Services vs Jharkhand Match Prediction SER 48 % Chance of Winning JHA 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services and Jharkhand are poised to take on each other in the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Services vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Services’ performance in their previous match against Rajasthan was competitive as they won the toss and opted to bat first. They mustered a total of 466 runs before declaring the innings, allowing Rajasthan to chase it down. Rajasthan amassed 153 runs in the first innings and 130 additional runs in the following innings. However, the result was inconclusive as the match ended in a draw.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra fought tooth and nail in their previous match against each other. Maharashtra elected to field first and put Jharkhand to post a total on the board. The latter scored 403 runs in the first innings, which was an impressive target, but Maharashtra outperformed them immediately as they achieved a score of 601 runs for the loss of a mere five wickets before they declared the innings. Jharkhand scored an additional 167/2 and managed to draw the match.

Services chance of winning - 48%

Jharkhand chance of winning - 52%

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Services vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, is their leading batsman at the moment with 206 runs in three innings. Trailing behind in second place is Anshul Gupta who has amassed 171 runs in three innings so far. Varun Choudhary leads their bowling attack with nine wickets in four innings, followed by Poonam Poonia who has bagged five wickets so far.

Kumar Suraj is the top run scorer for Jharkhand with 275 runs in four innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries and a century. Virat Singh, their skipper, is next in line with 168 runs while Nazim Siddiquie has accumulated 150 runs. Their bowling unit has been rather subpar considering Ashish Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem are tied as the top wicket-takers with just two wickets each.

Services vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. The last match played here was between Services and Rajasthan in the tournament. The former won the toss and chose to bat first, which turned out to be a major advantage for them. The pitch offers great assistance to teams batting first, especially considering the highest total achieved here in the first innings was 582 runs. Taking this into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first and set the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Lovekesh Bansal, Raj Bahadur.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Lovekesh Bansal Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler Vineet Dhankhar Batter

Services Team Form

Services posted a competitive total against Rajasthan in their previous match, and seem to be in good shape despite having drawn the match.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand fought back against a formidable Maharashtra in their previous outing and drew the match even though the odds seemed to be against their favor.

Services vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Services emerged victorious on two occasions while Jharkhand won the remaining three matches, including their most recent encounter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Services - 2

Jharkhand - 3

Draw - 0

Services vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Services

Services batted just one innings in their previous match against Rajasthan, and managed to achieve a partnership of 33 runs between Shubham Rohilla and Nitin Tanwar, their opening batsmen. However, Jharkhand performed significantly better in terms of opening partnerships as their openers, Kumar Deobrat and Nazim Siddiquie, collaborated for 51 runs in the first innings and a whopping 135 runs in the second innings. Given this massive disparity in performance, Jharkhand could establish a better first wicket partnership than Services.

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Services vs Jharkhand Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, is currently their leading run scorer with 206 runs in three innings, which includes a century and a half-century. In their previous match against Rajasthan, he was one of three batsmen to have achieved a century from the team. He garnered 108 runs from 178 deliveries. Given his upward trajectory, he could be relied upon to remain their top batter.

Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Kumar Suraj achieved two back-to-back 50s in their previous match against Maharashtra. In the first innings, he scored 83 runs from 156 deliveries and in the following innings, he accumulated 70 runs from 110 balls. He is their leading run-getter with 275 runs in four innings which includes a century and two half-centuries. He could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Services vs Jharkhand Best Bowlers

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ Best Bowler

Varun Choudhary is Services’ leading wicket-taker at the moment with nine wickets in just four innings. In their first innings against Rajasthan, he delivered 12.5 overs, conceded 41 runs and bowled two maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.19. He did not bag any more wickets in the following innings but could be anticipated to emerge as their top bowler.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem is tied as Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker with two wickets in two innings. In his only spell against Maharashtra, he delivered 39 overs, allowed 139 runs and bowled five maidens, translating to an economy rate of 3.56. He captured two wickets in the process and can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.