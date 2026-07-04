Services vs Goa Match Prediction

Services and Goa will lock horns with each other in their sixth match of the Elite Group C at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex in Delhi from 17th January. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Services lost their last game against Kerala by a huge margin. Batting first Kerala piled up 327 runs and restricted Services on 229 and after that Services couldn’t comeback and lost the contest by 204 runs. On the other side Goa also suffered a loss by nine wickets against Pondicherry.

In the 2021-22 season, Services finished third in Elite Group E after winning and losing a match each. They were in Elite Group E, where they lost four of their six group stage matches. Goa were placed in the Elite Group D and finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches.

Services vs Goa Match Chance of Winning

Services and Goa will be clashing against each after the break of two years. Both teams look balanced on the paper and the inclusion of all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar would have helped them to play more attacking. Their batting unit also has some famous names and Suyash Prabhudessai is one of them. On the other side, Services also played well in their recent outings.

Our Prediction

Goa didn’t lose any games before they took the field against Puducherry in the last game. They settled with draws against the sides like Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Goa registered their first win of the season against Kerala by seven wickets. Although they lost their last encounter, skipper Darshan Misal is in good form with the ball as he took fifer in the first inning and it won’t be an easy task for Services batters to play him.

Goa to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Services to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Services vs Goa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition, Services suffered a nine wicket defeat against Uttrakhand in their season opener. They settled with a draw in their second game against Andhra Pradesh and defeated Rajasthan by 10 wickets. Services were placed in the Elite Group E along with Uttrakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. They finished their campaign at number three position just above Rajasthan.

Goa played a draw against Odisha in the first match, and then lost to Mumbai and Saurashtra by massive difference.

Services and Goa are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Services might find it really difficult to move to the next round this time.

Services vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

This will be the third game at this venue in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy. In the last game, Services elected to field first against Puducherry and then restricted them to 216 in the first inning. In the reply, Services piled up 466 and put Puducherry on the backfoot and eventually won the match. The team winning the toss might like to field on Tuesday.

Weather Report

According to the weather report, Passing showers are expected on day four of the game at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex in Delhi. The temperature will hover around 21 to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed would go up to 15 kmph.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab (wk), Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nishan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Sufiyan Alam

Services Predicted XI

Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Devender Lohchab Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Diwesh Pathania Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Services Team Form

Services are coming after a massive defeat against Kerala. Batting first Kerala piled up 327 runs and restricted Services on 229 and after that Services couldn’t comeback and lost the contest by 204 runs. Ravi Chauhan and Sufiyan Alam scored half centuries, except of them no one showed the courage to face the fiery spell of Jalaj Saxena who bagged eight wickets in second inning.

Goa Player List

Goa Squad:

Snehal Kauthankar, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar, Felix Alemao, Lakshay Garg, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddhesh Lad, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

GoaPredicted XI

Sumiran Amonkar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar All-rounder Shubham Desai Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa didn’t lose any games before they took the field against Puducherry in the last game. They settled with draws against the sides like Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Goa registered their first win of the season against Kerala by seven wickets. Although they lost their last encounter, skipper Darshan Misal is in good form with the ball as he took fifer in the first inning and it won’t be an easy task for Services batters to play him.

Services vs Goa Head to Head

Surprisingly, the last five encounters between both teams resulted in a draw. Since 2015, Services has faced Goa five times and on every occasion they had to settle with a draw.

Services vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to Win

Goa didn’t lose any games before they took the field against Puducherry in the last game. They settled with draws against the sides like Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Goa registered their first win of the season against Kerala by seven wickets and they would be quite confident to topple Services as they haven’t lost any game against them since 2015.

Services vs Goa Top Team Batsman

Rajat Paliwal to be Services's top batter

Services captain Rajat Paliwal was his side's top-scorer in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. He scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25. He was the only batter from his team who scored more than 200 runs. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 he scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 5563 runs in 84 matches at an average of 44.86. He has 16 hundreds and 22 first-class fifties to his name.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s top batsman

The batting all-rounder of Goa started his season with a brilliant double hundred against Rajasthan. He scored 212 runs in 416 balls and took his side to a massive score of 547. The game eventually resulted in a draw but he left his impact and a sign that he can be the next big thing in the domestic circuit. In 24 games, Prabhudessai has amassed 1569 runs with the average of 44.82.

Services vs Goa Top Team Bowlers

Pulkit Narang to be Services top bowler

Services pacer Pulkit Narang picked 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 19.23 in the previous Ranji Trophy season. He would look to lead his team's bowling unit against Goa. Narang has played 20 first-class matches and picked 54 wickets at an average of 32.51.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s top bowler

Goa skipper Darshan Misal registered five wicket haul in their last game against Pondicherry with an economy rate of 2.58. Overall, the left-arm spinner has picked 105 wickets in 62 first-class matches at an economy of 3.01.