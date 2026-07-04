Services vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Services will take on Chhattisgarh in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The Elite Group C match will be played at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex in Delhi and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from December 20.

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In their first match, Services played against Karnataka. Chasing a 297-run target, Services were batting on 150/3 when the match ended in a draw. Chhattisgarh defeated Puducherry by 132 runs despite just scoring 162 and 184 in the two innings.

In the previous season, Services were placed in Elite Group E where they won and lost a match each. Chhattisgarh won one and played two draws in Elite Group H.

Services vs Chhattisgarh Match Chance of Winning

Services are the firm favourites to win the match against Chhattisgarh. The latter might have won their first match but the extremely inferior display of batting in the match, is expected to hurt Chhattisgarh against Services. Puducherry bundled out the side for 162 and 184 in the two matches. Left-arm spinners Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma combined to take 18 wickets against Chhattisgarh. Services also have a left-arm spinner in Rahul Singh and he would like to take a cue from the development.

Services, on the other hand, fought bravely against a strong opposition like Karnataka. Pacer Diwesh Pathania removed the top three and later picked two more wickets to register a five-wicket haul in the first innings. In reply, Services were three down for 12 when opener Ravi Chauhan scored a fifty and captain Rajat Paliwal smashed a hundred to lift the team to 261. Being asked to chase 297, Services were again three down for 21 but fifties from Chauhan and Anshul Gupta again kept the team afloat and the match ended in a draw.

Chhattisgarh might have won the match but Services showed a lot more character than them. The batting unit of Services is far more superior than Chhattisgarh's. Also, services have won two out of the three first-class matches they have played against Chhattisgarh. Their last match in 2020 ended in a draw.

Our Prediction

Services are the clear favourites to beat Chhattisgarh. The side has won two out of the three matches they have played against Chhattisgarh. Also, the horrendous batting display of Chhattisgarh in their last match against Puducherry is a worrying sign. Services, on the other hand, showed a lot of character against Karnataka. They were pushed on the back foot twice while batting but they bounced back on both the occasions. The bowling unit also did well in the first innings to restrict a strong Karnataka batting unit to 304. Chhattisgarh are sure to face a tough time against Services.

Services to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Services vs Chhattisgarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Placed in Elite Group E, Services finished third in Elite Group E in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season. They lost to Uttarakhand by nine wickets in their opening encounter before playing a draw against Andhra. In their last group stage match they registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan but failed to qualify for the next round.

Chhattisgarh opened their campaign with a promising 8-wicket win over Jharkhand but failed to win any of their next two matches against Tamil Nadu and Delhi later. They finished second in Elite Group H and failed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Services and Chhattisgarh are placed alongside Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Rajasthan and Puducherry. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Services and Chhattisgarh will have to toil very hard if they plan to move into the next round.

Services vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

Tripura elected to field first in the first match played at Palam A Ground in Delhi during the previous season. The match ended in a draw after Tripura elected to field first against Haryana. In the following match, Himachal Pradesh opted to bat first and defeated Tripura by an innings and 30 runs. Haryana won the toss and elected to bat first against Himachal in the last first-class match at the venue. The match was won by Haryana by 281 runs. On Tuesday, the team winning the toss would look to bat first in all likelihood.

Weather Report

A bit of cloud is expected on the first day of the match. Bright sunshine can be expected on the next three days. The temperature will hover around 22 to 23 degree celsius with a wind speed between 6 to 10 kmph.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab (wk), Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nishan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Sufiyan Alam

Services Predicted XI

Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Devender Lohchab (wk) Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler Diwesh Pathania Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler

Services Team Form

Services had an impressive outing against star-studded Karnataka in their first match. Pacer Diwesh Pathania picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked three wickets as Karnataka wrapped their first innings on 304. In reply, captain Rajat Paliwal scored a hundred and opener Ravi Chauhan scored a fifty but Services fell 43 runs short of Karnataka’s total. Chasing 297 in the second innings, Services were three down for 21 but Chauhan again hit an unbetaen fifty to hold the innings. Anshul Gupta, who walked in at number five, also smashed unbeaten 71 runs. The match ended in a draw with Services scorecard reading 150/3 in the second innings.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh squad:

Harpreet Singh (c), Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Mayank Verma, Mayank Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahnawaz Hussain (wk), Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI:

Aayush Pandey Batsman Sanidhya Hurkat Batsman Rishabh Tiwari Batsman Harpreet Singh (c) Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shahnawaz Hussain (wk) Batsman Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sumit Ruikar Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh had a below-par outing in their first match, however, they still ended up winning the match by 132 runs. Here’s what happened. Puducherry were bundled out for 37 after Chhattisgarh scored 162. Chhattisgarh struggled again to post 184 in the second innings but their first innings lead helped them post a 310-run target in front of Puducherry who could manage only 177. Captain Harpreet Singh scored 63 runs in the second innings, left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal picked a total of 13 wickets in the match (7 in the first innings and six in the second).

Services vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Services to win

Services are the clear favourites to beat Chhattisgarh. The side has won two out of the three matches they have played against Chhattisgarh. Also, the horrendous batting display of Chhattisgarh in their last match against Puducherry is a worrying sign. Services, on the other hand, showed a lot of character against Karnataka. They were pushed on the back foot twice while batting but they bounced back on both the occasions. The bowling unit also did well in the first innings to restrict a strong Karnataka batting unit to 304. Chhattisgarh are sure to face a tough time against Services.

Services vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Batsmen

Rajat Paliwal to be Services's top batter

Services captain Rajat Paliwal led from the front and smashed a first innings hundred. The marathon effort lifted his team from 12/3 to 261 in reply to Karnataka's 304. The same did not allow Karnataka a massive lead and helped Services play a draw. The 30-year-old has played 80 first-class matches and scored 5296 runs at an average of 45.26. He has 15 hundreds and 20 fifties in first-class matches.

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh top-scored for his team in the second innings against Puducherry. He scored brisk 63 runs off 84 balls to help his team post a 310-run target for the opposition side. The innings carried more weight as Harpreet bounced back after getting out for a duck in the first innings. Overall, he has featured in 71 first-class matches and scored 4552 47.41. He has 14 hundreds and 23 fifties in first-class cricket.

Services vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Bowlers

Diwesh Pathania to be Services' top bowler

Right-arm pacer Diwesh Pathania took a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Karnataka. He got rid of Karnataka's top three including captain Mayank Agarwal and later picked two more wickets. The same helped Services to restrict Karnataka to 304 in the first innings. Pathania is expected to deliver with the ball again. He has featured in 46 first-class matches and picked 194 wickets at an average of 23.76.

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh's top bowler

Ajay Mandal picked six wickets in the second innings and seven in the first to derail Puducherry batting line-up twice in a row. His bowling effort played a very crucial role in his team's emphatic 132-run win. Overall, the left-arm spinner has played 23 first-class matches and picked 81 wickets at an average of 23.59.