against the mighty Mumbai bowling attack.

The bowlers, on the other hand, need to step up if they want to restrict Mumbai to a low total. Chetan Sakariya has the ability to change the game for Saurashtra and so as Chirag Jani.

Players to watch out - Arpit Vasavada, Chetan Sakariya, Samarth Vyas

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Squad - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Surya Kumar Yadav

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Hardik Tamore All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Siddharth Raut Bowler Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai from the front with elegant innings of 200 runs to defeat Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav who was playing his first match of the season also joined the party with 90 runs to his name.

Words cannot describe the form this Mumbai team is displaying. From clinical batting performance to their dominating bowling attack, everything seems to be going in their favour.

No doubt they sit at the top of the Elite Group B table winning both their games.

Expect another clinical performance from the hosts.

Players to watch out for - Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Head to Head

Mumbai has won two of the last 5 head-to-head matches against Saurashtra while the remaining have ended in a draw. The last three matches have been drawn between the duo.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 1.32, while for Saurashtra it's 3.35. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Top Team Batsman

Suryakumar Yadav looked good in his first match of the season. He played beautifully for his 90 runs but could not get to a century. We expect him to convert his score to three figures in this match

Skipper Arpit Vasavada was the top scorer for Saurashtra in the previous game and looks in top-notch form. We expect another fierce inning from him against the hosts Mumbai.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Top Team Bowlers

Tanush Kotian's five-for in the second innings was just a treat to watch. The Mumbai team is full of outperformers but we feel sage betting on Tanush for the top bowler in this match

Youngster Chetan Sakariya is our top pick for the best bowler from the Saurashtra camp.